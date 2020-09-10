 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man who went by 'Mister Satan' was living anonymously in a nursing home. Then staff realized he was a blues legend
    More: Florida, Blues, Mr. Magee's family, Sterling Magee, Adam Gussow, Mr. Magee, Guitar, blues singer, Ray Charles' Tangerine Records label  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Services will be held at 1, 4 and 5
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 587x440]


and we are done here!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: King Something: [Fark user image 587x440]

and we are done here!


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't seen the documentary on him it's pretty good.

Satan & Adam
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man as Lady Voldemort - Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Youtube yVfULwWFFb0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Ryall
Youtube PaE3JTPVKdc
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mighty Boosh - The Story Of Howling Jimmy Jefferson
Youtube Gh6NIUpFZPU
not the best quality but a goodie
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 400x352]


First thing I thought of :)
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of guy with a lot of talent, farewell and godspeed.
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sterling Magee at the Casino!
Youtube QyKWil6fGsw
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Services will be held at 1, 4 and 5


with a diminished turn-around
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, Mr. Magee, But there can be only one Devil in the Blues...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Mr. Magee's family said he died in Hospice care of complications from COVID-19."

*Bites lip*  Can't wait for that orange crap stain in the White House to be out of office.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The wake will be held across the city, in 12 bars.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'm sorry, Mr. Magee, But there can be only one Devil in the Blues...

[Fark user image image 646x364]


No no no, he sold his soul to the devil.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another life claimed by COVID-19.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dr. Satan is the one to watch out for.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
STERLING MAGEE - I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU - TANGERINE
Youtube lr8tb85yhdg
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Somaticasual: I'm sorry, Mr. Magee, But there can be only one Devil in the Blues...

[Fark user image image 646x364]

No no no, he sold his soul to the devil.


"Sold his soul to the devil
So he could play guitar"

Lucinda Williams "2 Kool 2 Be 4-gotten" (1998)
Youtube WLmL8dU9mg0
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm not going to over post just a tribute to a humle legend
Sterling Magee - Oh she was pretty - R&B Soul.wmv
Youtube XSnm83JJRtY
 
jman144
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wigginiggins: [YouTube video: Sterling Magee at the Casino!]


'Gotta be the Gulfport Casino. Thanks for sharing this!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was my favorite Ralph Machio movie.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wigginiggins: vudukungfu: Services will be held at 1, 4 and 5

with a diminished turn-around


I love these and lindalouwho's comment.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ghastly: That was my favorite Ralph Machio movie.


Steve Vai won that head cutting battle.

/Yes, I know he played both guitar parts for the battle, with Ry Cooder playing the kick ass slide scenes
//Cool old Ampeg SG clone in TFA
 
