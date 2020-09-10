 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Northwest Indiana Times)   "This donnybrook between these two ladies at the Dollar General was released on Facebook and their behavior in the video leaves a lot to be desired,"   (nwitimes.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Respect, Woman, Dollar, Hand sanitizer, United States, Hopkins' personal space, Hopkins, bottle of hand sanitizer  
•       •       •

1067 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 12:58 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First-degree Donnybrooking with Intent to Brouhaha is nothing to sneeze at. That'll get you 3-5 years.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a looker in the bunch.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Six Hundred Dollars Damage In The Dollar Store" would make a halfway decent country song.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was more a kerfuffle.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hundreds of dollars in damages? This must have spanned over multiple dollar stores.
 
mekkab
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was a What's-For if I've ever seen one!


/*I couldn't actually see it, they just complained about my adblocker and I left without the video
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was certainly more than a brouhaha but short of a hullabaloo.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That'll be $10.60 please
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A little more than a corner clutch, but about three Steiner Recliners short of a battle royale.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was the most insanely ineffective unmotivated attempt to split up a fight I've ever seen.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They look like good breeders.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In a nation of gun owners. It would be interesting if a third party would just flip out and shoot two other nimrods who are going at each other.
I only say this because we didn't care about Sandy Hook. And I don't care about people punching each other. At least they didn't shoot each other.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there no sound with the video or is it just not working on my end?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WORLD STAR
WORLD STAR
WORLD STAR
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They look like they are dressed for Walmart.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Hundreds of dollars in damages? This must have spanned over multiple dollar stores.


TFA said a printer was damaged.  I assume the damage total includes an ink cartridge.

Also, the dialogue was awesome:
"Do you know who you are (expletive) with?" Hopkins replies from the floor, "Yeah, a stupid (expletive)."
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Donnybrook implies multiple people on both sides. You can't have a Donnybrook with just 2 people
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That lady in the white shirt had a shot at both a rear naked choke and a kimura....she's never going to move up to the Walmart Division of MMA.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well... That was a life-affirming link. I feel like a better human being after that.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: A Donnybrook implies multiple people on both sides. You can't have a Donnybrook with just 2 people


These two women are guilty of culturally appropriating from the Irish.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: A Donnybrook implies multiple people on both sides. You can't have a Donnybrook with just 2 people


They are big girls.  That has to count for something.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: In a nation of gun owners. It would be interesting if a third party would just flip out and shoot two other nimrods who are going at each other.
I only say this because we didn't care about Sandy Hook. And I don't care about people punching each other. At least they didn't shoot each other.


Why?  Those two could go at it all day with a whole Thunderdome's worth of hand weapons, and they'd still only be out hundreds of dollars.

Also, better be a hefty caliber weapon to penetrate the amount of fat on display.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Loucifer: It was certainly more than a brouhaha but short of a hullabaloo.


And no-where near a fracas.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: A Donnybrook implies multiple people on both sides. You can't have a Donnybrook with just 2 people


So, you're calling 'shenanigans'?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: It was more a kerfuffle.


Not Dollar store....Dollar General, which is another way of saying "Overcharging rural customers for basic products because Walmart is too far away."

Dead serious -- the unit pricing at Dollar General can be horrid on some products, plus lots of high-margin soft selling like MEGA BRO ENERGY DRINK $2.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirMadness: That was the most insanely ineffective unmotivated attempt to split up a fight I've ever seen.


Between the lack of masks and the falling pants and the general viciousness, ain't no paycheck in the world enough to get me between those two.

You show the bosses you made an effort and then you go get a broom.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As dressed up as they were, I'd expect them to be brawling in a Wal*Mart...Neither one had on pajama pants..
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Black lady won
 
Spego
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hobart. Of course. The more things change...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: SirMadness: That was the most insanely ineffective unmotivated attempt to split up a fight I've ever seen.

Between the lack of masks and the falling pants and the general viciousness, ain't no paycheck in the world enough to get me between those two.

You show the bosses you made an effort and then you go get a broom.


Oh I absolutely get it, I just can't stop giggling at Willy Wonka saying "Stop, don't, come back." in my head.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirMadness: That was the most insanely ineffective unmotivated attempt to split up a fight I've ever seen.


Nope, sorry. I'm getting in between those two whales.
They couldn't pay me enuff for that shiat.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
grr,......"NOT getting in between"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is there no sound with the video or is it just not working on my end?


Right?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirMadness: xxBirdMadGirlxx: SirMadness: That was the most insanely ineffective unmotivated attempt to split up a fight I've ever seen.

Between the lack of masks and the falling pants and the general viciousness, ain't no paycheck in the world enough to get me between those two.

You show the bosses you made an effort and then you go get a broom.

Oh I absolutely get it, I just can't stop giggling at Willy Wonka saying "Stop, don't, come back." in my head.


Holy carp, I was thinking the same tone of voice: "No, ladies, please, stop, don't."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: In a nation of gun owners. It would be interesting if a third party would just flip out and shoot two other nimrods who are going at each other.
I only say this because we didn't care about Sandy Hook. And I don't care about people punching each other. At least they didn't shoot each other.

Why?  Those two could go at it all day with a whole Thunderdome's worth of hand weapons, and they'd still only be out hundreds of dollars.

Also, better be a hefty caliber weapon to penetrate the amount of fat on display.


There's just something about the juxtaposition of two people having a fist fight and a 3rd party breaking it up with a volly of automatic pistol fire.
I literally would pay to see this happen.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: grr,......"NOT getting in between"


Yeah, yeah your fantasy is out for all of Fark to see
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Is there no sound with the video or is it just not working on my end?


I got no sound either, because I miss hearing that sweet Northwest Indiana accent - a pleasant combination of the nasal working class Chicago South Side combined with authentic Indiana Upland South hillbilly twang.  It took me years of effort to minimize it.

The next time someone asks me why I never go back home, I'll just show them this video.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i like the WWE toss the balloon rack
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.