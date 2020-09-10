 Skip to content
(KUCI)   This week's 3 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Comsat Angels, Dave Ball, and a Killing Joke song that's not "80's". Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #150 Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.
Been dosing myself on Russian shoegaze & Shonen Knife the past few days, so raring to hear what's in store today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whatever it is, it will be glorious.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Da!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Been dosing myself on Russian shoegaze & Shonen Knife


odd, i initially read that as russian vodak and shonen knife. which still works... 🤷♂
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looking good!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Logo and everything!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Looking good!
[Fark user image 350x130]
Logo and everything!


that logo is, dare i say it...glorious.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Been dosing myself on Russian shoegaze & Shonen Knife

odd, i initially read that as russian vodak and shonen knife. which still works... 🤷♂


I only have Crystal Skull vodak in the house at the moment. That would also work I guess
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This doctor person sounds like an old school cylon
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i don't understand half of what hinds are singing about, but i do so love the way they sing it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i don't understand half of what hinds are singing about, but i do so love the way they sing it.


I have the same with Shonen Knife when they sing in Japanese.
Still sounds ace
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I for the life of me cannot remember meeting Dave Ball, but we've been "friends" on Face book for years.
Thanks, He's a musician, that kind of makes sense.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh yes.
Has to be said 4AD had some superb bands on the label
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh yes.
Has to be said 4AD had some superb bands on the label


*cough*cocteautwins*cough*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh yes.
Has to be said 4AD had some superb bands on the label

*cough*cocteautwins*cough*


and*cough*thismortalcoil*cough*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh yes.
Has to be said 4AD had some superb bands on the label

*cough*cocteautwins*cough*

and*cough*thismortalcoil*cough*


*cough*featuringlizfraser*cough*
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there goi g to be any "the the" because I have rediscovered them and fallen in love again.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Differs somewhat from Leslie Gore's rendition.
Lesley Gore - You Don't Own Me (HD)
Youtube JDUjeR01wnU
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Is there goi g to be any "the the" because I have rediscovered them and fallen in love again.


we played them just a few weeks ago. but we will 100% play them again. and soon.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Speaking of 4AD, this Lush video looks brilliant
https://www.soniccathedral.co.uk/2020​/​09/07/lushmovie/
 
