 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Second shooting at an Atlanta Waffle House this week. One more and we get free smothered and covered hash browns   (ajc.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, DeKalb Waffle House, Gwinnett County, Georgia, Avondale Estates, Georgia, Georgia, warrant, victim  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 10:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I long for the good old days when the Waffle House was neutral territory,  people had home training and took their beef to the parking lot across the street or down the block.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I miss the old Atlanta "old ol days" on Peach Tree...and seeing a concert at the Fox..and not really worrying about getting shot. And the Waffle House on peach tree at 3am with drag queens, hustlers, and cops.

This was when most people smoked pot and that was the drug of choice. Then cocaine came along and then meth...and things got all shooty and angry drunk assholes, instead of mellow.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: I miss the old Atlanta "old ol days" on Peach Tree...and seeing a concert at the Fox..and not really worrying about getting shot. And the Waffle House on peach tree at 3am with drag queens, hustlers, and cops.

This was when most people smoked pot and that was the drug of choice. Then cocaine came along and then meth...and things got all shooty and angry drunk assholes, instead of mellow.


That sounds like my years here in the 70s. We'd to a concert, usually down at the Municipal Auditorium by Georgia State. Then we'd stop and eat either at the IHOP on North Avenue or at the Waffle House. On the way home we'd stop at the Krispy Kreme on Ponce and take home a couple of dozen donuts. Sit up all night, smoke pot, listen to music and eat donuts til we fell asleep. I used to sell The Great Speckled Bird standing on the corner of 10th and Peachtree, also down and Underground Atlanta. We lived across from Piedmont Park, got to listen to The Allman Brothers and a lot of other bands that would play on Sunday. That was early early early 70s. Simply Good Times.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

darkhorse23: optikeye: I miss the old Atlanta "old ol days" on Peach Tree...and seeing a concert at the Fox..and not really worrying about getting shot. And the Waffle House on peach tree at 3am with drag queens, hustlers, and cops.

This was when most people smoked pot and that was the drug of choice. Then cocaine came along and then meth...and things got all shooty and angry drunk assholes, instead of mellow.

That sounds like my years here in the 70s. We'd to a concert, usually down at the Municipal Auditorium by Georgia State. Then we'd stop and eat either at the IHOP on North Avenue or at the Waffle House. On the way home we'd stop at the Krispy Kreme on Ponce and take home a couple of dozen donuts. Sit up all night, smoke pot, listen to music and eat donuts til we fell asleep. I used to sell The Great Speckled Bird standing on the corner of 10th and Peachtree, also down and Underground Atlanta. We lived across from Piedmont Park, got to listen to The Allman Brothers and a lot of other bands that would play on Sunday. That was early early early 70s. Simply Good Times.


I bow to your onion.

I'm in the club scene a few years later, bouncing between the Agora and 688/Rose's. L5P was just starting to come on line with the B-52's and the Indigo Girls.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: I miss the old Atlanta "old ol days" on Peach Tree...and seeing a concert at the Fox..and not really worrying about getting shot. And the Waffle House on peach tree at 3am with drag queens, hustlers, and cops.

This was when most people smoked pot and that was the drug of choice. Then cocaine came along and then meth...and things got all shooty and angry drunk assholes, instead of mellow.


The Majestic or Doby's on Ponce was the place to go after a night at the 688 / Celebrity Club / Metroplex.
Later on we just went straight to Weekends after a show & stumbled into bed at 8-9 am.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do I live too far north for things smothered in sausage gravy
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: darkhorse23: optikeye: I miss the old Atlanta "old ol days" on Peach Tree...and seeing a concert at the Fox..and not really worrying about getting shot. And the Waffle House on peach tree at 3am with drag queens, hustlers, and cops.

This was when most people smoked pot and that was the drug of choice. Then cocaine came along and then meth...and things got all shooty and angry drunk assholes, instead of mellow.

That sounds like my years here in the 70s. We'd to a concert, usually down at the Municipal Auditorium by Georgia State. Then we'd stop and eat either at the IHOP on North Avenue or at the Waffle House. On the way home we'd stop at the Krispy Kreme on Ponce and take home a couple of dozen donuts. Sit up all night, smoke pot, listen to music and eat donuts til we fell asleep. I used to sell The Great Speckled Bird standing on the corner of 10th and Peachtree, also down and Underground Atlanta. We lived across from Piedmont Park, got to listen to The Allman Brothers and a lot of other bands that would play on Sunday. That was early early early 70s. Simply Good Times.

I bow to your onion.

I'm in the club scene a few years later, bouncing between the Agora and 688/Rose's. L5P was just starting to come on line with the B-52's and the Indigo Girls.


I lived in Little Five Points for years and years. Do you remember Crazy Lou's Skateboard Shop and Junkman's Daughter?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammitallsomuch I hit enter by accident. Anyway, if you are a skater I probably knew you. Guy who owned the 688 Club lived across the street from me. Here's a souvenir I've had for years and years and I'm never going to get rid of it no matter how worn-out it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid Rock is already working on a power ballad.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this bad? Why would you carry a gun if you can't make a point with it?
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a second opportunity missed for a headline to say "Customers scattered and covered as gunfire erupted at an Atlanta Waffle House."  What the hell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm hash browns
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might have to unleash a gang of bloodhounds if they can't find the killer
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Why do I live too far north for things smothered in sausage gravy


Sausage gravy is dangerously easy to make.  You take a pound of sausage out of its plastic tube thingy, throw it in a pan, cook it until the fat renders out and it browns some, add some flour, then stir in milk and add a shiatload of black pepper.  Maybe some sage and a little thyme if you're feeling fancy.  Just try not to actually look at how much fat the meat is swimming in before you add the flour and milk -- you're still going to eat it, but you'll feel worse about yourself.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

optikeye: I miss the old Atlanta "old ol days" on Peach Tree...and seeing a concert at the Fox..and not really worrying about getting shot. And the Waffle House on peach tree at 3am with drag queens, hustlers, and cops.

This was when most people smoked pot and that was the drug of choice. Then cocaine came along and then meth...and things got all shooty and angry drunk assholes, instead of mellow.


2 shootings out of 10,000 waffle houses in metro ATL alone. I think you're safe.
 
tintar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Might have to unleash a gang of bloodhounds if they can't find the killer


getting a kick because I was coming here just to...

Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)
Youtube xat1GVnl8-k


/thanks subs now this stupid song is stuck in my head
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Why do I live too far north for things smothered in sausage gravy


You are never too far north for things smothered in gravy. In fact, the farther north one goes, the more need there is for gravy-smothered food to stave off winter blues.

/lived in Florida until I was 39
//now live near Cleveland
///there's, surprisingly, some good southern gravy around here
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kirsten Dunst is a menace.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A second shooting at Waffle House this week on Thursday?

Must be a slow week.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This picture was taken in Atlanta at 3:11am after a 20 hour datacenter shift, and like 5 hours before the next 20 hour datacenter shift.  Let's just say I'm shocked, *SHOCKED*, well not that shocked that people are getting shot in Atlanta all-night spots pretty regularly.  Don't care, food totally hit the spot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a Metro Atlanta resident, my reaction is, "Oh.  farking DeKalb, there's a shock.  At least it wasn't one in Union City again."

/fyi, it's pronounced DeCab.
//And it has some nice areas
///And a lot of shiatholes
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
THATS DEMOCRAT RUN BUSINESSSS FOR YA
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xrayspx: This picture was taken in Atlanta at 3:11am after a 20 hour datacenter shift, and like 5 hours before the next 20 hour datacenter shift.  Let's just say I'm shocked, *SHOCKED*, well not that shocked that people are getting shot in Atlanta all-night spots pretty regularly.  Don't care, food totally hit the spot:

[Fark user image 850x637]


One of our favorite spots, at one point we lived around the corner from there. You never knew who you'd see at 3am.
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds more like peppered
 
frankb00th
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tintar: emersonbiggins: Might have to unleash a gang of bloodhounds if they can't find the killer

getting a kick because I was coming here just to...

[YouTube video: Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)]

/thanks subs now this stupid song is stuck in my head


stupid video but that guy can flow
 
mateomaui
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CAPPED seems like an obvious choice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mateomaui: CAPPED seems like an obvious choice.

[Fark user image image 425x452]


Mmmmmmmm
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.