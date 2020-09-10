 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   15 kids injured when a 4.3-metre-tall British school bus attempts to pass under 12-foot bridge, assuming it had at least a cubit plus maybe half a hogshead of clearance   (bbc.com) divider line
32
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Authorities expect to conclude their investigation within a fortnight.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait! Wait!


How much is that in Rhode Islands?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Definitive 11Foot8 Bridge Crash Compilation
Youtube USu8vT_tfdw


Can Opener's British cousin was getting jealous?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Check the photo. The entire roof of the bus was peeled off.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many stone was the bus?

/story lost in the conversion
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I won't comprehend the headline until it's converted to hectares per fathom.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scalpod: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/USu8vT_t​fdw]

Can Opener's British cousin was getting jealous?


Good point. And there in the UK they have the added drama of actual human cargo, which OUR bridge doesn't normally encounter.
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark, bus driver, you had ONE job...

/hopefully he's employed in a somewhere less risky job in future
//like window-licking
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AUTORACKS VS LOW CLEARANCE BRIDGE, BRAND NEW CARS TOTALED, $2,000,000 IN DAMAGE. FULL VIDEO
Youtube pcqfa_uj2hA
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PunGent: Fark, bus driver, you had ONE job...

/hopefully he's employed in a somewhere less risky job in future
//like window-licking


I see you know nothing about the job of window licking and its dangers. Just another snotty elitist. Probably went to college and everything. Foo on you.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x637]


Maths, ya wanker, they have more than one in Britain.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Check the photo. The entire roof of the bus was peeled off.


That same thing happened literally round the corner from my house to another bus - thankfully no-one was hurt, it amazes me how in this age of tech we haven't simply solved this problem by issuing gps systems to all bus drivers - but frankly as we keep relying on people who are poorly trained and have unexpected changes to both routes and vehicles this will keep happening.

The one near my home was a simple switch of vehicles from a small bus to a big double decker, the driver just didn't go a different route.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tmyk: I won't comprehend the headline until it's converted to hectares per fathom.


That's unfathomable.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PunGent: Fark, bus driver, you had ONE job...

/hopefully he's employed in a somewhere less risky job in future
//like window-licking


Driving a double decker and not being being aware of its height...
Three kids seriously injured.
Awful.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
you should always clear it by one Rhode Islands....
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pcqfa_uj​2hA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Someone forgot to check their route clearances.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: ArkPanda: Check the photo. The entire roof of the bus was peeled off.

That same thing happened literally round the corner from my house to another bus - thankfully no-one was hurt, it amazes me how in this age of tech we haven't simply solved this problem by issuing gps systems to all bus drivers - but frankly as we keep relying on people who are poorly trained and have unexpected changes to both routes and vehicles this will keep happening.

The one near my home was a simple switch of vehicles from a small bus to a big double decker, the driver just didn't go a different route.


Maybe stick a $1 laser and receiver at the highest point of each bus or truck to check for obstructions.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [YouTube video: AUTORACKS VS LOW CLEARANCE BRIDGE, BRAND NEW CARS TOTALED, $2,000,000 IN DAMAGE. FULL VIDEO]


Hey, Clem? What does "Exceeds Plate C" mean?

Dunno, Cletus. Probably not important.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was a pretty swanky bus compared to the junkers still in use around here.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
farking metric, how does it work?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Xai: ArkPanda: Check the photo. The entire roof of the bus was peeled off.

That same thing happened literally round the corner from my house to another bus - thankfully no-one was hurt, it amazes me how in this age of tech we haven't simply solved this problem by issuing gps systems to all bus drivers - but frankly as we keep relying on people who are poorly trained and have unexpected changes to both routes and vehicles this will keep happening.

The one near my home was a simple switch of vehicles from a small bus to a big double decker, the driver just didn't go a different route.

Maybe stick a $1 laser and receiver at the highest point of each bus or truck to check for obstructions.


that'd go off every 5 seconds on UK roads. Trees are not cut back, they just get hit by vehicles all the time so you get very nice tree tunnels at the height of busses/lorries.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Looks like a double decker left some heads asunder.

/Aisle seat, please
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

grokca: King Something: [Fark user image 850x637]

Maths, ya wanker, they have more than one in Britain.


Whereas here in the United States we have just the one mathematic for everything.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This happens almost monthly. Surely there is some way of stopping it? It's 2020 for God's sake.
 
Ostman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tmyk: I won't comprehend the headline until it's converted to hectares per fathom.


Saturday-fathoms, or Tuesday-fathoms?
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Check the photo. The entire roof of the bus was peeled off.


Wonder if the towed the roof out of the environment.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you use the Metric System yah farking wankers!!
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it too soon to talk about returning the world to Imperial measurements?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Xai: ArkPanda: Check the photo. The entire roof of the bus was peeled off.

That same thing happened literally round the corner from my house to another bus - thankfully no-one was hurt, it amazes me how in this age of tech we haven't simply solved this problem by issuing gps systems to all bus drivers - but frankly as we keep relying on people who are poorly trained and have unexpected changes to both routes and vehicles this will keep happening.

The one near my home was a simple switch of vehicles from a small bus to a big double decker, the driver just didn't go a different route.

Maybe stick a $1 laser and receiver at the highest point of each bus or truck to check for obstructions.


And maybe someone with intelligence in control ?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If self-driving cars are actually a possibility now, there's no reason a system can't be developed that would automatically brake before the driver took the vehicle somewhere it can't fit. That's a much more limited subset of the overall problem.
 
