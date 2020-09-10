 Skip to content
Defector has launched today by former employees of Deadspin; here's a summary of everything that led to this
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Book. Mark.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Book. Mark.


yep.. and adblock off...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, seems like maybe a bit of revisionist history maybe?  I don't like the idea that sportsball reporters should stick strictly to sports.  There's always an important social aspect of it...

However, my overwhelming memory of what Deadspin reporters did with their awesome power was them basically trolling fans of New England sports and other successful franchises with opinion hit pieces.  If they did have some sort of social conscience it was buried behind a whole lot of crap.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Leather
2. Chris Berman
3. Etc
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really liked Deadspin. Magary in particular.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kinda wish io9 and jalopnik had jumped ship to them, too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's funny how Deadspin has become even more political now.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RIP having something decent to click over to after finishing reading Jalopnik in the morning.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great, who's the Hulkster farking nowadays?
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trash washes up on the beach.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Kinda wish io9 and jalopnik had jumped ship to them, too.


Yeah, Jalopnik is unreadable now. There are maybe 5 posts a day other than ads.

/The Truth About Cars is better anyhow
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: bloobeary: Kinda wish io9 and jalopnik had jumped ship to them, too.

Yeah, Jalopnik is unreadable now. There are maybe 5 posts a day other than ads.

/The Truth About Cars is better anyhow


Painful but true...I've been there for about 16 years but finally gave up -- mostly over Kinja technical issues, but secondarily because of the unfortunate turnover.

But their core writers are absolute gems.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not much content except articles on why the Detroit Lions, Cincinatti Bengals, and Washington Football Team suck. At least they're getting the easy stuff knocked out first.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All those words, and no self-awareness that "Defector" has negative connotations, and that it's going to be called "Defective".
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sports are rapists

except for the Portland Thorns of course
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Edgelords never age gracefully, do they?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
dedicating an entire section to exposing workplace harassment at ESPN,


But they were quite silent when a number of their own made the "Shiaty Media Men"  list.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a bunch of idiots.  How dare the owner of this sports site want us to write about sports!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Edgelords never age gracefully, do they?


This guts a funny vote because of the irony.
 
