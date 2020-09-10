 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OK Whatever)   "All I wanted was to sell my old high heels online...but that's not exactly what happened"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
45
    More: Giggity, Foot, Sexual fetishism, Fetishism, naive first-time seller, much excitement, Anthropology of religion, additional photos, Last month  
•       •       •

2643 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 3:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ste-5.comView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She modeled them? Well, that was a mistake.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinkshaming is wrong (unless it's furries), and the Stonetoss comic is hot racist garbage, but this one will never not be funny:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakes foot fist at carnifex2005.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me, I have to sell the snow tires from my old car on Craigslist.  Wish me luck!
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought she was going to say Quentin Tarantino hired her.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time I tried to sell that kayak online and ended up sucking a bunch of dicks for cash.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: This reminds me, I have to sell the snow tires from my old car on Craigslist.  Wish me luck!


Don't forget Rule 34.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

See. Men and women are categorically different.
I would have taken advantage of this to pave my way to a new Cadillac.
If only.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kinkshaming is wrong (unless it's furries), and the Stonetoss comic is hot racist garbage, but this one will never not be funny:

[Fark user image 850x850]


Dude, it's not 2003 anymore. Lay off the furries.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone chime in with "that's my fetish" yet?
If not, here you go....
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I could be making $50 a shot for photos of my feet in high heels? Where do I sign up?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

See. Men and women are categorically different.
I would have taken advantage of this to pave my way to a new Cadillac.
If only.


The Clash - Brand New Cadillac (Official Audio)
Youtube uqTpZXcTc_s
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiga // Shoes
Youtube lE2B8PfsvGk
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a foot guy but my wife loves when I play with her feet.  Works every time so I guess I have learned to like it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bababa: So I could be making $50 a shot for photos of my feet in high heels? Where do I sign up?


Go to Reddit post some teasers then get a Onlyfans account
 
bababa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, I googled 'how to make money selling photos of my feet in high heels' and it seems to have screwed up my phone.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm not a foot guy but my wife loves when I play with her feet.  Works every time so I guess I have learned to like it.


This has bait written all over it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I feel for her.
All she wanted was a Pepsi to sell her shoes
Inappropriate use of giggity tag.
Yeah, I know, inappropriate use of giggity tag is a lot of people's fetish.
Welcome to Fark.
etc...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm sure that in 2020, it was a total surprise that Internet weirdos would come out of the woodwork. What, is she unfrozen cavegirl blogger?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Dude, it's not 2003 anymore. Lay off the furries.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait till she find out how much she can get for used unwashed panties
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not my fetish, I just find that a funny meme.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would have gotten new phone, set up venmo, and charge for photos only. You get nothing else, little dick. Put those shoes to work.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This reminds me, I have to sell the snow tires from my old car on Craigslist.  Wish me luck!


I'm from Minnesota. I'll pay you $25 for pictures of your tires in snow chains. $50 for a video of your tires spinning in a snow bank. $100 for a video of you driving a snow plow through a blizzard.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: She modeled them? Well, that was a mistake.


Came here to say this. Anytime I've seen shoes sold online they're not on someone's feet. And who buys used shoes anyways? That's like buying used underwear (I'm not sure if the market for those also includes putting them on... correctly iykwimaittyd).
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Wait till she find out how much she can get for used unwashed panties


Saw the post under yours ... made me wonder, then laugh
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Reminds me of the time I tried to sell that kayak online and ended up sucking a bunch of dicks for cash.


I'm from Seattle. I'll pay you $25 for a pic of your kayak on a Suburu Outback. $50 for a pic of your kayak capsized just below the Green River Gorge. $100 for a video of you in your kayak up close to a killer whale (blowhole must be visible).
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bababa: So I could be making $50 a shot for photos of my feet in high heels? Where do I sign up?


I have a friend who considered doing that for some extra cash.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bababa: So I could be making $50 a shot for photos of my feet in high heels? Where do I sign up?


Craigslist or FB Marketplace.

I've already seen ads one woman posted; $10 for pictures of her feet.

If you can find a way to put a firewall between you and the perv, go for it..
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This reminds me, I have to sell the snow tires from my old car on Craigslist.  Wish me luck!


Come for the tire rotation, stay for the rim-job.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: dothemath: Reminds me of the time I tried to sell that kayak online and ended up sucking a bunch of dicks for cash.

I'm from Seattle. I'll pay you $25 for a pic of your kayak on a Suburu Outback. $50 for a pic of your kayak capsized just below the Green River Gorge. $100 for a video of you in your kayak up close to a killer whale (blowhole must be visible).


How much for a picture of me taking a shiat on the kayak in the middle of 1st Ave?
 
Rennisa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something is afoot here with this story.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, to each their own.

That said...NSFW
 
Rennisa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Pope of Manwich Village: dothemath: Reminds me of the time I tried to sell that kayak online and ended up sucking a bunch of dicks for cash.

I'm from Seattle. I'll pay you $25 for a pic of your kayak on a Suburu Outback. $50 for a pic of your kayak capsized just below the Green River Gorge. $100 for a video of you in your kayak up close to a killer whale (blowhole must be visible).

How much for a picture of me taking a shiat on the kayak in the middle of 1st Ave?


A kayak seller sucking dicks for cash... Priceless
Another man offering to sell pictures of himself shiatting on said kayake... Priceless
For everything else, there's Mastercard.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothin
//and it shows
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rennisa: dothemath: The Pope of Manwich Village: dothemath: Reminds me of the time I tried to sell that kayak online and ended up sucking a bunch of dicks for cash.

I'm from Seattle. I'll pay you $25 for a pic of your kayak on a Suburu Outback. $50 for a pic of your kayak capsized just below the Green River Gorge. $100 for a video of you in your kayak up close to a killer whale (blowhole must be visible).

How much for a picture of me taking a shiat on the kayak in the middle of 1st Ave?

A kayak seller sucking dicks for cash... Priceless
Another man offering to sell pictures of himself shiatting on said kayake... Priceless
For everything else, there's Mastercard.


That is a very specific fetish...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Pope of Manwich Village: dothemath: Reminds me of the time I tried to sell that kayak online and ended up sucking a bunch of dicks for cash.

I'm from Seattle. I'll pay you $25 for a pic of your kayak on a Suburu Outback. $50 for a pic of your kayak capsized just below the Green River Gorge. $100 for a video of you in your kayak up close to a killer whale (blowhole must be visible).

How much for a picture of me taking a shiat on the kayak in the middle of 1st Ave?


Ew! Gross! That's disgusting!

$15?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

See. Men and women are categorically different.
I would have taken advantage of this to pave my way to a new Cadillac.
If only.


🎶 I got a 429 in my sweet cream Cadillac
When I rev my engine some smoke slips out the back 🎶

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMyE2​S​SMVEA
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.