(PennLive)   Joe Paterno's son-in-law charged in connection with crash that killed man on scooter. He thought he hit a deer. Which doesn't explain his cell phone and internet search history or the wiped down car in his garage   (pennlive.com) divider line
    Penn State Nittany Lions football, Joe Paterno, Christopher Craig Hort, Centre County, Pennsylvania  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTFA: In an interview with police, Hort explained that he was fishing that day in the area of Elk and Pine creeks, according to the affidavit.
When investigators checked Hort's phone records, they found that he made and received several calls between 8:28 and 9:14 p.m., according to the affidavit.
When police examined Hort's vehicle, it was four days after the crash, the affidavit said.
Investigators reported finding heavy damage to the front of the car, which was parked inside Hort's garage. The damage included a smashed headlight area, a severely buckled hood from the passenger's side to the driver's side and a broken windshield, according to the affidavit.

I think he's lying.  He knew he hit a person but he'd been drinking.  He panicked and called trying to figure out what to do as he left the scene, and after he finally reached his lawyer, already having left the scene, he was advised to wait until he wouldn't be busted for DUI and thus some form of manslaughter.

We had a lawyer here something like two decades ago strike and basically dismember a college student crossing the street to her dorm.  He was going at least twice the speed limit and given where he left from, a local downtown area hot spot that's known for college partying and drinking, he was very likely blitzed and knew he'd get busted if he stuck around.  That bastard cut the girl in half with his car and basically got away with it.

So pardon me if I have a low opinion of those who leave the scene of an accident that causes grevious bodily injury or death.  As a country we need to re-evaluate charges and sentencing guidelines and basically make the criminal penalties for this the same as if the perpetrator was busted on the spot when exacerbated for DUI.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Leaving the scene of an accident should have a higher consequence than a DUI.  As in mandatory jail time.  Lots of mandatory jail time.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hit 'something' and didn't stop to check it out?  Maximum penalty, instantly.  That's the way it should be.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Joe Paterno's son-in-law charged in connection with crash that killed Centre County man


Centre County and related to Paterno he'll not only walk the DA will write him an apology letter and Penn State fans will donate to his Gofundme to repair his vehicle
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This happened in April and is just being charged now?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LIGAFF: This happened in April and is just being charged now?


He's a rich white man with a famous* father. It's a miracle he's being charged at all.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did his search history include "What is the phone number for Winston Wolfe?"

Throw the book at him.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

My partner was run off the road and killed while riding her bicycle a little over three years ago. There were no witnesses other than the coward who did it. They got away with it. I hope it eats their soul for the rest of their miserable life. I somehow doubt it though. Scumbags are fine with being scumbags.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. He would have been better off just turning his back on the situation and carrying on as if nothing happened.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hort explained that he was fishing that day

yep, he was drunk.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Riothamus: Damn. He would have been better off just turning his back on the situation and carrying on as if nothing happened.


A land far away from me.  Where all you needed to say was "Joe Pa!" and maybe click your heels three times.
 
buntz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In his defense, he DID tell Joe about it and, naturally, Joe did nothing.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter how well he hid evidence, or how well he kept quiet, the "Forensic Files" people would have found him!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like he'll be finding out about those rhythmic slapping sounds JoePa tried to forget about
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well what the hell, that family kind of sucks.
 
