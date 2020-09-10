 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   While the west is on fire, Washington DC is currently underwater   (washingtonian.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess that didn't get fixed during INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
needed a 'no wake' sign for that bus
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drain the swamp!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Drain the swamp!


Dammit - beat me to it.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who gets the rain of frogs?  What's the over/under?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We needed some bucket-ready projects to spend stimulus money on.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat i guess the 3 gorges dam finally broke. after 3 months of hype and flooded Washington.

but ya it's just some Wash in town.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Drain the swamp!


Sadly swamp rats can swim.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true.  I drove by some floating cars on 395 today.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Spartapuss: Drain the swamp!

Sadly swamp rats can swim.


All rats can swim
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should engineer a mile wide water channel from the east coast to the west. Call it the "Happy Wet Beaver"
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I got my three miles in before it opened up today. Been trying to fix my fence but it has been so rainy the last few months.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The national debt isn't exactly news, subby.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cool, not like there aren't five potential tropical storms cruising around the Atlantic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

natazha: So, who gets the rain of frogs?  What's the over/under?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: natazha: So, who gets the rain of frogs?  What's the over/under?

[Fark user image 457x750]


Ohh no, we'll show that pharoah, go, go, Frogzilla, Woooo
 
payattention
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bah... D.C. is like Norfolk... more than ten people piss at the same time, and half the city floods...

/you need a boat to live there...
 
Smidge204
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wrong coast but same sentiment
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just the refilling of the swamp.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
is this Trump's Katrina?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: natazha: So, who gets the rain of frogs?  What's the over/under?

[Fark user image image 457x750]


Now I'm picturing a giant ass-frog just hopping and pooping everywhere.
/always move the hyphen
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I were a bibling kind of man I might think that God is punishing us for something.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

payattention: Bah... D.C. is like Norfolk... more than ten people piss at the same time, and half the city floods...

/you need a boat to live there...


Norfolker/Norfolkian here, this is true.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sewer's backing up.
 
