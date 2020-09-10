 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Police say "speed may have been a factor" in fatal car crash. Difficulty level: ID the car without reading the article   (fox5dc.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1931 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 10 Sep 2020 at 3:50 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was a Yellow. Yellow cars are up to no good.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tiny school bus?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It was a Yellow. Yellow cars are up to no good.


You never see a yellow car let someone else go first in traffic.  And there's always someone in the back seat, even when the front seat's empty.  What is up with that?

Bunch of dangerous weirdos, if you ask me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Tiny school bus?


That's what I was gonna guess.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Article? This is Fark. We don't need no stinking article!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Um, it used to be a car.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Tiny school bus?


Earlier...

pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crolack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought it was one of those yellow Prius taxi cabs.
 
Corvus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yellow, Honda, speed - sounds like "Rice rocket" to me.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rear hatch was a giveaway that it's an ex-supra. Didn't even see a second vehicle until reading the article.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My bet would've been on a Mustang, but you'll have to RTFA for yourself.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a 1998 Saturn Ion
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LEGO?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Easy. That is an A$$hole car.
Low profile tires, deep chrome wheels.
And a dog shiat yellow color.
That is the sort of car you don't even want parts out of at a salvage yard.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was going to guess Geo Metro, but that's without even opening the link.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think mass was also a factor.

/one half em vee squared
 
dericwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BMW?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Corvus: Yellow, Honda, speed - sounds like "Rice rocket" to me.


<ThatsRicist.jpg>
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Police believe the Toyota Supra may have been speeding at the time of the crash.

Fark user imageView Full Size


A guy in a Supra driving like an asshole? Well I never...
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought Porsche, and was wrong.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Suzuki Samurai. no doubt in my mind.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lwlies.comView Full Size

***quietly jerking it***
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok... PM Yellow...  Nick Hogan?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"...was traveling north on Muddy Branch Road ..."

Everyone knows to drive carefully on muddy roads, no matter whether they are branch roads or main thoroughfares.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Police believe the Toyota Supra may have been speeding at the time of the crash."

otherwise they'll have to figure out how a normally 6 ft long car condensed down to 3 ft
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That much damage is indicative of speeds in excess of 90mph ... and I see curbs and medians, what the fark was the driver thinking? Even if you're a speed demon, lead-footed asshole, you don't blaze through an intersection.

I just hope the person in the Honda is ok.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BMW.

*clicks link*

Hey Fark, I thought you hated Beamers?!
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
speed may have been a factor

That's implicit in the definition of crashing. If both vehicles were at zero velocity relative to a stationary frame of reference, they wouldn't crash.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tuxq: That much damage is indicative of speeds in excess of 90mph ... and I see curbs and medians, what the fark was the driver thinking? Even if you're a speed demon, lead-footed asshole, you don't blaze through an intersection.

I just hope the person in the Honda is ok.


The lady driving the Honda was killed. Fark that asshole Supra driver, he didn't even have the decency to take himself out peacefully in a one-car crash as he should have done.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tuxq: That much damage is indicative of speeds in excess of 90mph ... and I see curbs and medians, what the fark was the driver thinking? Even if you're a speed demon, lead-footed asshole, you don't blaze through an intersection.

I just hope the person in the Honda is ok.


Almost looks like those trees in the top right of the photo may have been hit, too.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Yugo?

Because I can see that going at any speed in a Yugo would make crashing inevitable.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blatz514: BMW.
*clicks link*
Hey Fark, I thought you hated Beamers?!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aw man... I thought we had to guess before clicking the link. I was guessing Ferrari on loan.
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blatz514: BMW.

*clicks link*

Hey Fark, I thought you hated Beamers?!


It is 50% BMW...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speed like going fast or speed like Meth?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: My bet would've been on a Mustang, but you'll have to RTFA for yourself.


Mustang was my guess too. Even if it wasn't, it was a Mustang.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Um, it used to be a car.


Now it's a collection of bits of metal, plastic, rubber with assorted bological matter sprinkled about it.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wax_on: Yugo


speeds of up to 300 mph*

*downhill in a hurricane

/guessed BMW before reading the article.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Police believe the Toyota Supra may have been speeding at the time of the crash."

Translation: We have no idea if it did or didn't, but we're just going to tag "speeding" here to keep the whole "speed kills" myth alive.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a pretty brutal video of the aftermath on LiveLeak. Literally cut that van in two from the dashboard. The occupants are sitting there like "What just happened?"
 
smunns
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're making the Supra again? That's cool to know.
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was kinda close on my guess. Based on the color I thought it was a German sports car/GT, like a MB or BMW.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: blatz514: BMW.
*clicks link*
Hey Fark, I thought you hated Beamers?!

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x452]


I thought we hated people who drive BMWs, not the BMWs themselves.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: My bet would've been on a Mustang, but you'll have to RTFA for yourself.


This would've been my bet as well.  I high percentage of the time that I see someone driving not only well above the speed limit but also with the all the driving skill, attention, and concern for others of a drunken chimpanzee, they're in a Mustang.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.