(KOB4)   If your trampoline is missing the power company would like to talk to you   (kob.com) divider line
4
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's one of my pics from when the storm came thru SLC. As of this morning, 48 hours later, the street is still blocked. Gonna kick $10 to the GoFundMe for the owners of that poor Scion.

Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fallingcow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do they have any info on the status of my hovercraft?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fallingcow: Do they have any info on the status of my hovercraft?


Just follow the trail of eels.
 
