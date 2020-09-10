 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I used to be an Amazon indigenous tribal expert like you, until I took an arrow to the chest   (bbc.com) divider line
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should have signed up for Prime
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bleeding heart liberal
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For some reason all I can think about is if we'd let a group of libertarians go live their true calling in a forest and check in from time to time.  Like no outside connection, because that would be cheating, no they get to live exactly as they intend completely independent from the rest of us, 100% cut off.

Would make for great reality TV me thinks, just make sure none of the prizes contain a ticket back to reality.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mixed feelings on this. I get that the mission is to preserve these tribes. At the same time, they're not animals in a zoo to be "observed".
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These people need protection, desperately, and it's a tragedy that they killed someone working so hard to do that, but they have no way of knowing who is friend or foe. At this point, they are right to keep everyone away as best they can. That's all they can do. In the meantime, I'd recommend to any other Funai workers to stay on the periphery of these areas and maybe harass the forest rapists as much as possible, a guerilla actions of some type. That's what I would do: sugar in the gas tanks of machinery, destroying food caches/stores, Visine in the drinking water. Anything to get them to go away and stop setting everything on fire.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it smile shaped?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It almost seems like the last remaining tribes are the only people liberals don't want to control.
 
crinz83
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brazilian official killed by arrow near indigenous tribe

i had my indigenous tribe removed the same time they took out my appendix
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Mixed feelings on this. I get that the mission is to preserve these tribes. At the same time, they're not animals in a zoo to be "observed".


I think one of them got tired of being monitored.  Just leave the farkers alone and things would be better.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should of worn this.
Did wonders for the last group who wore them while they ran around the tropics contacting Isolated Tribes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
money hungry government business will end them all.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Police ballistics will match the arrow lands and grooves in their bow database, and have the shooter IDed in a matter of days..
 
Obryn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One wonders, if he had not removed the arrow would his likelihood of survival have increased?

/It's me.
//I'm "One"
///I've heard stories, man
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't imagine why indigenous people in the area might be violently distrustful of outsiders nowadays. I mean, it's not like there's a fascist leading their country who has all but openly called for their genocide, and is (at best) turning a blind eye while ranchers illegally raze the rainforest they live in.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblig
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Don't worry. Police ballistics will match the arrow lands and grooves in their bow database, and have the shooter IDed in a matter of days..


Government CSI satellites will enhanceenhanceenhance the image and reconstruct his face, which was blocked from the camera by a tree.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
US Vice President Michael Pence visits local tribes, tries to convince them to be less hostile

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ryebread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

silvervial: Visine in the drinking water


Fun fact: this won't give someone the shiats, but it could very well kill them. There's been several cases of murder-by-visine.

/Not saying they wouldn't deserve it...
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Can't imagine why indigenous people in the area might be violently distrustful of outsiders nowadays. I mean, it's not like there's a fascist leading their country who has all but openly called for their genocide, and is (at best) turning a blind eye while ranchers illegally raze the rainforest they live in.


I'm sure their reason for trying to kill the individuals invading their territory is based on a complex and nuanced understanding of 21st century geopolitical events, and that they would be far more understanding if the national government whose scope and scale they couldn't possibly comprehend had a worldview more amenable to liberal-democratic values.
 
