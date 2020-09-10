 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Aaaaaaaad...here come the brain-eating amoebas   (foxnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Naegleria fowleri, Infectious disease, Medicine, Brain, UF Health, Health care, Meningitis, Cerebrospinal fluid  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 2:47 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they like golf courses
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Happens every year.  Nothing new to 2020.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
jokes on you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old news   They've been a feature of the water supplies for years.

Breeding is increased by environmental colors.  Orange causes the most out of control growth.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Florida? The poor bastards will starve.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
N. Fowleri is insidious shiat and the reason I stopped swimming in Florida waters excepting the gulf and Atlantic.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image 498x372] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't new. Naegleria fowleri has been a problem for people (especially kids) swimming in warm fresh water for a long time.

Just like bubonic plague is always a problem in prairie dog populations.

It's not the curse of 2020. It's normal life on Earth, even if you just found out about it.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as it stays in Florida, it will starve itself and go away.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toetag: Happens every year.  Nothing new to 2020.


Thank you- that's what I was thinking.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Odd that brain eating bacteria would emerge in North Florida.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And of course, look who's safe...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: N. Fowleri is insidious shiat and the reason I stopped swimming in Florida waters excepting the gulf and Atlantic.


And why we boil water or use sterile h2O in our NeilMed nose flusher
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image 498x372] [View Full Size image _x_]


I knew there was no way I'd be in time

Nice post!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't sniff the water kids
Amoeba in motion
Youtube 7pR7TNzJ_pA
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: As long as it stays in Florida, it will starve itself and go away.


It's relatively rare, but it's widespread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pro-tip to anyone visiting Florida: Only swim in a well chlorinated pool surrounded by a screen in a fenced in yard.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.