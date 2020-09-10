 Skip to content
(KEZI Eugene)   Moran arrested for lighting fireworks off in the middle of Oregon's terrible wildfires   (kezi.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Crime, Police, Kansas, Constable, JUNCTION CITY, mortar-type firework, 48-year-old Milton Loice Moran, Law enforcement agency  
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that the rednecks think Antifa is behind the fires they'll claim this is a setup.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: Now that the rednecks think Antifa is behind the fires they'll claim this is a setup.


It's gotten so bad that the county south of me has had to issue this statement because 911 is getting flooded with people wanting information about the people "arrested".


Fark user imageView Full Size


FFS people, it was more than likely a power line going down during the freak windstorm we just had.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So... in the middle of agricultural lands in the Willamette Valley?  In a place with no forests?

I'm a paranoid cranky Californian, and even I say "whatever."  Usually with a valley girl enunciation.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

meat0918: davidphogan: Now that the rednecks think Antifa is behind the fires they'll claim this is a setup.

It's gotten so bad that the county south of me has had to issue this statement because 911 is getting flooded with people wanting information about the people "arrested".


[Fark user image image 540x960]

FFS people, it was more than likely a power line going down during the freak windstorm we just had.


https://mobile.twitter.com/ai6yrham/s​t​atus/1304157273686568960?s=21

It's straight up stochastic terrorism. They're trying to turn Oregon into Myanmar with this shiat.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well I mean if the place is already on fire what'll it hurt?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jvl: So... in the middle of agricultural lands in the Willamette Valley?  In a place with no forests?

I'm a paranoid cranky Californian, and even I say "whatever."  Usually with a valley girl enunciation.


The fire near Ashland/Medford wasn't in a forest and has done plenty of damage.
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If it already caught fire and burned, I think that's about the safest place to light fireworks.

/DNRTFA
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Name checks out.
 
Pincy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FYI, Junction City is backwater redneck territory, so this doesn't surprise me in the least.
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He should have gotten a brain.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine joined up with volunteers to cut fire lines and help evacuate. The lead told them that if they see anyone pulling crap like that to club them with a fire axe.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it a Boy or a Girl?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

morg: He should have gotten a brain.


Exactly!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go "man on fire" (the denzel washington movie) on this guy.  Stream his rectal explosion on youtube as a warning to all other people who think fireworks are essential.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Go "man on fire" (the denzel washington movie) on this guy.  Stream his rectal explosion on youtube as a warning to all other people who think fireworks are essential.


No, no rectal explosion stream.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dusty15893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jvl: So... in the middle of agricultural lands in the Willamette Valley?  In a place with no forests?

I'm a paranoid cranky Californian, and even I say "whatever."  Usually with a valley girl enunciation.


Ya know, you're right. The onlything that burns is trees. That's why we never have fires here in Eastern Washington where there are no trees and only grass and shrubs

<insert eye-roll .gif>

/https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-​xp​m-2000-jul-01-mn-46850-story.html
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: davidphogan: Now that the rednecks think Antifa is behind the fires they'll claim this is a setup.

It's gotten so bad that the county south of me has had to issue this statement because 911 is getting flooded with people wanting information about the people "arrested".


[Fark user image image 540x960]

FFS people, it was more than likely a power line going down during the freak windstorm we just had.


I'm surprised That Orange Guy hasn't gone to Oregon for a fireworks spectacular rally.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jvl: So... in the middle of agricultural lands in the Willamette Valley?  In a place with no forests?

I'm a paranoid cranky Californian, and even I say "whatever."  Usually with a valley girl enunciation.


The Valley is burning. That's how bad it's gotten. We are out of firefighters statewide. They shouldn't need to waste their time on more problems.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

davidphogan: jvl: So... in the middle of agricultural lands in the Willamette Valley?  In a place with no forests?

I'm a paranoid cranky Californian, and even I say "whatever."  Usually with a valley girl enunciation.

The Valley is burning. That's how bad it's gotten. We are out of firefighters statewide. They shouldn't need to waste their time on more problems.


Good news

https://kval.com/news/local/375-natio​n​al-guard-troops-trained-to-fight-wildf​ires-headed-to-holiday-farm-fire

Bad news is they need double the current number fighting the fires to contain them.

So... Who wants to try a naked rain dance?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't that the guy from Nurse Jackie?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: So... in the middle of agricultural lands in the Willamette Valley?  In a place with no forests?

I'm a paranoid cranky Californian, and even I say "whatever."  Usually with a valley girl enunciation.


Yes. Everybody knows the magic fire rule: only trees burn!  Nothing else can burn!  You are so farking smart!!!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Buddy of mine joined up with volunteers to cut fire lines and help evacuate. The lead told them that if they see anyone pulling crap like that to club them with a fire axe.


I prefer my Pulaski for that.

Easier to dig a shallow grave fireline afterwards with the same tool.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yay. We just got a stay inside warning for tomorrow because of a massive smoke cloud rolling in from offshore.  Gonna suck keeping windows closed in 90 degree weather with no AC.  Still, it could be worse.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: davidphogan: Now that the rednecks think Antifa is behind the fires they'll claim this is a setup.

It's gotten so bad that the county south of me has had to issue this statement because 911 is getting flooded with people wanting information about the people "arrested".


[Fark user image 540x960]

FFS people, it was more than likely a power line going down during the freak windstorm we just had.


To be fair, it's Douglas County, one of the dumbest counties in this state. I'm honestly surprised the sheriff's office wasn't participating in the fwd: fwd: fwd: ANTIFA OOGA BOOGA nonsense.

Meanwhile, up here in Yamhill County, the wind has died completely and a miasma of ash laden air has fallen flat upon us like a bad Dennis Miller simile during Monday Night Football. It's hazardous to go outside right now.

Stay safe everybody. Everything sucks.
 
