(The Daily Beast)   Hey, we just had a bunch of outbreaks related to indoor service in bars. Florida: Hey, let's open bars for indoor service again   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Obviously, we saw some outbreaks linked to bars in Florida. But my sense is that that behavior would probably have been happening in private residences,"


Sure Ron, because my house is like the Clevelander on a Friday night all the time.

What a farking choad.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is why I drink at home, alone, in my basement.  Been doing it for years.  No Covid-19.  No wife or children either.  :(
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm starting to feel like people just don't care, and worse, It's creeping up on me too. Hard to keep caring when no one else does.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
