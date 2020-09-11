 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Well there go the ratings for that hotel   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1803 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 8:33 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
⭐⭐⭐⭐ I had a BLAST! Would not recommend.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lube exists for a reason, people.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was stupid.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Friendly staff.
Clean rooms.
Would NOT recommend the pork & green bean stir-fry.

★★ Two stars.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the last time I use Wu's Cut Rate Gas Repair.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This becomes an issue when American fast food restaurants are exported overseas.

I am not saying that that happened to me back in college, but I haven't returned to a taco bell since.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of thick black smoke just before the explosion, backdraft or flashover most likely.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Page of the hotel registry registry flying by says "J. Bourne"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More than 5 seconds of video and some background info would have been nice, but welcome to 2020 I guess. You'll get a 5-second clip with no context and you'll like it!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x300]


An explosive happy ending at the Happiness Hotel.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm confused, I was led to believe that explosions of this sort all have an action hero running away in slow motion and being unaffected by the blast.  I saw no one running!
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That's the last time I use Wu's Cut Rate Gas Repair.


As a full-rate gas technician, I approve of this post.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

TheScoopUSA: #BREAKING VIDEO: Massive explosion in slow motion at a Hotel in Zhuhai, China https://t.co/LpMyqJmm4b https://t.co/QVganDdISw


Why is the video set to the theme song from Parasite Eve?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know when I see a raging building fire, I stand as close to that building as possible.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Retaliation for 9/11 obviously.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A bit of an extreme way to handle the bedbug problem, but when in China....
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaki​n​g-news/section/3/155291/Three-wounded-​in-Zhuhai-store-gas-explosion
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hotels are the new go-to location for storing undeliverable ammonium nitrate?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wxboy: https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaki​n​g-news/section/3/155291/Three-wounded-​in-Zhuhai-store-gas-explosion


Da fuk? This is Fark, son, we don't want any crappy context, we want to complain about a lack of context.!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
On the contrary, Subs. Their ratings just.....exploded....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They have gender reveals in hotels in China?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: They have gender reveals in hotels in China?


Yeah, you get a fifty-percent-discount on your room rate if it's a boy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: wxboy: https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breakin​g-news/section/3/155291/Three-wounded-​in-Zhuhai-store-gas-explosion

Da fuk? This is Fark, son, we don't want any crappy context, we want to complain about a lack of context.!


Does that mean you actually..*GASP* Read, the article?  INCONCEIVABLE!
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SUPPLIES
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.