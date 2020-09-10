 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Sometimes you should try to duck social media   (wtnh.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Quackers is still missing"

Anyone check the local bar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But.....Her emails.....
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quackers is still missing"
Sounds like they are going to need a new one.
I Want a New Duck
Youtube 3KvgQIBcdRk
 
432
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: How do you get down from social media ?
A: You don't get down from social media, you get down from a duck.....<thanks Dad>
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those girls had some real grapes on them
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Uh, hello, that is clearly a duck and not a cat.


Nibbled To Death By Cats
Youtube PZ66wHRhe2U
 
crinz83
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
aww, his buddies are flying in the missing duck formation

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
stupids should be charged for the stress of the injured duck. poor duck.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So many duck are just baited and slaughtered in Arkansas it's sad.  They just fly down the Mississippi river and see a nice rice field over over there and go for a munch.  It doesn't work out well for the ducks. I know growing rice is big there.  Does killing ducks have to be too?  They just eat what could not be harvested.
 
