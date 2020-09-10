 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   F**k-ed be the cheesemakers, and any manufacturer of dairy products   (ktla.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dried cheese exists, and does not need refrigeration.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Glad to see they have their priorities straight.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If pur country ever wants to unfark itself, it needs to start with lobbying.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cut the cheese?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"thanks to a century-old federal policy"

Godammit, now I have to hit Wikipedia to see which Presidents to blame.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What would Ronald Reagan fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size


A government cheese fleshlight of course!
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Finest in the district sir.
Explain the logic underlying that conclusion.
Well it's so clean.
It's certainly uncontaminated by cheese.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dried cheese exists, and does not need refrigeration.
[Fark user image 321x378]


That stuff binds me up like I swallowed concrete.
 
MsSavannah46
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "thanks to a century-old federal policy"

Godammit, now I have to hit Wikipedia to see which Presidents to blame.


Trump. There was an exemption for several months that allowed the cheese to be removed from the boxes and volunteers delivered the cheese separately.  "But in July, the federal waiver ended and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials refused to extend it, meaning cheese must again be included and, more problematically, refrigerated in transit."

I was so surprised to read Trump had farked poor, old people of California.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wtf, the entire point of making cheese is to turn perishable milk into something that will store. Sure soft cheeses shouldn't be left at room temp for days at a time, but they don't necessarily need to be in a refrigerated truck for home delivery! If I was a senior and had to choose between home delivery of free food with a miniscule percentage chance of mold cheese, and no free food, well the choice is obvious.
 
tekmo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, don't sweat it. The Senate, by unanimous consent, named today National Lobster day.
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tekmo: Hey, don't sweat it. The Senate, by unanimous consent, named today National Lobster day.


I have my money on crabs =/
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How much cheese has to be included?

Wrap a small brick in 5 layers of paper and label it "Required filling: Non-Recyclable; Please dispose of with household waste"

Wasteful?  Sure.  But as of June 2018, we had 1.69 billion pounds (845,000 tons) of surplus cheese in storage.


If Trump wants to be truly evil on his way out, he could issue an executive order requiring the delivery of 5 pounds of surplus cheese to every man, woman and child in America.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Americans are weird.  Unless it's something like a brie or camembert cheese can be left unrefrigerated, safely, for a while.

What did you lot think these were used for?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Difficulty:  Not valid in places where average temperatures are above 85 for prolonged periods
 
Epicedion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Americans are weird.  Unless it's something like a brie or camembert cheese can be left unrefrigerated, safely, for a while.

What did you lot think these were used for?

[Fark user image image 400x400]

/Difficulty:  Not valid in places where average temperatures are above 85 for prolonged periods


Sex stuff?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe they could have it so only blocks of cheese, not shredded, can be shipped.

That would Make America Grate Again.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Something tells me that those in power have never been hungry for days at a time.

Cut off their Truffles and then watch them scream in rage!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Verrrrrrry last paragraph of the original article.

"It's "untenable" to ask Amazon and other delivery companies to jump through so many hoops, such as refrigerating boxes and checking recipients' identification, said Gregory Scott, president of the Community Action Partnership of Orange County, which he said has seen a 34% drop in seniors receiving the boxes since the waiver ended. "


https://www.latimes.com/politics/stor​y​/2020-09-10/food-box-deliveries-to-nee​dy-california-seniors-during-pandemic-​cut-off-due-to-usda-cheese-rule

Do we really want to talk about untenable asks?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Heck, even the USDA says cheddar and American block cheese don't need to be refrigerated! Get with the deliveries people, I hate when people being afraid of rules gets in the way of helping people in need!
https://ask.usda.gov/s/article/Does-a​l​l-cheese-need-to-be-refrigerated
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How the National Dairy Council ends their Zoom meetings:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Epicedion: Murkanen: Americans are weird.  Unless it's something like a brie or camembert cheese can be left unrefrigerated, safely, for a while.

What did you lot think these were used for?

[Fark user image image 400x400]

/Difficulty:  Not valid in places where average temperatures are above 85 for prolonged periods

Sex stuff?


Sure.  Use that handle as a butt plug.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Government cheese: you love it or you hate it.
 
432
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"well peg, no more cheese for me."
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Government cheese: you love it or you hate it.


Either way, you need a flamethrower to melt it.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BTW, I think blocks of Government Cheese were cut off years ago under Reagan's reign. I was on the handout years later and there was no cheese. Bread and bags of spuds, but no cheese. I don't know when they started it up again. Local 'Pantries for the poor' haven't handed it out in ages. I know, I used to buy cases of soups from SAM's and take it down to them and unload it with the helpers and stack it inside. (Freakin tons of Green Beans, though.)
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let them eat Velveeta
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah I kind of doubt this is actually a thing
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should just include a slip of paper with the line "I owe you one cheese" on it in the package. That way the senior has been given cheese and simply has to redeem the slip of paper to collect it. If the senior doesn't redeem the slip, or no one recognizes that slip as legitimate, we can tackle that problem after the election.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not like cheese was invented millennia before refrigeration or anything.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: ... Wasteful?  Sure.  But as of June 2018, we had 1.69 billion pounds (845,000 tons) of surplus cheese in storage.


Fark user imageView Full Size

We have top men working on it.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nosferartoo: How the National Dairy Council ends their Zoom meetings: [Fark user image image 850x568]


I say this to my wife all the time.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Despondent:

childhoodobesitynews.comView Full Size
 
