(Keloland)   'Stealing cattle was once punishable by hanging in Dakota Territory. Today it is a highly organized and highly profitable endeavor; a crime likened to how a drug cartel operates.'   (keloland.com) divider line
25
posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 8:05 PM



Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Regulators! Mount up!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first thing i thought of


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rustlers.  I just like saying rustlers. Rustlers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ackerman believes it was a highly organized operation.

Sounds like the work of antifa to me.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Hang 'Em High rules need to be put back in place?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it was profitable then, too
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Communist Robots!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3-7-77. At your own risk
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in college I came across a state job in Montana that involved cattle rustling investigations. Seemed interesting, it required ATV driving and horseback riding out in the middle of nowhere.

/never applied
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh after all the uproar over wolves, you'd think people would care more about hundreds of cattle going missing because of humans.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were lucky you even got a fair trial before the hanging.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: When I was in college I came across a state job in Montana that involved cattle rustling investigations. Seemed interesting, it required ATV driving and horseback riding out in the middle of nowhere.

/never applied


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my first jobs was sitting in a field overnight to watch for rustlers and predators during calving season.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: ifky: When I was in college I came across a state job in Montana that involved cattle rustling investigations. Seemed interesting, it required ATV driving and horseback riding out in the middle of nowhere.

/never applied

[Fark user image image 184x273]


Damn graboids!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the other hand, property taxes have got to be really cheap there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought cattle rustling had been replaced by assholes who take chainsaws to the cattle where they find them and only steal the expensive cuts of meat?
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: huh after all the uproar over wolves, you'd think people would care more about hundreds of cattle going missing because of humans.


Well you generally aren't encouraged to shoot, poison, or trap humans.

Unless you have a badge.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know. It was Wyoming. All the same...
imgc.allpostersimages.comView Full Size
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size


who ya gonna call?  Clint and Slim.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
moviemusic.comView Full Size



/ before sam sold robot insurance to seniors
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Rustlers.  I just like saying rustlers. Rustlers.


Better not say that around this guy:
th.bing.comView Full Size

🎶 Yodel-layhee,yodel-layhee.
I ride alone.🎶
 
zerkalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ifky: When I was in college I came across a state job in Montana that involved cattle rustling investigations. Seemed interesting, it required ATV driving and horseback riding out in the middle of nowhere.

/never applied


That sounds like a great way to get shot.
 
