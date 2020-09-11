 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   Live Free or Nipples   (unionleader.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, United States, Democratic Party, Democracy, Barack Obama, 60ish-year, Voting, American Hero, Donald Trump  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pics of said 60yo

dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I don't care how old she is, I wanna party with that lady. She seems to have a great sense of humor.

CSB alert: I used to work at famous restaurant in New Orleans, and the maitre'D was an old man who'd been there for many decades. He relays to me a story about Steve McQueen. One night he rolls in with whatever girl he was banging at the time but is told that blue jeans are not allowed. He doesn't pull any "do you know who I am?" stuff but says, "OK, I'll come back." Already wearing coat and tie, he goes around the corner, removes his jeans, and the walks right back in. In his skivvies. Saying something like, "Are we good now?" the staff was a bit puzzled. I mean TECHNICALLY the code doesn't say you have to wear pants, just not blue jeans. Everyone just laughed and he was shown a table and asked not to walk around.

This story was confirmed by some of the elderly waiters who were there and they all giggled while recalling it. The moral of this story is, dude, Steve f*cking McQueen.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: No pics of said 60yo

Unhelpful


60 year old NH Trump supporter boobies are, as a rule, not helpful.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce:

Unhelpful

60 year old NH Trump supporter boobies are, as a rule, not helpful.


She's a McCain supporter, which is only slightly better.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pornhub has just added a category.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stunning with a side of brave
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Pornhub has just added a category.


If it will kick out the "incest-but-not-technically-incest" abomination, then I am totally in favor of granny voting porn.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She said the shirt wasn't political, if it as this one

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Then it certainly was political.


FTA:

She thought she might be headed for trouble when an election worker at the door of the Seacoast School of Technology said she couldn't wear the shirt inside to vote.
The woman pointed out that a voter behind her had on a T-shirt with an American flag and a Christian cross and a message about voting for "God and country."
When the worker left to get Town Moderator Paul Scafidi, she said the voter with the flag/cross shirt entered, and she followed.
"I was like, 'Well, I'm going in, too,'" she said.
She eventually made her way into the polling location in the Talbot Gymnasium, where she was approached by Scafidi, who told her she couldn't wear the shirt.
Scafidi said Wednesday that the woman's shirt could be considered electioneering, which is why it wasn't permitted.
The woman told the veteran town official that if her shirt wasn't allowed, the flag/cross shirt shouldn't be either.
 
spleef420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't vote because her shirt was "too political"? I think there may be several constitutional violations here.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spleef420: Can't vote because her shirt was "too political"? I think there may be several constitutional violations here.

It violates local electioneering rules.


It violates local electioneering rules.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again?

/Pete and Repeat

//She's not a Trumper - the shirt is pro McCain / anti Trump

///free more nipples
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

spleef420: Can't vote because her shirt was "too political"? I think there may be several constitutional violations here.


No, you can't electioneer within so many feet of a polling place.

State by state rules on electioneering at polling places (PDF)
 
thepeterd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Give me nipples, or give me death!
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
60 year old ... stopped reading there. : {
 
KWess
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: She said the shirt wasn't political, if it as this one

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 400x400]

Then it certainly was political.


FTA:

She thought she might be headed for trouble when an election worker at the door of the Seacoast School of Technology said she couldn't wear the shirt inside to vote.
The woman pointed out that a voter behind her had on a T-shirt with an American flag and a Christian cross and a message about voting for "God and country."
When the worker left to get Town Moderator Paul Scafidi, she said the voter with the flag/cross shirt entered, and she followed.
"I was like, 'Well, I'm going in, too,'" she said.
She eventually made her way into the polling location in the Talbot Gymnasium, where she was approached by Scafidi, who told her she couldn't wear the shirt.
Scafidi said Wednesday that the woman's shirt could be considered electioneering, which is why it wasn't permitted.
The woman told the veteran town official that if her shirt wasn't allowed, the flag/cross shirt shouldn't be either.


Wasn't the election for school board or something?  Shouldn't, you know, relevance be a factor?  Let's face it, a Trump supporter tried to screw her over, and she hit him with her bazookas.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baka-san: No pics of said 60yo

Unhelpful


Gravity is a harsh mistress.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spleef420: Can't vote because her shirt was "too political"? I think there may be several constitutional violations here.


Methinks your love for the halflings leaf has clearly slowed your mind.

/yea, yea, yea I know it was tobacco...
//but Radagast liked him some mushrooms
///Three the nipple
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: baka-san: No pics of said 60yo

Unhelpful

60 year old NH Trump supporter boobies are, as a rule, not helpful.


Great distinction.  Not sure if she is a Trump voter from NH, but this is what a 65 yo voter that I would love to see:
outfitidentifier.comView Full Size


and a this is 69 year old:
cdnph.upi.comView Full Size


and this Cuban is 63:
celebmafia.comView Full Size


and another 65, with make up and all
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/ So, age is just a number, unless you can afford to pay for prime meat, by your age or your money.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KWess: Latinwolf: She said the shirt wasn't political, if it as this one

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 400x400]

Then it certainly was political.


FTA:

She thought she might be headed for trouble when an election worker at the door of the Seacoast School of Technology said she couldn't wear the shirt inside to vote.
The woman pointed out that a voter behind her had on a T-shirt with an American flag and a Christian cross and a message about voting for "God and country."
When the worker left to get Town Moderator Paul Scafidi, she said the voter with the flag/cross shirt entered, and she followed.
"I was like, 'Well, I'm going in, too,'" she said.
She eventually made her way into the polling location in the Talbot Gymnasium, where she was approached by Scafidi, who told her she couldn't wear the shirt.
Scafidi said Wednesday that the woman's shirt could be considered electioneering, which is why it wasn't permitted.
The woman told the veteran town official that if her shirt wasn't allowed, the flag/cross shirt shouldn't be either.

Wasn't the election for school board or something?  Shouldn't, you know, relevance be a factor?  Let's face it, a Trump supporter tried to screw her over, and she hit him with her bazookas.


This is like the sports fans who pledge the flag and stand for the anthem and bow head for the prayer and salute as the war planes fly over - and then whine about the game being "politicized" by BLM.
They have no problem with a sloganized shirt if it's THEIR message.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like a dumb rule.  Next time they might ban people for wearing blue or red clothing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.