(Patch)   Public schools closed, private schools open, guess where there is an outbreak   (patch.com) divider line
18
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My smarmy coworker pulled his kid out of public school and paid $20k to put her into private school. He chortled about his kid being out of the house and everything was "back to normal."  Two weeks later, the private school sent students home and set them up on the same virtual learning system the public schools use. There was, of course, no refund.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The O'Jays - For The Love of Money (Official Audio)
Youtube GXE_n2q08Yw
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New "cases" and actually getting sick are two different things.
As with most contagious virus outbreaks, the majority of people will never show symptoms.
But, by alarming the public by reporting a "spike in numbers" they can conform the sheeple
to how they want.  I'm sorry if you get sick and die, but that's life.  Get over it!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How is it that catholic schools are called parochial schools, but episcopal schools are called private schools?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom's Bedroom?
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm in a charter school in NYC and we're teaching remotely this semester. We had about 40 families leave for other charter schools or the NYC public schools who are in-person or hybrid. I can't wait to see many of them try to return after the NYC schools outbreak.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: How is it that catholic schools are called parochial schools, but episcopal schools are called private schools?


Less child rape?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The cable repair school?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: New "cases" and actually getting sick are two different things.
As with most contagious virus outbreaks, the majority of people will never show symptoms.
But, by alarming the public by reporting a "spike in numbers" they can conform the sheeple
to how they want.  I'm sorry if you get sick and die, but that's life.  Get over it!


Ok boomer
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, gee, how could I have possibly guessed it was Montgomery County?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: I'm sorry if you get sick and die, but that's life.  Get over it!


You first, asshole.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: New "cases" and actually getting sick are two different things.
As with most contagious virus outbreaks, the majority of people will never show symptoms.
But, by alarming the public by reporting a "spike in numbers" they can conform the sheeple
to how they want.  I'm sorry if you get sick and die, but that's life.  Get over it!


Are you a Hannity fan? Nah, more of a Tucker guy. Get over it
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lots of those private schools need money in order to stay afloat. To many, it's a simple calculation that equals 'fark dem kids I need money'.

It is a grotesque thing.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks Governor Hogan. This is the entirely predictable result of his going back on his word about letting health officials decide when schools would open. They ordered all schools to remain virtual through October, but that would affect Trump's son's school, so Hogan rescinded his order and pressured officials to let private schools open. Now the kids are spreading covid between households, which anyone should have been able to predict with basic logic.

But yeah... Hogan is one of "the good ones". (rolling my eyes while typing that)
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: New "cases" and actually getting sick are two different things.
As with most contagious virus outbreaks, the majority of people will never show symptoms.
But, by alarming the public by reporting a "spike in numbers" they can conform the sheeple
to how they want.  I'm sorry if you get sick and die, but that's life.  Get over it!


That's awesome! I'll make sure to let my wife and all of her co-workers at the ICU know immediately! I don't know what they've been doing 16+ hours a day for 4+ days a week since March, but obviously it is *not* COVID, based on what you're telling us.

Farking idiot.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
REM - (Don't Go Back To) Rockville (live)
Youtube 4zgh0y9vTgY
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's great when people live up to the farkies I give them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: New "cases" and actually getting sick are two different things.
As with most contagious virus outbreaks, the majority of people will never show symptoms.
But, by alarming the public by reporting a "spike in numbers" they can conform the sheeple
to how they want.  I'm sorry if you get sick and die, but that's life.  Get over it!


Technically, that's death.
 
