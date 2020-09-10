 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Mama mia, scientists in Italy have big problems with Russia's vaccine   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Peer review, reliability of the data, Scientific method, published results, The Lancet, medical journal, early-stage trial results, Medical journal  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sputnik-V is the name of my Pussy Riot/Jacksons cover band
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone who takes a vaccine this early is a goddamn moron.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Sputnik-V is the name of my Pussy Riot/Jacksons cover band


i really farking hate this meme.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Russias total cultural contribution has been the AK-47.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I said it before: this "vaccine" will be less Sputnik and more N-1.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh is the krokodil and snake oil shiat not quite working out? Is the obvious tag out back dying of some unintended secondary infection?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: cretinbob: Sputnik-V is the name of my Pussy Riot/Jacksons cover band

i really farking hate this meme.


You're just jealous because you're too late to every thread to grab a good band name for your cover band.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Repeating my post from the last article about this vaccine:
100% of russian antibodies voted for comrade Putin. Is historical day for great leader.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never would have guessed.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here we go again...

My my, how can I resist you.

Mamma mi---god dammit, subby!
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope conspiracy theorists read this and develop some understanding of how time consuming, costly and difficult it is to properly falsify data and how much easier it is for someone to just flat out lie or misrepresent the data.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Glitchwerks is the name of my Star Glitcher inspired SIM featuring the pulsating beats of Kraftwerk.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no. The Russians lied. I can't believe it. That's impossible.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it bleach? I bet it's bleach, isn't it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Russias total cultural contribution has been the AK-47.


Rimsky-Korsakov
Rachmaninoff
Tchaikovsky
Stravinsky

...just off the top of my head.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ugh sunny...
There's an -a after "have", "big", and after "with".
Mama mia, scientists in Italy have-a big-a-problems with-a Russia's vaccine.
If you're going to make fun of romance languages, go all in with it
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Russias total cultural contribution has been the AK-47.


There's some good classical music.

And, uh....the T-34 tank.

And, er...come back to me.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Ugh sunny...


Yesterday my life was filled with rain...

/This is not my day for earworms.
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What? The published data on a vaccine made entirely from vodka and lead paint chips, and tabulated by the people who count Putins votes doesn't add up? Unpossible.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Ugh sunny...
There's an -a after "have", "big", and after "with".
Mama mia, scientists in Italy have-a big-a-problems with-a Russia's vaccine.
If you're going to make fun of romance languages, go all in with it


Sunny?
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"We presented specifically the data that was produced, not the data that is supposed to please Italian experts," Logunov said.

Sounds like something someone who made up data would say, especially if they also happen to be a xenophobic Russian prick.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
on the one hand i also think that was too fast to be safe.

on the other i got a intra-occular lens from Russia in my left eye that fixed a photobia problem that couldn't be fixed with regular western ones. it worked well above my expectation and never had a issue after like 6 year. and health Canada didn't want to approve it until it came from "Italy" instead of russia . so idk
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wejash: dothemath: Russias total cultural contribution has been the AK-47.

There's some good classical music.

And, uh....the T-34 tank.

And, er...come back to me.


Don't forget fatalistic humor. They are good at that, everything they use being Russian made.
 
