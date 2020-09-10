 Skip to content
(Taylor & Francis)   Recent study shows 15 percent of cats testing positive for coronavirus antibodies. Enjoy your Caturday   (tandfonline.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before some ass asks if it can be spread through someone's cooking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Are you saying if I eat a cat I can become immune?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: In before some ass asks if it can be spread through someone's cooking.


So put them in the juicer instead?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early studies showed canines to be unable to spread Covid, and it was unnecessary to keep them caged.

That's why WHO let the dogs out.
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat's a bigger shut-in than I am. Not too concerned.

/Keep your adorable fuzzy serial killers indoors. They're bad for the ecology
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dutch (spits on floor) completely shut down their entire mink farm industry and bought the farmers out after they found a shiatload of 'rona in the little weasels. Killed them all, so now is going to be a pretty good time to buy the little lady a nice mink stole.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: My cat's a bigger shut-in than I am. Not too concerned.

/Keep your adorable fuzzy serial killers indoors. They're bad for the ecology


I counted eight of the stray little farks in my parking lot the other night. I don't hear hear birds in early the morning anymore.

I should reward them with some tuna.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat scratch fever cures the 'rona? BRB gotta go catch a kitty next door.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: The Dutch (spits on floor) completely shut down their entire mink farm industry and bought the farmers out after they found a shiatload of 'rona in the little weasels. Killed them all, so now is going to be a pretty good time to buy the little lady a nice mink stole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old skool cats spread more than COVID
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, dogs.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never  tested positive:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so worried about all the cats in bars and restaurants and nursing home and meatpacking plants and motorcycle rallys and classrooms.

/and the baggage retrieval system they've got at Heathrow
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A Much-Hyped COVID-19 Drug Is Almost Identical to a Black-Market Cat Cure (theatlantic.com)

Feline infectious peritonitis is a potentially fatal disease caused by a coronavirus
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A total of 102 cats were sampled in Wuhan between Jan. and Mar. 2020 with three sources: (1) 46 abandoned cats were from 3 animal shelters, (2) 41 cats were from 5 pet hospitals, and (3) 15 cats were from COVID-19 patient families.

15÷102 = .14705 ×100

14.7%

Crazy!
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 850x586]

[Fark user image 850x586]

[Fark user image 850x526]


A sedentary lifestyle also increases risk, so be sure to make sure you move regularly. In particular, the moving of zig is absolutely critical, especially in pursuit of great justice.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: A total of 102 cats were sampled in Wuhan between Jan. and Mar. 2020 with three sources: (1) 46 abandoned cats were from 3 animal shelters, (2) 41 cats were from 5 pet hospitals, and (3) 15 cats were from COVID-19 patient families.

15÷102 = .14705 ×100

14.7%

Crazy!


Good thing we have pedants sharp thinkers like you to help us out; surely a cure is next!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it isn't higher, considering the ventilation at many venues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
