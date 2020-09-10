 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to Fartist Friday. Our contest theme: Make musical art by posting a recording of you playing music, showing us a photo of your instruments, or sharing original art featuring musical notes using ONLY MSPaint/Draw-type programs
E-Brake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Welcome ye Fark Artists to Fartist Friday. Our contest theme: Make musical art by posting a recording of you playing music (original or not), showing us a photo of your instruments (musical ones ya pre-verts), or sharing original art featuring musical notes using ONLY MSPaint/Draw-type programs.

Instructables for embedding your own YouTube music video in your post:

First, record video or audio of you playing some sweet tunes, original or a cover
Upload your awesome music video and copy the URL
Clicky the "Embed Youtube Video" play-arrow icon in the upper right.
Paste the URL in the box saying "Paste YouTube Video URL".
Click OK and boom, all done!

Sample here what it'll look like:
R2D2's secret message
Youtube Uj1ykZWtPYI


Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Make musical art by posting a recording of you playing music, showing us a photo of your instruments, or sharing original art featuring musical notes using ONLY MSPaint/Draw-type programs.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my sample of...Note:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, ruudbob!
And thanks to zencanuck for the musical idea! Theme ideas always welcome in thread or via Farkback.

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

You're A Towel? You bet your sweet bippy!

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag above. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see by mine) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Couple things:
1) I'm kinda tone deaf
2) I've never played an instrument before (in HS my friends would take instruments from me, and I was the only student barred from singing in a school play)
3) My fingertips are so big that I have to move my whole hand to hit notes that are close together
4) I'm teaching myself off the internet and not taking lessons because this started as a project to support a book that never got written
5) I hate playing because I suck at it (but I'll never quit, and most days it's my favorite 30 minutes of the day)
6) I practice every day, and I've realized it's important to have something that you do every day which you suck at.
7) no, you can't hear me play

Make art that you love, even if you never share it with anyone.  It'll make you a better person.
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Butterflight - Amazing Finger-Style 12-String Guitar by Dan Grigor
Youtube 7bhwD8_1mx4
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

musical_me.bmp
 
