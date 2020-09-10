 Skip to content
This week has felt nearly two years long. Here's the finalists Of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards to help start the weekend
15
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#18. Talk to the foot!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a good way to close out the day.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That made me lol for multiple shots.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Read "comedy wildlife pornography awards". I want that to be a thing.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is me when I'm peeing in the woods and don't think anyone is around, and then a family walks around the corner.... and I try to act like I'm doing nothing wrong...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty weak this year. Maybe I'm just jaded by the cat vac.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Read "comedy wildlife pornography awards". I want that to be a thing.


Fark user image
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, that was a fun scroll. THANKS for the smiles subby.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I do not get #10. How is a picture of a tree funny?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Littering and... Littering and... Littering and... Smoking the reefer.

Now to teach you boys a lesson, me and officer Rabbit are going to stand here while you boys smoke the whole bag.


Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Read "comedy wildlife pornography awards". I want that to be a thing.


It's an honest mistake. Happens to the best of us.

Zoo Pornographer - SNL
Youtube LS7YO6C-7NI
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Littering and... Littering and... Littering and... Smoking the reefer.

Now to teach you boys a lesson, me and officer Rabbit are going to stand here while you boys smoke the whole bag.


[Fark user image 850x564]


Reefer?  Noooooooo...

Fark user image
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Pretty weak this year. Maybe I'm just jaded by the cat vac.


Cat vac?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image


"They totally can't see me!!"
 
