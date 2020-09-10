 Skip to content
 
(WFMZ Allentown)   We regret to inform you that we haven't billed you for water service since 1992. Please render $750,000   (wfmz.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you would notice never paying for water. So what's up with that?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't drink the water
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I think you would notice never paying for water. So what's up with that?


We lived in some townhouses for way too many years.  16 years in one, and then we moved to the other side of the wall because it was bigger.  Same building, same landlord, the only difference was the street number went from 1 to 3.  When we got the first water bill, there was no sewage on it.  We'd been paying sewage for 16 years.  I called the city to say "hey, I didn't get billed for this and want to check on it".  She came back and said "nope, your address does not have city sewer.  Something I know to be wrong because the sewer went from Unit B to Unit A to the street so when things got stopped up we both felt it.

I followed up with them for two more months because I didn't want to be surprised a couple years down the line with a big bill.

They never did though.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Whatever you do, don't drink the water


There's blood in the water.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: AlgaeRancher: I think you would notice never paying for water. So what's up with that?

We lived in some townhouses for way too many years.  16 years in one, and then we moved to the other side of the wall because it was bigger.  Same building, same landlord, the only difference was the street number went from 1 to 3.  When we got the first water bill, there was no sewage on it.  We'd been paying sewage for 16 years.  I called the city to say "hey, I didn't get billed for this and want to check on it".  She came back and said "nope, your address does not have city sewer.  Something I know to be wrong because the sewer went from Unit B to Unit A to the street so when things got stopped up we both felt it.

I followed up with them for two more months because I didn't want to be surprised a couple years down the line with a big bill.

They never did though.


Good point Thank you

Thinking about it some places have well water too.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No statute  of limitations?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mcavity: No statute  of limitations?


Not where money is involved.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
About a decade ago I lived in American Samoa and turned off my internet ($70/mo. because it was satellite-based) for a month where I would be away. For whatever reason, they told me in advance that I would still have to pay it, but that it would be credited to my account for the next month. Fine, whatever.

About three months later, I forgot to go back to paying it because they didn't send me a bill. Panicked, I called them up and apologized that my payment was late, with plans to pay it by phone. "Oh no, Mr. Fireproof, your account actually has a credit to it."

I lived there for five more months and didn't pay for Internet again. One of my C-list reasons for leaving when I did was to increase my chances of never having to pay for the months where they forgot to bill me.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are places where billing water is more costly than it is worth. This tends to be true in towns along older rivers where you can drill into the sand under the riverbed and pull out pollution free water.  There are places in the US that charge something like $5 for 10,000 cubic feet.  Many other places charge about the same per 1,000 cubic feet.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And according to Pennsylvania law, the utility company is obligated to provide the same amount of time that they missed reading the meters to pay it back.

Also, they're required to actually read the meters every so often (i forget the exact amount of months).
 
Focks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to live in Kalamazoo, MI. My water bill started coming to me as an estimate, which indicates an actual reading was not performed that month. OK. But one finally came in as actual reading. I had not used any water for a long time according to the bill. I called the city. My meter was broken.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
http://www.puc.state.pa.us/General/co​n​sumer_ed/pdf/Consumer_Rights_Responsib​ilities.pdf

"Billing Errors - Make-Up Bills Sometimes billing errors occur. These mistakes could be caused by a utility company billing error or a number of low or high estimated bills. The utility must refund or credit your account with any over-collected amounts resulting from this mistake. Likewise, if you have used more electric, gas or water service than the amount you were billed, you must pay the additional charge to the utility. However, the utility company must explain this "make-up" bill. You do not have to pay this amount in a lump sum. You can pay it back over a period of time that is equal to the time period during which the mistake occurred. Please call your utility to make appropriate payment arrangements"

I went through this with Philadelphia.  They billed me something like an extra $5K and hadn't taken an actual meter reading for three years.  They tried to play the "you have 30 days" game until I quoted the above from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: AlgaeRancher: I think you would notice never paying for water. So what's up with that?

We lived in some townhouses for way too many years.  16 years in one, and then we moved to the other side of the wall because it was bigger.  Same building, same landlord, the only difference was the street number went from 1 to 3.  When we got the first water bill, there was no sewage on it.  We'd been paying sewage for 16 years.  I called the city to say "hey, I didn't get billed for this and want to check on it".  She came back and said "nope, your address does not have city sewer.  Something I know to be wrong because the sewer went from Unit B to Unit A to the street so when things got stopped up we both felt it.

I followed up with them for two more months because I didn't want to be surprised a couple years down the line with a big bill.

They never did though.


Did you ever figure out that you had been paying the neighbors half of the sewer bill for 16 years?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: http://www.puc.state.pa.us/General/co​n​sumer_ed/pdf/Consumer_Rights_Responsib​ilities.pdf

"Billing Errors - Make-Up Bills Sometimes billing errors occur. These mistakes could be caused by a utility company billing error or a number of low or high estimated bills. The utility must refund or credit your account with any over-collected amounts resulting from this mistake. Likewise, if you have used more electric, gas or water service than the amount you were billed, you must pay the additional charge to the utility. However, the utility company must explain this "make-up" bill. You do not have to pay this amount in a lump sum. You can pay it back over a period of time that is equal to the time period during which the mistake occurred. Please call your utility to make appropriate payment arrangements"

I went through this with Philadelphia.  They billed me something like an extra $5K and hadn't taken an actual meter reading for three years.  They tried to play the "you have 30 days" game until I quoted the above from the Pennsylvania Utility Commission.


When my gas co-op figured out my meter had been broken for a long time (I'd still been getting a bill, just for basic service, with no usage on it) we actually had a really pleasant discussion about it.  They estimated my bill, I estimated my bill.  We agreed neither was likely correct and that, as the meter was broken and was their responsibility to fix, they bore the bigger share of the burden in fixing it.  I offered $300 of the $1200 they estimated I'd used as a concession to, "yeah, I could have read my bill more carefully, but I paid every bill you sent and you don't know that I actually used anything as the meter was broken."  They were happy to get it.

Different situation as the meter (their responsibility) was broken, not spinning at all, but not through any fault of mine.  Had been that way since before I moved in.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I think you would notice never paying for water. So what's up with that?


DEpends upon how you get billed.  Where we currently live, we pay every damn bill to a different entity.  We can't not know if we paid for something.  But before that, wee lived in a city where everything that wasn't the internet and cable were all wrapped up in one bill.  They did break it up into the constituent parts down the bill, but the big number with all the flashing arrows and can-canning Betty Boops was a grand total.  If they had stopped billing us for water, I'm not sure we would have noticed.  Hell, even here, we pay about $11 a month for water - the electronic billing doesn't even charge a "convenience fee" for water because it would basically double the bill and just lead to people chunking a brick with a couple bills taped to it through their windows every month.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whoever was controller/CFO/accountingboss/yadda of that place, at that inflection point in '92, almost for sure had to know something was off and didn't take care of it.

/then again maybe there was a leadership change and i'm just being an old meanie
 
