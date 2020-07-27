 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Getting high and passing out in the middle of a robbery is no way to go through life, son   (nbc4i.com) divider line
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 6:56 PM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actually its perfect. It makes it so much easier to deal with. If you're going to rob something or someone, please get high and pass out midway though. Kthnxbye.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Says you Subby!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tattoochart.jpg

/:p
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the guy. Obviously his plan wasn't "I'm at my wit's end, Imma get high and break into someone's house, take a nap, let them deal with it." My assumption is he was committed to robbing the place blind, but he needed to get high in order to work up the courage. There's a fine balance, he just went over the line--you need just enough drugs to pull off the job, but too much could eff up your ability to perform said job. Think it's easy? You try it!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
nbc4i.comView Full Size


Clearly a lifetime of strong decision making.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Priapetic: [nbc4i.com image 512x288]

Clearly a lifetime of strong decision making.


Is that a Galaga ship on his forehead? You know, I'm a big fan, but I wouldn't get it tattooed...between my eyes...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After his modeling career came to an end he turned to crime.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: I feel bad for the guy. Obviously his plan wasn't "I'm at my wit's end, Imma get high and break into someone's house, take a nap, let them deal with it." My assumption is he was committed to robbing the place blind, but he needed to get high in order to work up the courage. There's a fine balance, he just went over the line--you need just enough drugs to pull off the job, but too much could eff up your ability to perform said job. Think it's easy? You try it!


i0.wp.comView Full Size


/and while googling challenge accepted, also got this bonus:

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Good God Damn.  I'll be in my bunk.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Priapetic: [nbc4i.com image 512x288]

Clearly a lifetime of strong decision making.

Is that a Galaga ship on his forehead? You know, I'm a big fan, but I wouldn't get it tattooed...between my eyes...
[Fark user image image 268x268]


Yeah but that's the one that gets tractored up that you can shoot down to get double shooting.  An important game changer.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Thanks Trump


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Paul Hackett: I feel bad for the guy. Obviously his plan wasn't "I'm at my wit's end, Imma get high and break into someone's house, take a nap, let them deal with it." My assumption is he was committed to robbing the place blind, but he needed to get high in order to work up the courage. There's a fine balance, he just went over the line--you need just enough drugs to pull off the job, but too much could eff up your ability to perform said job. Think it's easy? You try it!

[i0.wp.com image 850x531]

/and while googling challenge accepted, also got this bonus:

[static01.nyt.com image 850x1131]

Good God Damn.  I'll be in my bunk.


That's gotta be CGI, gimme a break. I'll be in my own bunk just in case, but gimme a break.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Priapetic: [nbc4i.com image 512x288]

Clearly a lifetime of strong decision making.

Is that a Galaga ship on his forehead? You know, I'm a big fan, but I wouldn't get it tattooed...between my eyes...
[Fark user image 268x268]


nice
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His Facebook page is adorable.
 
