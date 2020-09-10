 Skip to content
(KAKE Wichita)   Fark challenge: Read this article and count how many mistakes these people made   (kake.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. Ignoring access to birth control
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OK, what's going on here?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The worst bit of this is the 9-year-old.  It wasn't his fault, but now he gets to remember blowing somebody's head off for the rest of his life.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark challenge: read this article--

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: The worst bit of this is the 9-year-old.  It wasn't his fault, but now he gets to remember blowing somebody's head off for the rest of his life.


Yep, and there isn't any amount of, "The guy that owned the gun was the asshole." that's gonna help either.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm, got love the felony murder rule.
Justice it's so devine.
It's like gay sex without the courtesy of a reach-around.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Paying that Freedom Tax
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 330x113]

OK, what's going on here?


What the godamn fark...I mean, TFA is full of stupid, but that's disgusting.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 330x113]

OK, what's going on here?


Good heavens, the story of his prison-wife stint is going to be just fascinating to read, isn't it?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What was the domestic violence battery charge for?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mmmmmm, got love the felony murder rule.
Justice it's so devine.
It's like gay sex without the courtesy of a reach-around.


It's kind of an odd application of the rule, but appropriate. It was his gun and it was his responsibility to secure it.

/ the KAKE is a lie
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The tattered grey lining in this is that the victim didn't likely experience anything but being here in once instant, and nothing else.

This is tragic and is truly awful.

While my grandfather doesn't hand his guns over to kids, we often have to tell him to put it away when the kids are around. Otherwise, it just lies on the table in idle next to my 92 year old grandfather while he snoozes on and off in his recliner chair.

/hoping nobody startles him
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
42
 
oopsboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chuck87: What was the domestic violence battery charge for?


i dont know...but damn there were several people there that deserved it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: waxbeans: Mmmmmm, got love the felony murder rule.
Justice it's so devine.
It's like gay sex without the courtesy of a reach-around.

It's kind of an odd application of the rule, but appropriate. It was his gun and it was his responsibility to secure it.

/ the KAKE is a lie


Oh come on we don't hold people responsible for their guns getting stolen
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lots of guns in my house.
You won't find them with a search warrant.
I can get to them if I need to.

But I would probably go for an edged weapon.
They are quiet, and I have elderly neighbors, so..
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Lots of guns in my house.
You won't find them with a search warrant.
I can get to them if I need to.

But I would probably go for an edged weapon.
They are quiet, and I have elderly neighbors, so..


so if theyre asleep and hard of hearing you can get them one at a time without waking the next one up?
good plan.
 
