 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the winner of the ASL Interpreter of the Year (NSFW)   (youtube.com) divider line
78
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

4165 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Sep 2020 at 4:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks Subby i needed that
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's purdy
 
joen00b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's her job, and she's doing ti well.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ASL
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's our mayor
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ha!  i understand sign-language
who knew?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ronnie_Zman: ASL


It kinda works either way.  :)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An appropriate use of the Amusing tag. Good find, subster.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ronnie_Zman: ASL


19/f/Canada
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I have been getting a kick out of watching all the ESL translators at all the public pronouncements this year. Amazing gesticulation and facial expressions. I don't get it but I want to know
 
brdlysean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's campaign rally's are improving
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sign language interpreters who work with Adam Hills for gigs have just about the funnest jobs in the universe.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it might not be a translate, just a 'back at ya'.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, she's good. She should run for office.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're my hero subby.  You don't know how much I needed that.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus points for the slow motion replay
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Damn, she's good. She should run for office.


She seems to have too much self respect
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this human.
As much as the guy who gave personal, individual "f*ck you's" to a rally of Proud Boys (and exempted their dog)
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rambino: Ronnie_Zman: ASL

It kinda works either way.  :)


No, ASL is different from the sign language used in Britain, BSL.

I think ESL is the common initialism for English as a second language, too, so that's something else, altogether.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign interpreters are required to sign everything they hear.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure, but it looks like she was signing that a listener had yelled the expletive.

Her job is to interpret and she did. I don't understand where the "OMG HERO" is coming from
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Honestly, I have been getting a kick out of watching all the ESL translators at all the public pronouncements this year. Amazing gesticulation and facial expressions. I don't get it but I want to know



One of the minor things I miss about concerts are the ESL interpreters off to the side.  Some of them really get into it

Passionate Sign Language Interpreter At Rock Gig
Youtube DYoB_A8GZ08
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Rambino: Ronnie_Zman: ASL

It kinda works either way.  :)

No, ASL is different from the sign language used in Britain, BSL.

I think ESL is the common initialism for English as a second language, too, so that's something else, altogether.


Thank you for using "initialism."
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also second the lol from this. That distant but clear "F-U!" was well timed. Thanks subster.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image 728x408] [View Full Size image _x_]


love it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, for the other end of the spectrum:

Sign Language Interpreter Translates Mandela Memorial Impostor's Signs
Youtube X-DxGoIVUWo

Can't beat the classics.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is David Cowan. He does the ASL for Brian Kemp's pressers as well.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/1018938​5​/hilarious-moment-sign-language-interp​reter-dance-beyonce-atlanta-pride-vide​o/
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign language interpreter wows crowd during Beyonce's "Get Me Bodied"
Youtube pQMnsAE3HBA


Yes, he is the official ASL interpreter for the state of Georgia.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Rambino: Ronnie_Zman: ASL

It kinda works either way.  :)

No, ASL is different from the sign language used in Britain, BSL.

I think ESL is the common initialism for English as a second language, too, so that's something else, altogether.


Exactly. There is something called Signed English, but it's not ASL. American Sign Language is specific to the US; other countries have their own sign languages. For example, my ASL instructor took a trip to Greece and had a lot of trouble communicating with deaf people there. It is not a universal language and it is not simply English with signs. The grammar, sentence structure, etc are much closer to French as it was invented by Gallaudet who mainly spoke French.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a very nice find!
 
Lostkacz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that you can see her thinking about it.

Not "how to translate" but "should I?"

Bless you for following your instincts
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Honestly, I have been getting a kick out of watching all the ESL translators at all the public pronouncements this year. Amazing gesticulation and facial expressions. I don't get it but I want to know


Maybe it's a way to express the tone of the speaker's voice?

I think the really expressive part in the beginning was translating whatever he said before the video started.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Rambino: Ronnie_Zman: ASL

It kinda works either way.  :)

No, ASL is different from the sign language used in Britain, BSL.

I think ESL is the common initialism for English as a second language, too, so that's something else, altogether.


I think ESL is the common initialism for English as a second language, too, so that's something else
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More Sugar!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Rambino: Ronnie_Zman: ASL

It kinda works either way.  :)

No, ASL is different from the sign language used in Britain, BSL.

I think ESL is the common initialism for English as a second language, too, so that's something else, altogether.



So that's something else
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: I love this human.
As much as the guy who gave personal, individual "f*ck you's" to a rally of Proud Boys (and exempted their dog)


Do you know where I can find that? I remember watching it when it was on Fark, but can't find it now. It brought great joy to me and my 12-year-old.
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's our mayor


Is he kind of a tool or something?

I expect everyone in Honolulu to be really mellow and laid back, like Jack Johnson's music.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same energy:

Hey, Malkovich, think fast!
Youtube -B4SVSmSZW8
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you people think ESL means? Is that just autocorrect?
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAT ASL.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory retelling of this story....and old high school acquaintance became a ASL interpreter.  Ran into her not long ago and I was fascinated by her career choice. She had a coworker who was deaf, and she picked it up and got into it, got all her certifications and is a honest to god ASL interpreter.  I asked her if she got to do any "fun" things and she said occasionally.

a few years ago Aerosmith was in town for some Super Bowl, March Madness, whatever, event. She put in a bid for the job and was picked.  she was ecstatic, as she was a fan.  I asked if she got to meet them and she said no;  she got a VIP pass, a meal ticket, free parking, but the band had their own super duper mega ultra backstage area and her pass wasn't good for that.

SHe was given a book of the songs they were going to do so she could have some idea of what was coming.  and she says, "so yeah, it was awesome.  i didn't get to meet them, but.....during the show, I was dancing my ass off, they had me on a spotlight, and every few minutes i'd turn around and see Steven Tyler grinding all over Joe Perry...just like, five feet away from me.  That didn't suck!"


i saw a post jerry "Dead Show" at Red Rocks a fwe years ago.  I was pretty close to the stage and they had a ASL interpreter.  Same story -  she was in a tie dye shirt, and she was signing her ass off, and dancing.  She knew every song  - it appeared she was singing as she was signing.  I swear I spent half the show watching her instead of the band.  It was so intense and hilarious and in a way, inspiring. ha.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Now, for the other end of the spectrum:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/X-DxGoIV​UWo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Can't beat the classics.


So Jimmy Kimmel got an ASL interpreter to prove SASL was wrong? I can't tell you whether or not this SA guy was wrong, but both Kimmel and his interpreter are dicks. The ASL interpreter a bigger dick for not saying whether or not he was interpreting ASL or SASL.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious mime of 'Don't Stop Me Now' by Queen | Fast and Loose - BBC
Youtube bkzsoJf-UsA
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.