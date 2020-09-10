 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   It was the year of fire. the year of destruction. the year we took back what was ours. It was the year of rebirth. the year of great sadness. the year of pain. and the year of joy. It was a new age. It was the year everything changed   (theatlantic.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2008?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sorry to say you have the wrong timeline.  This is the timeline where Trump...[cough]...Clark had already taken over B5 and the galaxy is going down in flames.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What in the name of fu*k are you babbling about?
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Then, everything changed when Fire attacked the Nation."

Or something like that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


An itching nose must be scratched Kosh
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
shadowra.caView Full Size
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was the year of random capitalization.
 
Dryad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some rich people built houses in the forest and now those houses are burning in a forest fire.  This is truly totally unprecedented in human history.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size


Jesus. That's some shiat out of Terminator 2 right there.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The murder hornets were a no-show.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice reference...I thought it was B5, but had to double check. :)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When do we get to tell the right-wingers, "Now get the hell out of our galaxy!"?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hi fellow Fakers. I'm coming onto 70 years old now. I do in fact remember when the world flipped its lid. Our TrumpFuhrer has done and will do nothing to address real issues, such as the environment, rising oceans, and on and on. I'm glad I'll likely die in the next few decades. I do not want to be here to see the arrival of the existential catastrophe that now looms large on the coming horizon of the world of the immediate future. My generation was born in the nick of time (post-WWII boom) and is going to die in the nick of time (environmental collapse and world famine). Has there ever been a halcyon era? We'll not live to see one, perhaps in a thousand generations, but not us.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
