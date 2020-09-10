 Skip to content
(CNN)   New CDC study concludes people who admit to dining at restaurants, a situation where they have to remove their masks while in close contact with others, catch COVID far more often than people who eat all their meals at home   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Restaurant, Food, new study, Eating, Tavern, Inn, Reports of exposures, public transportation  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because nothing bad is going to happen to them.  They're special.  This shiat'll continue until A: they just outlaw it again, or B: enough people get sick that literally everyone will have an example right in their face directly.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think people are being overconfident when restaurants sit people back-to-back outdoors, too. When the chairs are touching, you'd need quite a heavy wind to make it safe. ...Then again the USA is is either a hurricane shiatstorm or being cleansed by fire, so maybe the outdoor cafes are safe there, after all.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks for me, because about once a week, I eat lunch with a friend at a restaurant.  We do our best to keep an empty table between us and the next occupied table, but looks like that may not be enough.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those are people most likely to not believe COVID exists or that they'll get sick. People who are taking this seriously aren't out in public places without a mask. People who do take this seriously get takeout or cook for themselves.
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Duh...
 
MegaLib
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Soon to be President Biden said he would lock us down again if the experts say so.  He will solve this. We need a lockdown until we have a mandatory vaccine
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did the CDC outsource this study to the N. S. Sherlock Institute?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For fark's sake...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am then truly farked. I wear my mask and take it off at a table to eat. It is a need to be around people eating, not a want.

This is something I do not want to give up.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The CDC headline should be some PCR tests register positive for types of coronavirus that have nothing to do with COVID-including plain old coronas that cause nothing more than a cold.

Extraordinary measures require extraordinary evidence. And the burden of proof is on those who seek to use the coercive power of the state to force people into their homes, cripple the economy, and abolish countless basic freedoms for the duration. Have the advocates for lockdowns made their case? It's hard to see how they have. Banned in 3-2-1.
 
