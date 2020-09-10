 Skip to content
(Vermilion Today)   Hordes of mosquito killing livestock can be added to the 2020 list of terrible things   (kaplantoday.com) divider line
    Cattle, Livestock, LSU AgCenter agent, Insect, Reports of bulls, Hordes of mosquitoes, Good general nutrition, Pasture  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with livestock killing hordes of mosquitoes, Subby?

Geesh, you just can't please some people.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what a horde of mosquito killing livestock looks like. Cows with miniature, automated laser beams?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: I wonder what a horde of mosquito killing livestock looks like. Cows with miniature, automated laser beams?


Nah, nah, some kind of bug zapper field.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dafuq else? Amirite, 2020?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So we have livestock that kills mosquitoes? That's a bright spot in a sh*tty timeline.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: What's wrong with livestock killing hordes of mosquitoes, Subby?

Geesh, you just can't please some people.


Inorite?
I knew some day the horses here would get back for that EEE stuff. Those damn skeeters have gone too damn far!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I see no one at that site has heard of spacing.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank goodness my mosquito stock are safe.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I wonder what a horde of mosquito killing livestock looks like. Cows with miniature, automated laser beams?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kasmel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're talking about bats aren't we?
 
Explodo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's nothing new.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I wonder what a horde of mosquito killing livestock looks like. Cows with miniature, automated laser beams?


Tesla cows.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kasmel: We're talking about bats aren't we?


In terms of "livestock," bats are very 2020.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kasmel: We're talking about bats aren't we?


Chupacabras
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Thank goodness my mosquito stock are safe.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]


Gaah!

/how's the stepdaughter thing going?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't know livestock could kill mosquitoes
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was just watching a things on this: apparently, something like "Rift Valley Fever" (or somesuch) outbreaks in Africa coincide with El Niños.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The planet is tired of our shenanigans and is taking itself back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mosquitos are mans only real predator.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think you mean herds, Subby, not hordes.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: What's wrong with livestock killing hordes of mosquitoes, Subby?

Geesh, you just can't please some people.


I'm glad I'm not the only one who read that headline and said 'huh?'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Try adding a bit of West Nile virus into the mix just for fun.
 
