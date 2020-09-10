 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Retired officer on wrong end of no-knock warrant of wrong house: "Out of control yelling, demanding, threatening they wanted to come in... " "They were completely unprofessional." Welcome to what we've been saying for a long time   (abc13.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They didn't just kill him? He must have been white.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
HAHAHAHAHA couldn't happen to a better recipient.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.


Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
How many times a day does this happen to people who aren't cops?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


Blacks tend to not suffer from no-knock warrants - at least not after the first thirty seconds
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


Probably supposed to be.  They just went to the wrong address.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


And, in other news, water is wet?

Hint: My point was black victims get ignored....
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No knock warrants need to be banned in all fifty states.  If there's significant reasons to think evidence may be destroyed, then do the proper investigation work to get the evidence you need to convict before you execute the warrant.

In this case, the homeowner wasn't shot or killed nor was any member of his family.  Based on past performances, he will still likely end up with a nice donation from the Harris County government coffers when all the dust settles.

As far as statistics on who suffers from no-knock warrants...

No-knock warrant statistics:

The number of no-knock raids has increased from 3,000 in 1981 to more than 50,000 in 2005, according to Peter Kraska, a criminologist at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.[6] Raids that lead to deaths of innocent people are increasingly common; since the early 1980s, forty bystanders have been killed, according to the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C.[6]

In Utah, no-knock warrants make up about 40% of all warrants served.[2] In Maryland, 90% of SWAT deployments were to serve search warrants, with two-thirds through forced entry.[2]

From 2010 through 2016, at least 81 civilians and 13 officers died during SWAT raids, including 31 civilians and eight officers during execution of no-knock warrants.[2] Half of the civilians killed were members of a minority.[2] Of those subject to SWAT search warrants, 42% are black and 12% are Hispanic.[2] Since 2011, at least seven federal lawsuits against officers executing no-knock warrants have been settled for over $1 million.[2]
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


According to the article, it wasn't a no-knock warrant, it was an arrest warrant. To make a forcible entry on an arrest warrant, they have to have probable cause to believe the wanted person is in that house. Obviously they didn't, because they didn't even have the right house.

How farking hard is it to make sure you're at the right address?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The C students will make sure to kill his small dog next time.

/all cops lie
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brosephus: No knock warrants need to be banned in all fifty states.


There are some rare cases where no-knock warrants are justified, but should never be used for drug raids.

This incident, however, didn't involve a search warrant, no-knock or otherwise:

"Deputies attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Sept. 1 mistakenly approached the wrong home in the 21100 block of Royal Villa Drive and damaged the front door."
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Brosephus: No knock warrants need to be banned in all fifty states.

There are some rare cases where no-knock warrants are justified, but should never be used for drug raids.

This incident, however, didn't involve a search warrant, no-knock or otherwise:

"Deputies attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Sept. 1 mistakenly approached the wrong home in the 21100 block of Royal Villa Drive and damaged the front door."


The need for no-knock warrants is very minute.  However, they are used far more often than necessary.  There is actually federal law that prohibits feds from using them, except for that rare instance.  The same doesn't hold for state/local laws.

This instance here sounds like a failure to double check information before sending the fugitive squad out to serve the warrant.  Furthermore, unless there's a reason to make a forced entry, I don't think police are allowed to break down doors to serve an arrest warrant.  Seems like these officers need to be retrained across the board because there's all kinds of failure in the whole process.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping more no-knock mistakes happen to retired and non-retired police officers families. Maybe a light bulb will switch on in these peoples heads if they do it enough times to their own.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Blacks tend to not suffer from no-knock warrants - at least not after the first thirty seconds


Shocking if true. Have you figures to support that?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: dj_bigbird: Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.

According to the article, it wasn't a no-knock warrant, it was an arrest warrant. To make a forcible entry on an arrest warrant, they have to have probable cause to believe the wanted person is in that house. Obviously they didn't, because they didn't even have the right house.

How farking hard is it to make sure you're at the right address?


When you're stupid, simple tasks like getting the right address are very hard.

Cops have a lot of difficulty getting the right address.

I'll let you do some simple logic on your own to figure out what the conclusion is.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


ALL NO KNOCK WARRANTS MATTER amirite?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


But notably he did not suffer from the normal shots fired through the door and walls before announcing themselves.
/So, yeah, they knew they were going after a white guy.
 
1funguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you elect conservatives...less rights.

They're afraid of everything. Sooner or later it spills over into everything.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


Yes.  That is true.  Good job man, you got right to the heart of the issue.  We can all go home now.  Problem solved! /s

Freaking white entitlement is wild.  Of course it's a problem that effects everyone.  It just effects blacks at a much higher rate than other group.  So we can deal with that and it will help
ALL RACES in america.  But injustice should be stopped whether or not it effect white people.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yet another "wrong address" warrant.  Such basic information that can be easily verified and they screw it up on a regular basis.  If they can't get that basic task right, all of their police work should be called into question.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


That negates their having a point?

Can you elaborate on that? I swear some people come in looking for an excuse to unload on their internalized shiat. Nobody had even implied it only happens to black people - just that they've been saying this for years - and folks like you are itching to All Lives Matter things.

I just don't get it. I see a lot of it. But I don't get it.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

1funguy: That's what you get when you elect conservatives...less rights.

They're afraid of everything. Sooner or later it spills over into everything.


But I thought the GOP was teh party of teh LIBERTY & FREEDOMS. Or is there a minimum drink order for that service?
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd think a retired cop down there would be well armed, this could have turned out very differently.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

webron: But injustice should be stopped whether or not it effect white people.


There are a lot of "should"s in the world. The vast majority of people care about a problem to the extent they can imagine it affecting them. See the empathy of various NBA players for people in China being beaten and shot by the police.

If you genuinely want a problem taken care of it is a bad strategy to portray it primarily as a "black issue" or "women's issue" or "people living in earthquake zones issue" rather than an "everyone issue." Even if someone agrees with you in theory they won't feel any personal urgency to act if you're relying on their charity instead of their personal survival instinct.
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Yet another "wrong address" warrant.  Such basic information that can be easily verified and they screw it up on a regular basis.  If they can't get that basic task right, all of their police work should be called into question.


I tell ya, even the rural pizza guy has GPS that takes him right to my house... There's a family in town with the same last name. The shop verifies which address I am when I call, and sometimes the delivery guy calls to verify before he comes.... Cops have phones, computers, radios, that they can be real, real sure.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brosephus: No knock warrants need to be banned in all fifty states.  If there's significant reasons to think evidence may be destroyed, then do the proper investigation work to get the evidence you need to convict before you execute the warrant.

In this case, the homeowner wasn't shot or killed nor was any member of his family.  Based on past performances, he will still likely end up with a nice donation from the Harris County government coffers when all the dust settles.

As far as statistics on who suffers from no-knock warrants...

No-knock warrant statistics:

The number of no-knock raids has increased from 3,000 in 1981 to more than 50,000 in 2005, according to Peter Kraska, a criminologist at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.[6] Raids that lead to deaths of innocent people are increasingly common; since the early 1980s, forty bystanders have been killed, according to the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C.[6]

In Utah, no-knock warrants make up about 40% of all warrants served.[2] In Maryland, 90% of SWAT deployments were to serve search warrants, with two-thirds through forced entry.[2]

From 2010 through 2016, at least 81 civilians and 13 officers died during SWAT raids, including 31 civilians and eight officers during execution of no-knock warrants.[2] Half of the civilians killed were members of a minority.[2] Of those subject to SWAT search warrants, 42% are black and 12% are Hispanic.[2] Since 2011, at least seven federal lawsuits against officers executing no-knock warrants have been settled for over $1 million.[2]


I can see them needed but rarely.  The solution sounds like rationing.  OK NYPD, you get 24 of them this year.  2 a month.  Use them wisely.  If you run out in March, too bad.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

crustysandman: They didn't just kill him? He must have been white.


Not opening fire on them helps too.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd call 911 and say that some people are forcing an entry to my house, and I'd give one warning while on the phone, then shoot them for breaking and entering.


Stupid cops that just can't read should not be cops, DA offices that wrongfully, whether or not a typo, (as there should not be any), or not should no longer be working in that field, they should go back to cooking McDonalds fries.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Persian parable (IIRC):
Three bulls lived in a forest, a white bull, a brown bull, and a black bull. This forest was also home to a lion. Try as the lion might, he could not get to eat any of the bulls because as soon as he would approach, they would gang up and rush him, horns to the ground.
Even if he caught one of guard, the others would attack him from the rear.
One day, the lion spied from afar the white bull and the brown bull grazing a bit distantly from the black bull and approached them gingerly. He called out from afar "hey bulls, I'm not here to attack you, I just wanted to say that it's only a matter of time that a catch one of you alone and off guard, so let me eat the black bull, and I will be full, and you wouldn't have to worry about me."
The bulls conferred quietly and then nodded towards the lion.
And indeed, when he made his move towards the unsuspecting black bull the other bulls did not come to its defense.
As the lion predicted, he was full, had a lot to eat for a long time.
But after that time had passed, the lion started to get hungry again. This time he spied the white bull a hit distant from the brown bull, so he called out "White bull! It's only a matter of time that I catch one of you off guard, so let me eat the brown bull and I will no longer be a threat and I'll have enough to eat for a long time."
The white bull stood still for a while then nodded slowly. So the lion made his way to the unsuspecting brown bull and attacked him.
Again, the lion was full, and had a lot to eat for a long time.
But time, again, passed. The lion started to get hungry again.
This time he crept up to the white bull, no calling out, no bargaining and just attacked the white bull.
As the bull lay on the ground bleeding to death it said one sentence: "I died the day the black bull died."

And so, the saying was born.

/not affiliated with the other saying "What a load of bull."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No knock warrants, and civil forfeitures are two things which the cops should be prevented from doing.

I mean, in addition to stopping trigger happy cops from killing minorities indiscriminately.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Klyukva: webron: But injustice should be stopped whether or not it effect white people.

There are a lot of "should"s in the world. The vast majority of people care about a problem to the extent they can imagine it affecting them. See the empathy of various NBA players for people in China being beaten and shot by the police.

If you genuinely want a problem taken care of it is a bad strategy to portray it primarily as a "black issue" or "women's issue" or "people living in earthquake zones issue" rather than an "everyone issue." Even if someone agrees with you in theory they won't feel any personal urgency to act if you're relying on their charity instead of their personal survival instinct.


Women: "current law denies us reasonable access to healthcare"

Conservatives: "you're just playing identity politics!"

Lgbt people: "we're being denied our constitutional right to get married"
Conservatives: "you're just playing identity politics!"

Poc: "we're facing wildly disproportionate rates of police violence"
Conservatives: "you're just playing identity politics!"

It's almost as if whining about "identity politics" is just another way to dismiss issues that don't primarily affect straight, cis, white men.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: And so, the saying was born.


What saying?
 
MegaLib
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We will never change this corporate culture.  We must Defund / Abolish now.  Create a progressive social democratic welfare state that solves the problems that create crime.  Free universal education, UBI, housing guarantees and food security.  End the gun violence.  We have the ability and we will accomplish it with this election.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: wejash: It's almost as though the black community has a point?

No?

I'm sorry. I got confused.

Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
read the room
 
Klyukva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Klyukva: webron: But injustice should be stopped whether or not it effect white people.

There are a lot of "should"s in the world. The vast majority of people care about a problem to the extent they can imagine it affecting them. See the empathy of various NBA players for people in China being beaten and shot by the police.

If you genuinely want a problem taken care of it is a bad strategy to portray it primarily as a "black issue" or "women's issue" or "people living in earthquake zones issue" rather than an "everyone issue." Even if someone agrees with you in theory they won't feel any personal urgency to act if you're relying on their charity instead of their personal survival instinct.

Women: "current law denies us reasonable access to healthcare"

Conservatives: "you're just playing identity politics!"

Lgbt people: "we're being denied our constitutional right to get married"
Conservatives: "you're just playing identity politics!"

Poc: "we're facing wildly disproportionate rates of police violence"
Conservatives: "you're just playing identity politics!"

It's almost as if whining about "identity politics" is just another way to dismiss issues that don't primarily affect straight, cis, white men.


Yes exactly. So you can explain how it also affects straight cis white men (or at least how they will also benefit from whatever solution you're peddling) or you can have a more difficult time getting their help. To someone whose primary motivation is solving the problem it should be an easy choice.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrwknd: I'd call 911 and say that some people are forcing an entry to my house, and I'd give one warning while on the phone, then shoot them for breaking and entering.


Stupid cops that just can't read should not be cops, DA offices that wrongfully, whether or not a typo, (as there should not be any), or not should no longer be working in that field, they should go back to cooking McDonalds fries.


It didn't work for Breonna Taylor.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Yet another "wrong address" warrant.  Such basic information that can be easily verified and they screw it up on a regular basis.  If they can't get that basic task right, all of their police work should be called into question.


"Siri, where is 12135 Jones Road?"
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: dj_bigbird: Not just blacks suffer from no-knock warrants.

According to the article, it wasn't a no-knock warrant, it was an arrest warrant. To make a forcible entry on an arrest warrant, they have to have probable cause to believe the wanted person is in that house. Obviously they didn't, because they didn't even have the right house.

How farking hard is it to make sure you're at the right address?


Just to be snarky, looking at the mail I get, it must be very difficult.

/only a few times a year, not that bad
 
