(Politico)   Hey millennials, don't worry about retirement, you'll never be able to
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harsh

But not as harsh as realizing that vascular damage from COVID might shorten lifespans.

/Hopefully that's not a real issue but we just don't know.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most turned 21 between 2002 and 2012, which meant that they were graduating from college during a period that included both the bursting of the dot.com bubble and the Great Recession.

I know the dot coms eating shiat was a cascade across the country but I graduated spring of 2001.  I remember, being a CS grad/major, looking in the paper for programming jobs (Houston, mind you), and seeing page after page, front and back, of postings during the fall of 2000.  By goddamn March of 2001, jop postings were half of a single page and almost all of the few found within were recruiters (or companies that hired like a recruiter).

Yeah, in 2002, the programming/IT market sucked ass.  There was a little uptick but then it sucked again around 2005-6 but it took the hell off right after that.  I don't remember the Great Recession hitting IT as hard as the early and mid 2000s.  But again, that could be my location.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this article. "Millennials aren't saving as much as their Parents or Grandparents." No shiat. Their parents and grandparents enjoyed several advantages in the marketplace that millennials don't enjoy because their parents and grandparents stripped them away to keep being rich.

But don't worry kids--just keep your head down and work hard. That's what I did!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milennials aren't saving as much because they aren't MAKING as much. WTF.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gen x here. i married a girl from a rich family. i recommend this strategy. find a girl whose father has millions of bucks. it's good. i do what ever i want, drink a lot, and have fun.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this made me cry into my can't afford avocado right now toast
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Gen X, you already knew this so go about doing what you are doing anyway.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're WOKE!

So that's nice.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I'm Gen-X!

Wait....
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I want to read this article?   For me, personally, it all depends on the student loan debt.   If it can be forgiven, regardless of how, then I can retire.   And this is what I am basing all my future plans on.  But if I'm stuck with this large of a bill at age 65, f*ck it.   I will walk myself to Mexico and beyond.

Should I read the article?   It's gonna piss me off....
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Milennials aren't saving as much because they aren't MAKING as much. WTF.


That isn't true.

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank​/​2018/12/11/young-adult-households-are-​earning-more-than-most-older-americans​-did-at-the-same-age

The difference is young adults of today *need* smartphones and *need* cars and *need* luxury apartments and scoff at the idea of buying a run down home and putting a decade of sweat equity into it as an investment. The amount of stupid wealth squandering of this generation is farked up on its face. 

Hint: If you're a Millennial and you have a phone made in the last 5 years, you're wasting money. a 5 year old smart phone can do all the important things a modern one can for pennies on the dollar.

No Boomer was spending the equivalent of $1,200 every year or two on a transistor radio or a console television.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The children of the people who won WW2 had the f*cking world handed to them on a silver platter. And they took it all for themselves and didn't let anybody else have any of it.

Plentiful jobs. Well-paying jobs. Attainable housing. Early retirement. Actual pensions instead of 401(k)s. Cheap(er) higher ed.

Then they said, "no, none of that's for you," and pulled the ladder up. And then they blame us for what they did.

F*ck Boomers to hell. F*ck American capitalism to hell. F*ck this slave-wage life.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither will Gen X, ta dah.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents just retired. They have a 401K, a pension, AND SS as hourly employees with 4 year degrees that took them 5 years to pay off. No shait I'll be working until I'm in the ground and even then someone will probably write me up for being late. I have a 401K but I figure I'm at least 15 years behind where that should be. 

My entire adult life we've been at war run on the backs of a future generation while simultaneously gutting any way for those at the bottom to get a hand up beyond paycheck to paycheck poverty. Every time something comes up that might help it gets drowned as being too expensive or radical. Then the whining starts on how we don't spend enough money on the crap Boomers like or profiteer from, but don't pay people more, allow job or income security, and certainly don't find a way to make sure people have adequate affordable healthcare.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 500x366]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...just work longer...it's no big deal.  It's not like your body degrades over time or anything.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: gen x here. i married a girl from a rich family. i recommend this strategy. find a girl whose father has millions of bucks. it's good. i do what ever i want, drink a lot, and have fun.


User name checks out .
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't expect to retire. Retirement is not the entitlement modern people treat it as. When the retirement age was set at 65 - in roughly 1930 - the average lifespan of a worker was less than that. This is mainly because labor was hard and not an old man's game. Retirement is not "Thank you for all your hard work, please enjoy your weekends on the links." It's "damn, you haven't dropped yet? Here's a periodic check, please get out of the factory before you hurt someone." I have a physically safe, well-paying career, my chance of encountering the latter scenario is nil.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: The children of the people who won WW2 had the f*cking world handed to them on a silver platter. And they took it all for themselves and didn't let anybody else have any of it.

Plentiful jobs. Well-paying jobs. Attainable housing. Early retirement. Actual pensions instead of 401(k)s. Cheap(er) higher ed.

Then they said, "no, none of that's for you," and pulled the ladder up. And then they blame us for what they did.

F*ck Boomers to hell. F*ck American capitalism to hell. F*ck this slave-wage life.


Millennial-like typing detected.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck this slave-wage life.


There is a lot of truth in how badly the Millennials and GenX got screwed over, but I think we really overestimate the financial stability of the Boomers.

Most people were broke as hell then too.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevlar51: fark this article. "Millennials aren't saving as much as their Parents or Grandparents." No shiat. Their parents and grandparents enjoyed several advantages in the marketplace that millennials don't enjoy because their parents and grandparents stripped them away to keep being rich.

But don't worry kids--just keep your head down and work hard. That's what I did!


All these kids have to do is wait for their inheritances.  It's their parents who own everything.  Yeah Millennials have nothing now, generally suck and are entitled pieces of sh*t but pretty soon they will start inheriting beautiful things they never worked for and then they will ruin those things as well.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevlar51: fark this article. "Millennials aren't saving as much as their Parents or Grandparents." No shiat. Their parents and grandparents enjoyed several advantages in the marketplace that millennials don't enjoy because their parents and grandparents stripped them away to keep being rich.

But don't worry kids--just keep your head down and work hard. That's what I did!


yes, because the cat majority of our parents' generation were so rich and well off, right? That mine is bullshiat and you know it. The same percentage of the population was in a position to strip away those advantages then as are now. The slim minority of rich whiter folks at the top have been nearly the same basic club for the last 150 years.

I guarantee you that Joe Sixpack with a blue  collar job was in any position to choose shipping jobs over seas, breaking unions, and strip mining the economy for all it was worth.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Scoff at the idea of buying a run down home and putting a decade of sweat equity into it as an investment.


Know how I know you're talking out of your ass?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Do I want to read this article?   For me, personally, it all depends on the student loan debt.   If it can be forgiven, regardless of how, then I can retire.   And this is what I am basing all my future plans on.  But if I'm stuck with this large of a bill at age 65, f*ck it.   I will walk myself to Mexico and beyond.

Should I read the article?   It's gonna piss me off....


take me with you, I have skills and hedgehog pictures!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I don't plan to retire, I expect to be dead before I get that old. Sick and goddamned tired of this merry go round.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: The children of the people who won WW2 had the f*cking world handed to them on a silver platter. And they took it all for themselves and didn't let anybody else have any of it.

Plentiful jobs. Well-paying jobs. Attainable housing. Early retirement. Actual pensions instead of 401(k)s. Cheap(er) higher ed.

Then they said, "no, none of that's for you," and pulled the ladder up. And then they blame us for what they did.

F*ck Boomers to hell. F*ck American capitalism to hell. F*ck this slave-wage life.


I mean, by "attainable housing" you mean 1200 square foot bungalows wired with knob and tube electrical fixtures and no insulation to speak of, you're absolutely correct. 

We could go back to that, but the liberals have mandated all these safety features these days which - you guessed it - adds a significant amount of cost to homes.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*oldfarkersyellatcloudJPG*

Boomers, you can defend your destruction of the economics of America without having to blame it on millennials because they buy a phone or have a tattoo.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: kevlar51: fark this article. "Millennials aren't saving as much as their Parents or Grandparents." No shiat. Their parents and grandparents enjoyed several advantages in the marketplace that millennials don't enjoy because their parents and grandparents stripped them away to keep being rich.

But don't worry kids--just keep your head down and work hard. That's what I did!

All these kids have to do is wait for their inheritances.  It's their parents who own everything.  Yeah Millennials have nothing now, generally suck and are entitled pieces of sh*t but pretty soon they will start inheriting beautiful things they never worked for and then they will ruin those things as well.


Clearly you've never seen end of life expenses. You only inherit what's left after the health care vultures are satisfied.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials and retirement: How bad is it?
Today's young adults are falling behind but there's a way they can catch up.

media.discordapp.netView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: FarkBucket18: Scoff at the idea of buying a run down home and putting a decade of sweat equity into it as an investment.

Know how I know you're talking out of your ass?


You can get a ready to move in home in suburban Cleveland for under $100k. If you can't afford that at some point in your 20s, you're doing it wrong.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: bluejeansonfire: The children of the people who won WW2 had the f*cking world handed to them on a silver platter. And they took it all for themselves and didn't let anybody else have any of it.

Plentiful jobs. Well-paying jobs. Attainable housing. Early retirement. Actual pensions instead of 401(k)s. Cheap(er) higher ed.

Then they said, "no, none of that's for you," and pulled the ladder up. And then they blame us for what they did.

F*ck Boomers to hell. F*ck American capitalism to hell. F*ck this slave-wage life.

I mean, by "attainable housing" you mean 1200 square foot bungalows wired with knob and tube electrical fixtures and no insulation to speak of, you're absolutely correct. 

We could go back to that, but the liberals have mandated all these safety features these days which - you guessed it - adds a significant amount of cost to homes.


LOL...Millenials and Liberals ruined it all. LMAO!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: My parents just retired. They have a 401K, a pension, AND SS as hourly employees with 4 year degrees that took them 5 years to pay off. No shait I'll be working until I'm in the ground and even then someone will probably write me up for being late. I have a 401K but I figure I'm at least 15 years behind where that should be.

My entire adult life we've been at war run on the backs of a future generation while simultaneously gutting any way for those at the bottom to get a hand up beyond paycheck to paycheck poverty. Every time something comes up that might help it gets drowned as being too expensive or radical. Then the whining starts on how we don't spend enough money on the crap Boomers like or profiteer from, but don't pay people more, allow job or income security, and certainly don't find a way to make sure people have adequate affordable healthcare.


Choose better political candidates instead of "Blue no matter who!!"
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevlar51: fark this article. "Millennials aren't saving as much as their Parents or Grandparents." No shiat. Their parents and grandparents enjoyed several advantages in the marketplace that millennials don't enjoy because their parents and grandparents stripped them away to keep being rich.

But don't worry kids--just keep your head down and work hard. That's what I did!


If they work really hard they'll of course achieve the American Dream of becoming billionaire CEOs. They'll be fine.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Do I want to read this article?   For me, personally, it all depends on the student loan debt.   If it can be forgiven, regardless of how, then I can retire.   And this is what I am basing all my future plans on.  But if I'm stuck with this large of a bill at age 65, f*ck it.   I will walk myself to Mexico and beyond.

Should I read the article?   It's gonna piss me off....


Re: fat SL debt, you'll have a better life if you retire and just let them take the damn 15%/pymt from your SocSec income (and statutorily that SS disbursement can't go below $750/mo - hopefully that gets raised to more like $1,200/mo in the next Congress, if SL debt isn't outright forgiven across the board).

Don't forgo life just because this dumb country keeps trying to drain you of lifeblood.

/my everything is based on both sl debt *and* disability
//not sure how this next round of disability claim is gonna go for me, so i'm just assuming i get screwed again
///thank fsm my mom can still afford to help me out or i'd have been a dead hobo a dozen years ago
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retirement?  It's not going to be too long before your main worry is where your next meal is coming from.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: NateAsbestos: Milennials aren't saving as much because they aren't MAKING as much. WTF.

That isn't true.

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/​2018/12/11/young-adult-households-are-​earning-more-than-most-older-americans​-did-at-the-same-age

The difference is young adults of today *need* smartphones and *need* cars and *need* luxury apartments and scoff at the idea of buying a run down home and putting a decade of sweat equity into it as an investment. The amount of stupid wealth squandering of this generation is farked up on its face. 

Hint: If you're a Millennial and you have a phone made in the last 5 years, you're wasting money. a 5 year old smart phone can do all the important things a modern one can for pennies on the dollar.

No Boomer was spending the equivalent of $1,200 every year or two on a transistor radio or a console television.


Yes, people need cars and smartphones. What jobs do you propose a person can get without either of those?

And the reason no one is putting "sweat equity" into a home is twofold. First, homes are simply a terrible investment While housing prices are astronomical in some areas, like mine, the majority of the country is not seeing much growth at all in the housing market. Secondly, a single family home requires a lifestyle that is simply not convenient for many people. No one wants to pay to maintain a grassy yard that provides no tangible benefit, or locate themselves a lengthy traffic jam from the office. An apartment in the city suits many lifestyles a lot better.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Por que tan serioso: kevlar51: fark this article. "Millennials aren't saving as much as their Parents or Grandparents." No shiat. Their parents and grandparents enjoyed several advantages in the marketplace that millennials don't enjoy because their parents and grandparents stripped them away to keep being rich.

But don't worry kids--just keep your head down and work hard. That's what I did!

All these kids have to do is wait for their inheritances.  It's their parents who own everything.  Yeah Millennials have nothing now, generally suck and are entitled pieces of sh*t but pretty soon they will start inheriting beautiful things they never worked for and then they will ruin those things as well.

Clearly you've never seen end of life expenses. You only inherit what's left after the health care vultures are satisfied.


I'm afraid this is what will happen to my parents.  I watched it happen to my grandparents.......I've yet to actually "inherit" anything from family, other than hips and high cholesterol.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: LOL...Millenials and Liberals ruined it all. LMAO!


I just got the NEC 2020 updates ... guess what they are now mandating? External power shutoffs for every home for fire fighters. Want to know what that costs (before markup) to have added to each home we build? $3200. 

So, yeah, bang on about how affordable housing is impossible while adding $3200 of fixed costs to every unit you build. Don't even get me started on energy requirements since 2015. 

PS. That also doesn't include that lumber has tripled in costs this year, so a $30k lumber package is now a $100k lumber package. 

But yeah, bang on about how unaffordable homes are. 

If we could slap houses up like we did from 1945 to 1960, we could fix the crisis, but the fixed costs levied by governmental regulatory agencies are obscene.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I see the paid chineese troll showed up.

Looking at the total income gain, and ignoring that household include 2 people. And that more woman are working. I guess that $10 grand a year in childcare is magic.

i'll ignore the fact that housing costs have gone up %200. I wonder what %200 of 43 grand would be. Couldn't be in the low 100,000's. probably in the 70,000 range.

There are no trolls on Fark, though.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What comforts me is that no one escapes this in the long term: Older folks may have saved themselves for now, but later on there's no one to buy their homes, or care for them. So that's fun.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can't raise the retirement age it's already too high for people who have Physical jobs. you can't be expected to last to 65y/o if your in heavy trades sure people in general live longer because most people have easy jobs, but the ones who are actually still doing physical work still get beat up by life.

now if you make it 2 tier with people that are in the trades retiring at 55 and white collar at 67. that would be fair.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: as long as millennials are willing and able to work longer than their parents and grandparents did.

Yeah, that's not happening. Instead, I'll be voting for the fascist in order to ensure there is no functional economy, existing political system, or political institutions by 2024.

Boomers and Gen X Americans have decided they're unwilling and unable to fix the problems in this country. Myself, as a millennial with three college degrees and a bar license, why should I bother working X5 harder then my parents or X100 harder then my grandparents in order to barely eke out a working class living standard?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured out a way to print $13 bills by tweaking the company scanner/printer. I have a handful right now. Gonna go try them out at the liquor store. If this works, I promise to help the millennials from their immanent demise.

Wish me luck!
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had teachers in the 1980s telling that we wouldn't be able to retire and also would have no Social Security because it would be either "bankrupt" or given to private investors.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: you can't raise the retirement age it's already too high for people who have Physical jobs. you can't be expected to last to 65y/o if your in heavy trades sure people in general live longer because most people have easy jobs, but the ones who are actually still doing physical work still get beat up by life.

now if you make it 2 tier with people that are in the trades retiring at 55 and white collar at 67. that would be fair.


Look here, more giveaways to flyover country boomers. Yeah, that's just what we need.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, my retirement plan revolves around inheritances I'm in line for. They're not even very big, like 3 middle class houses, and I'm really hoping my parents have enough life insurance to cover their funerals and debts.

The husband and I have plans to retire in Sri Lanka. We have a small house there and a little business and 12 nieces and nephews who will visit to make sure we're ok if our son would decide to stay in the US, since he's not even born yet I can't fathom what his life choices will be.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: The children of the people who won WW2 had the f*cking world handed to them on a silver platter. And they took it all for themselves and didn't let anybody else have any of it.

Plentiful jobs. Well-paying jobs. Attainable housing. Early retirement. Actual pensions instead of 401(k)s. Cheap(er) higher ed.

Then they said, "no, none of that's for you," and pulled the ladder up. And then they blame us for what they did.

F*ck Boomers to hell. F*ck American capitalism to hell. F*ck this slave-wage life.


you talk like they were all in on it, despite the fact that the wealthy running the show shipped jobs out of the country, busted unions, backed corrupt politicians and policies, and kept on strip-mining the economy.

Most boomers benefited from the boom times, but only because it was still profitable enough have the jobs here. Open up China and other cheap markets for labor who will let companies get away with anything? Well, why keep paying an American a good wage and giving them benefits when we can just make up excuses to use Chinese slaves instead?

And, hey, those job creators made new jobs to replace them: at a tiny fraction of the wages the jobs they replaced offered.

Who cares if they drove inflation and rampant consumerism?! Naw, couldn't be the wealthy doing what they've always done. No sir, all of those boomers did it just to fark they next generation! Each and every one of them!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Aar1012: FarkBucket18: Scoff at the idea of buying a run down home and putting a decade of sweat equity into it as an investment.

Know how I know you're talking out of your ass?

You can get a ready to move in home in suburban Cleveland for under $100k. If you can't afford that at some point in your 20s, you're doing it wrong.


Infinite jobs in suburban Cleveland, where almost no one wants to live anyway!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.