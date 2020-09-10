 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Live close to a 3M facility? Good luck reproducing   (startribune.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Water, Water supply network, Lori Swanson, Health, Public health, multiyear review of health records, Epidemiology, Causality  
•       •       •

1431 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 7:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, since they created the chemicals and let DuPont run with it, I wouldn't be at all surprised.

I'm also not surprised that Capitalism lets them continue doing this.

Watch. Learn. Throw out your teflon pots and pans. https://thedevilweknow.com/

FTFA: "After Sunding's first analysis was made public during the trial in 2018, the agency published its own analysis of birth outcomes in Washington County - drawing very different conclusions. Using different methods, it concluded there wasn't any unusual increase in low birthweights or premature births there.

Of course they did.

3M issued a statement Wednesday saying the study does not establish a causal relationship between PFAS and birthweight.

Criminals.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Now! Those people need those factory because they provide a job that allows them to take care of their.....oh yeah, that's right. Nm.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PFAS?

*Reads Article*

Yep, PFAS.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey my 3M stock is a great performer
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good. babies suck. they are losers who never accomplished anything.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think your Post-It Notes were made with the "safe" chemicals? Wake up sheeple!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever 3M pops up does anyone else think MST3K and "Mitchell?"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am starting to suspect that the 3Ms stand for Malice, Mayham and Money-grabbing
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malformation
Mental r-wordation
Miscarriage
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The documentary on Netflix about a town ravaged by this chemical was maddening. If I remember correctly they had to go back to blood samples from like WW1 just to find someone who didn't have trace amounts of OF AS in it
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex is better without a condom.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I am starting to suspect that the 3Ms stand for Malice, Mayham and Money-grabbing


sonofa...

if i hadn't gone back to farkedit my post i'd have gotten in before you.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3M. That's the Kock Bros, innit? Koch? One down, one to go?
 
luckyeddie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked for 3M for 13 years.

Bunch of twats then, it's no surprise to learn that 36 years after I left, nothing has changed regarding their twattistry.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My local 3M facility makes Post-It Notes.

So mrs bughunter might conceive, but it won't stick?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fortunately I live close to a Xerox facility.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Finally, an excuse!
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All I can tell you is that I live in Washington Country and I was looking forward to getting a lot of action when we decided to have another kid, but my wife got pregnant pretty much immediately and I was cut off. And, my kids are porkers. Maybe I had to grow up here for it to take effect?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.