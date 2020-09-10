 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   "Through it all, Frankie has remained patient and is one of the most loving and affectionate cats we've ever met". Welcome to Caturday   (people.com) divider line
    More: Caturday, Stockton, California, City of Stockton Animal Shelter, white cat Frankie, Richard Wright, foster volunteer, San Jose, Stockton rescue center, Dancing Cat  
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yippee Frankie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu says it's exhausting being a puppy!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
 I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here


Just keep it away from Fluffy :D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here


Several years ago, Deathbymeteor had a tarantula named Miss B that was sometimes shown on Caturday.  I always thought she was a hoot!
:-{)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here

Several years ago, Deathbymeteor had a tarantula named Miss B that was sometimes shown on Caturday.  I always thought she was a hoot!
:-{)


The spider, not the farker.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yaya! Caturday at last!!! Big Mews! Boogers/Minwee has landed in Baltimore, thanks to a ton of back of the scenes work..all you folk just rock btw..Maxheck

served as hooman carrier from Baltimore to Indiana, then back..for a final handoff to micromedic's Sister, who will hold the kitteh until micromedic's Twin arrives to gather teh kitteh. Evidently Twin recently lost her long term feline companion, and once she heard about Booger/Minwee..well, there was no other option but for her to come get him, and take him home to LA. That is a ways off, so if you live near Baltimore...

Thank you to all who sent monies, good thoughts, Amazon items to randomguess. You all made this happen. And I could not be prouder of this Family. Ya just flat out rock.

Going to try to posey the event..so be on the lookout, and have your hankies ready!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here


Fark user imageView Full Size

Go on!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here

[Fark user image 425x318]
Go on!


My friend had a pet tarantula years ago
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here

[Fark user image 425x318]
Go on!

My friend had a pet tarantula years ago


Was the tarantula's name Paul???

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
 Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finish designing and 3-D printing my sister a face shield for work, masks and most face shields are too close and mess with her claustrophobia. The shield does lift up. There is a protective film on it that you peel off that's why it looks semiopaque
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yaya! Caturday at last!!! Big Mews! Boogers/Minwee has landed in Baltimore, thanks to a ton of back of the scenes work..all you folk just rock btw..Maxheck
served as hooman carrier from Baltimore to Indiana, then back..for a final handoff to micromedic's Sister, who will hold the kitteh until micromedic's Twin arrives to gather teh kitteh. Evidently Twin recently lost her long term feline companion, and once she heard about Booger/Minwee..well, there was no other option but for her to come get him, and take him home to LA. That is a ways off, so if you live near Baltimore...

Thank you to all who sent monies, good thoughts, Amazon items to randomguess. You all made this happen. And I could not be prouder of this Family. Ya just flat out rock.

Going to try to posey the event..so be on the lookout, and have your hankies ready!


Woot!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.


When I adopted Salem last February my dream of owning a mini house panther came true. ♥
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.


Strange Kitty says "hello"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Black cats are awesome, and hard to get good pictures of.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And yes "Strange Kitty" is his actual name. He showed up at our back door and my child announced "Daddy, there's a strange kitty at the door". The name stuck.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Junior says hi.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x566]
Junior says hi.


What a sweet face!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I give a lot of credit to any adopters who are willing to adopt cats or kittens who are less than perfect. The cats may need more time and care, but they can be just as loving as any other cat and be great life-long companions.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Finish designing and 3-D printing my sister a face shield for work, masks and most face shields are too close and mess with her claustrophobia. The shield does lift up. There is a protective film on it that you peel off that's why it looks semiopaque
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]


Relevance?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yaya! Caturday at last!!! Big Mews! Boogers/Minwee has landed in Baltimore, thanks to a ton of back of the scenes work..all you folk just rock btw..Maxheck
served as hooman carrier from Baltimore to Indiana, then back..for a final handoff to micromedic's Sister, who will hold the kitteh until micromedic's Twin arrives to gather teh kitteh. Evidently Twin recently lost her long term feline companion, and once she heard about Booger/Minwee..well, there was no other option but for her to come get him, and take him home to LA. That is a ways off, so if you live near Baltimore...

Thank you to all who sent monies, good thoughts, Amazon items to randomguess. You all made this happen. And I could not be prouder of this Family. Ya just flat out rock.

Going to try to posey the event..so be on the lookout, and have your hankies ready!


Not that my day was going all that badly, but this just made my day! Thank you, Caturdayers, for making this happen!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x566]
Junior says hi.


hi Junior! what a handsome boy you are!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NotCodger: Fark that Pixel: Finish designing and 3-D printing my sister a face shield for work, masks and most face shields are too close and mess with her claustrophobia. The shield does lift up. There is a protective film on it that you peel off that's why it looks semiopaque
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]

Relevance?


FTP makes stuff on his 3D printer for other people. Since the pandemic began, he's made probably hundreds of "ear savers" for people who have to wear surgical masks for hours at a time. This face shield is a new project AFAIK.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, it's irrelevant to cats and other fur kids, but highly relevant to us Caturdayers :-)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.


Jack Cat says "Hai"
Fark user imageView Full Size


/polydactyl too
//so black and extra toes!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cultured: dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.

Strange Kitty says "hello"[Fark user image 425x318]
Black cats are awesome, and hard to get good pictures of.


Welcome to The Clowder, Strange Kitty!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mrs S and Desi have been working on something.  Mrs S thinks that she's taught Desi to push a quarter off the table and into her hands after she asks him nicely.  Desi thinks he's taught Mrs S to put a quarter in front of him so he can knock it off the table.  Mrs S gave up on the training the other night and went back to her cubby to watch Netflix, as soon as she left the room Desi did what cats do....  clink!!

Mrs S and Desi the other night.  It's short, only 15 seconds
Desi and Momz and quarters
Youtube kLltU6WKcZg
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.

Jack Cat says "Hai"
[Fark user image image 480x640]

/polydactyl too
//so black and extra toes!!


Jack is contemplating the best way to kill you.   Or gooshy fud.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cultured: dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.

Strange Kitty says "hello"[Fark user image 425x318]
Black cats are awesome, and hard to get good pictures of.


Cultured: And yes "Strange Kitty" is his actual name. He showed up at our back door and my child announced "Daddy, there's a strange kitty at the door". The name stuck.


Welcome!  What kind of cookies did you bring?
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: dickfreckle: I love that Caturday shows up days early. I don't have a cat but I've lived with many (roommates, girlfriends) and hilarity ensued. I also like that all pets are are allowed because I just picked up a pet tarantula.

/not really, but I bet it would be welcome here

Just keep it away from Fluffy :D


LOL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dstanley: Snuffybud: dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.

Jack Cat says "Hai"
[Fark user image image 480x640]

/polydactyl too
//so black and extra toes!!

Jack is contemplating the best way to kill you.   Or gooshy fud.


No.  Catnip.  Fresh leaf catnip.  He'll cut you for fresh leaf catnip.

/he's an addict
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cultured: dickfreckle: Since it's early in the thread, am I the only one obsessed with black cats? I freakin' love them. All cats are cute but there's just just something about a jet-black cat, and those eyes. They cross my path all the time but I'm not superstitious.

Strange Kitty says "hello"[Fark user image 425x318]
Black cats are awesome, and hard to get good pictures of.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, they tend to blend in, especially if they're napping on a black surface
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yaya! Caturday at last!!! Big Mews! Boogers/Minwee has landed in Baltimore, thanks to a ton of back of the scenes work..all you folk just rock btw..Maxheck
served as hooman carrier from Baltimore to Indiana, then back..for a final handoff to micromedic's Sister, who will hold the kitteh until micromedic's Twin arrives to gather teh kitteh. Evidently Twin recently lost her long term feline companion, and once she heard about Booger/Minwee..well, there was no other option but for her to come get him, and take him home to LA. That is a ways off, so if you live near Baltimore...

Thank you to all who sent monies, good thoughts, Amazon items to randomguess. You all made this happen. And I could not be prouder of this Family. Ya just flat out rock.

Going to try to posey the event..so be on the lookout, and have your hankies ready!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NotCodger: I give a lot of credit to any adopters who are willing to adopt cats or kittens who are less than perfect. The cats may need more time and care, but they can be just as loving as any other cat and be great life-long companions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Having recently recovered from covid, I'm posting the following pics with gusto...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Amazon is marking their boxes correctly
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday everyone.

The plumbers are going to finish up tomorrow by re-installing the laundry tub on the fresh concrete. Everything is fixed to the tune of $10.5k. And that's less than what most plumbers around here would charge. I took money out of my retirement to cover the new drain and the roof leak. Roofer said he would be out early next week. We'll see what that turns into. I just payed him a boatload of money last year to repoint my chimney, so I'm pretty sure that isn't the problem.

I have two holes in the walls and three in the ceiling I have to patch, then the ENTIRE house needs to be cleaned. Everything in the basement is covered in cement dust. Biscuit said he would help dust the low stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
