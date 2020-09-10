 Skip to content
 
(KCRG)   Since they all can't sing in the shower, choir uses pool   (kcrg.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused, if the duck is still missing who got attacked by a raccoon?
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
does NOT approove....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Story would be immensely improved with video of college kids showering together.

I don't make the rules.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The guys that sing bass are in the deep end.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they bring Baby Ruths?

