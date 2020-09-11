 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Escaping wildfires in Oregon? You'll need to pass some militia checkpoints first. Oh, and minorities and journalists will be photographed at gunpoint   (twitter.com)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This may sound harsh, but: In a sane society, everyone of these loons would be locked up, and their guns upcycled into art deco furniture.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: This may sound harsh, but: In a sane society, everyone of these loons would be locked up, and their guns upcycled into art deco furniture.


Also, let me add: In a sane society, Oregon's governor would be ordering state police to (at the very least) temporarily jail these idiots for impeding emergency crews, blocking public roads, and endangering public safety during an evacuation. Hell, send in the damn ATF for all I care.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WHAT the F*CK????

WHy the hell haven't they been f*cking arrested?  Oh.  Right.  The cops are probably driving around thanking them and giving them f*cking water.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WHAT the F*CK????

WHy the hell haven't they been f*cking arrested?  Oh.  Right.  The cops are probably driving around thanking them and giving them f*cking water.


Worst part is, all of this insanity is being driven by (guess what) disinformation cycling around FB that "antifa" set all of the fires and is setting up to raid/pillage what's left.

Local news here in Seattle, sadly, had to devote one of their weekly Face Check segments to debunking this because idiots were flooding emergency response centers in rural WA with calls asking where the antifa army was.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.


Only thing I'd add is that this isn't solely Trump's America. This is also Palin's America. And Gingrich. And Reagan. And Nixon. And Limbaugh, Falwell, Shapiro, Murdoch, and all the rest. All have contributed to a nearly 50 year effort to build the WASP oligarchy they claim reflects "real america". Along the way they subverted the media, and co-opted entire religions and now one of the two major political parties this country has.

Everything - the culture wars, the insane cable TV hosts, the economic sabotage, the corrupted judiciary - all of it was in service to this goal.

And now that they're facing a real chance of defeat when they're *this close* to their ultimate goal? Well, they may not have ever said it aloud, but "burn it all down" was always their plan B.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These idiots need to be locked up in padded cells and their guns thrown into the wildfires and melted down.  This shiat is getting out of hand, and government authorities on all levels should be relieved of their badges and guns for not stopping this shiat.

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Worst part is, all of this insanity is being driven by (guess what) disinformation cycling around FB that "antifa" set all of the fires and is setting up to raid/pillage what's left.


I read that earlier today and thought it was the dumbest shiat I had ever heard.  There should be nothing but public humiliation for people who recite that bullshiat.  I don't feel sorry for them anymore.  I'm talking about someone walking up to them and repeatedly bashing them over the head with a huge, double ended rubber dildo.  If they want to be stupid, then they may as well get slapped stupid with a rubber dong.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Brosephus: I'm talking about someone walking up to them and repeatedly bashing them over the head with a huge, double ended rubber dildo.  If they want to be stupid, then they may as well get slapped stupid with a rubber dong.


I read that bit in George Carlin's voice. xD
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: idiots were flooding emergency response centers in rural WA with calls asking where the antifa army was.



Only in your farking head, you farking farks.  Cheesus, eat some lithium once in awhile
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xai: This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.


Rosa Parks, 1955
Barack Obama 2009-2017

Donald J. Trump* 2017-2021*
work out the math: circa 2075

Just a rough calculation.
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
   I saw this story on the local news in Portland tonight, minus the assholes pulling guns. They interviewed a couple of old people, who were very concerned about looting of evacuated homes, and went on to show an actual police checkpoint meant to deter that kind of thing. Then the reporter just said something like "There have been reports of groups setting up their own checkpoints, but police are cautioning the public not to do so." It just seems like another continuation of armed nutjobs being treated with kid gloves.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But no... ...it's URBAN gangs we should all be afraid of.

Fark me, your country is becoming a bad science fiction.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Local news here in Seattle, sadly, had to devote one of their weekly Face Check segments to debunking this because idiots were flooding emergency response centers in rural WA with calls asking where the antifa army was.


Right here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: Grand_Moff_Joseph: Local news here in Seattle, sadly, had to devote one of their weekly Face Check segments to debunking this because idiots were flooding emergency response centers in rural WA with calls asking where the antifa army was.

Right here:
[Fark user image 400x264]


yeah, this - people are being fed and misled by "reporting" that the fires are caused by Antifa arson.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Brosephus: I'm talking about someone walking up to them and repeatedly bashing them over the head with a huge, double ended rubber dildo.  If they want to be stupid, then they may as well get slapped stupid with a rubber dong.

I read that bit in George Carlin's voice. xD


Now I'm hearing it like that.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Water

Water

Water

no antifa
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: [i.gifer.com image 268x223]


Pretty much my response to 2020.

Perfect scene for it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd get some gas and corn nuts too
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Antifa ate all my Wheaties and used up all my paper towels.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you realize this is the same level of human killing aid workers in Africa bc they are witches stealing men's penises, right? 

/We have met the enemy and the enemy are morons.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is your occasional reminder that Oregon was originally founded as a white ethno state.
Everything outside of Portland is still antebellum Alabama.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.


No, this is our America. Don't put this on Trump, we were a shiathole country filled with ignorant bigots armed to the teeth and unaccountable to authorities (because they are or are friends with the authorities themselves) threatening or killing minorities they find suspicious long before we elected him. Trump is a reflection of who we are as a country, not the guy who made it this way.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Xai: This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.

Only thing I'd add is that this isn't solely Trump's America. This is also Palin's America. And Gingrich. And Reagan. And Nixon. And Limbaugh, Falwell, Shapiro, Murdoch, and all the rest. All have contributed to a nearly 50 year effort to build the WASP oligarchy they claim reflects "real america". Along the way they subverted the media, and co-opted entire religions and now one of the two major political parties this country has.

Everything - the culture wars, the insane cable TV hosts, the economic sabotage, the corrupted judiciary - all of it was in service to this goal.

And now that they're facing a real chance of defeat when they're *this close* to their ultimate goal? Well, they may not have ever said it aloud, but "burn it all down" was always their plan B.


Just wait until Trump gets wind of it and starts tweeting that the left is torching towns. It will kick off the Purge for real.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Regulate your farking militias you boobs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Militia checkpoints?

Sounds like the state has lost control. I say tear gas these assholes like they did to peaceful protestors
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Militia checkpoints?

Sounds like the state has lost control. I say tear gas these assholes like they did to peaceful protestors


Fark user imageView Full Size


unlikely
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Grand_Moff_Joseph: This may sound harsh, but: In a sane society, everyone of these loons would be locked up, and their guns upcycled into art deco furniture.

Also, let me add: In a sane society, Oregon's governor would be ordering state police to (at the very least) temporarily jail these idiots for impeding emergency crews, blocking public roads, and endangering public safety during an evacuation. Hell, send in the damn ATF for all I care.


It doesn't sound remotely harsh. These a$$hole$ are crazy as fark. They absolutely pose a threat to others. If they don't meet the standard for involuntary committment, go ahead and empty out the criminally insane wards because nobody meets the standard. I'd settle for them being jailed until they can be scheduled for a full multi-week psyche evaluation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This isn't farking Afghanistan..Random A-holes with guns should not be impeding the flow of people..
Especially those trying to get the fark away from a natural disaster..These idiots (as stated) should
be in jail...
 
snowshovel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another example of what happens if Biden wins...armed ANTIFA checkpoints on all major expressways
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Benevolent Misanthrope: WHAT the F*CK????

WHy the hell haven't they been f*cking arrested?  Oh.  Right.  The cops are probably driving around thanking them and giving them f*cking water.

Worst part is, all of this insanity is being driven by (guess what) disinformation cycling around FB that "antifa" set all of the fires and is setting up to raid/pillage what's left.

Local news here in Seattle, sadly, had to devote one of their weekly Face Check segments to debunking this because idiots were flooding emergency response centers in rural WA with calls asking where the antifa army was.


It is insane what a bogeyman trump has created. People are so farking dumb.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Xai: This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.

Only thing I'd add is that this isn't solely Trump's America. This is also Palin's America. And Gingrich. And Reagan. And Nixon. And Limbaugh, Falwell, Shapiro, Murdoch, and all the rest. All have contributed to a nearly 50 year effort to build the WASP oligarchy they claim reflects "real america". Along the way they subverted the media, and co-opted entire religions and now one of the two major political parties this country has.

Everything - the culture wars, the insane cable TV hosts, the economic sabotage, the corrupted judiciary - all of it was in service to this goal.

And now that they're facing a real chance of defeat when they're *this close* to their ultimate goal? Well, they may not have ever said it aloud, but "burn it all down" was always their plan B.


Even burning it down is thier plan A, sub section III. Because as the last 8 years have taught us, Democrats keep moving right, not left. So much that the Bernie bros rage quit because the Democratic party doesn't want to take big steps, so much as incremental tepid tiptoes into making life better for the people being shiat on.

Republicans don't care 8f theu are kings of a shiatpile or a caste system. The U.S. has enough momentum to carry them to their graves, and damn whatever happens if Russia screws everything up forever, or China becomes the economic king of this rock.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Xai: This is trump's America. Divided.

Notice that rather than helping people evacuate, rather than helping fight the fire they are looking for someone to blame, looking for an enemy and they are looking at their fellow Americans because that is what trump has trained them to do.

This damage will take generations to repair, if ever.

Only thing I'd add is that this isn't solely Trump's America. This is also Palin's America. And Gingrich. And Reagan. And Nixon. And Limbaugh, Falwell, Shapiro, Murdoch, and all the rest. All have contributed to a nearly 50 year effort to build the WASP oligarchy they claim reflects "real america". Along the way they subverted the media, and co-opted entire religions and now one of the two major political parties this country has.

Everything - the culture wars, the insane cable TV hosts, the economic sabotage, the corrupted judiciary - all of it was in service to this goal.

And now that they're facing a real chance of defeat when they're *this close* to their ultimate goal? Well, they may not have ever said it aloud, but "burn it all down" was always their plan B.


Well... not Fallwel's America. He doesn't do... he just watches....
 
