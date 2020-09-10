 Skip to content
(Twitter) Time's 200,000 People Of The Year (twitter.com)
55
    More: Sad, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's sure to please Cheetolini.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and counting
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His supporters probably think all 200,000 were pedophiles and swamp dwellers that Herr Trump has cleansed the country of.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oof
 
Mantissa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, he can frame this at Mar A Lago. Finally made the cover for real!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yeah but they were mostly old people."
                                    -o​ld people.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 850x1141]


I am glad they do not have him in the background.

He would count that as one of his time covers.

And frame it.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America voted for this back in 2016 bEcAUsE hEr eMaILs..

Why blame Trump when Americans are the stupidest, most undereducated, ill-informed, and absolutely uncultured voters in the western world?

It's almost like Americans actually deserve this and whatever comes next.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those 200,000 people also had asthma.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.


thumb.mp-farm.com
Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.

Trumplican Cultists truly believe this. Doctors have told them. Why Foxnews isn't investigating the biggest coverup of the century is a complete mystery to them.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: raerae1980: Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.

[thumb.mp-farm.com image 113x79]
Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.

Trumplican Cultists truly believe this. Doctors have told them. Why Foxnews isn't investigating the biggest coverup of the century is a complete mystery to them.


Now the nazi's are back on the eugenics wagon?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: raerae1980: Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.

[thumb.mp-farm.com image 113x79]
Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.

Trumplican Cultists truly believe this. Doctors have told them. Why Foxnews isn't investigating the biggest coverup of the century is a complete mystery to them.


Guns don't kill. Exit wounds do.

/Did I get it right?
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
200,000 is a lot less death than the millions upon millions that they were predicting a few months ago when nobody knew anything about the virus things were looking particularly grim. So really this cover is a tribute to Trump's victory over coronavirus.

Chex Mix, Liberace's
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your Hind Brain: Destructor: raerae1980: Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.

[thumb.mp-farm.com image 113x79]
Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.

Trumplican Cultists truly believe this. Doctors have told them. Why Foxnews isn't investigating the biggest coverup of the century is a complete mystery to them.

Guns don't kill. Exit wounds do.

/Did I get it right?


Why yes...yes you did.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.


They've pivoted from "fake news" to "who give a f*ck?"

Because they are subhuman filth.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: America voted for this back in 2016 bEcAUsE hEr eMaILs..

Why blame Trump when Americans are the stupidest, most undereducated, ill-informed, and absolutely uncultured voters in the western world?

It's almost like Americans actually deserve this and whatever comes next.


Americans voted for Hillary Clinton by a substantial margin of around 2.9 million votes.

You want to blame this on voters, you can't blame it on Americans in general (who didn't vote for Trump).  Blame it on the few thousand in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin who enabled Trump to take office with a minority of votes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a special name for that time in Britain where no king or royal ruled.  It's a different time than all other periods.   America needs to come up with a name for that time when it had no president.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: There's a special name for that time in Britain where no king or royal ruled.  It's a different time than all other periods.   America needs to come up with a name for that time when it had no president.


The Interregnum?  We didn't need Hari Seldon to predict that.  Everyone predicted it.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.


People are not used to thinking scientifically. Just look at a filled out death certificate to see how complex reporting is.

For example, if you have the 'flu when you die from being hit by a bus, yep it is mentioned because it's a statement of fact that your lungs were not working in perfect order when you died blood loss.

Wait. What? Blood loss? Yeah, that was your primary cause of death. You bled to death.  The secondary cause of death was blunt trauma to your organs. A contributing factor to the state of your health was influenza.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: There's a special name for that time in Britain where no king or royal ruled.  It's a different time than all other periods.   America needs to come up with a name for that time when it had no president.


Dark Ages 2, Electric Boogaloo
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: You want to blame this on voters, you can't blame it on Americans in general (who didn't vote for Trump).  Blame it on the few thousand in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin who enabled Trump to take office with a minority of votes.


I blame it on the millions of registered voters who didn't even cast a vote.  And people like a friend of mine, who threw away his vote on a third-party candidate because he believed Trump was no worse than Clinton, but still couldn't bring himself to vote for Clinton.  Fortunately, his discarded vote didn't matter in Virginia, but all of those non-votes made an enormous difference elsewhere.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again. How are these deaths Trump's fault? Please. Anyone? The other side was handing out commemorative pens for their failed coup and calling him racist for trying to cut off travel from China at the start of this. Every step since has been a guess by everyone involved. CDC, WHO, Fauci; biatchES
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump finally made the cover.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Destructor: Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.

People are not used to thinking scientifically. Just look at a filled out death certificate to see how complex reporting is.

For example, if you have the 'flu when you die from being hit by a bus, yep it is mentioned because it's a statement of fact that your lungs were not working in perfect order when you died blood loss.

Wait. What? Blood loss? Yeah, that was your primary cause of death. You bled to death.  The secondary cause of death was blunt trauma to your organs. A contributing factor to the state of your health was influenza.


A doctor on Twitter summed it up best - she has Type 1 diabetes yet is an ultramarathoner. If she gets mauled by a bear and while in the hospital she dies because they can't regulate her blood sugar, she died from the bear attack, not diabetes.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: There's a special name for that time in Britain where no king or royal ruled.  It's a different time than all other periods.   America needs to come up with a name for that time when it had no president.


Pre-sident.

/you're welcome
//no, YOU'RE welcome
///damn slashies
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Again. How are these deaths Trump's fault? Please. Anyone? The other side was handing out commemorative pens for their failed coup and calling him racist for trying to cut off travel from China at the start of this. Every step since has been a guess by everyone involved. CDC, WHO, Fauci; biatchES


And, yet, other countries have it under control.  All of them.  Including China.

I apologize in advance for assuming you're making a good faith argument.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

kylegriffin1: The cover of @TIME. https://t.co/PLHzmMCmQ1


Reminds me of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 850x1141]


"I take no responsibility!"
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, reader:

I'm glad you've only been Time Magazine's Person of the Year once.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
(but you Red5 troll assholes are on notice)
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Destructor: raerae1980: Hmmm......I suspect his supporters will just roll their eyes and call this FAKE news as well.

[thumb.mp-farm.com image 113x79]
Comorbidity. Those people died from their underlying conditions. They just happened to test positive for covid too.  Why? Hospitals get more money when patients die from covid.

Trumplican Cultists truly believe this. Doctors have told them. Why Foxnews isn't investigating the biggest coverup of the century is a complete mystery to them.


I've literally had one tell me "She didn't die of the (covid)*, she died of pneumonia", when talking about his SISTER.

Lower 40's, slightly overweight but otherwise healthy, living in the South during a heatwave... and she randomly gets pneumonia unrelated to her diagnosed case of covid? Bullshiat.

* He used Trump's racist name for the virus, but that would get filtered here.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Obviously fake news meant to hurt trump, the cnn ticker shows only 191000+ have died, liberal magazine report a future possibility
 
CommonName2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This used to be an award to show the best of us, something to aspire to. Now it seems to be "What story got the most clicks", so inevitably negative. They should split it into two awards: "Biggest story" to depress us, and "Person of the year", the name of ONE person that moved society forward, to remind us that it is people who do great things, they don't just happen.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An american failure to do what exactly?

Last I saw there were a number of countries that have many more per capita deaths. There is nothing statistically exceptional about the virus in the US, aside from the improper handling in NJ and NY.

Without those two bunglers, the US would be down near 20th in deaths/mil.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welcome to Trump's America
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: An american failure to do what exactly?

Last I saw there were a number of countries that have many more per capita deaths. There is nothing statistically exceptional about the virus in the US, aside from the improper handling in NJ and NY.

Without those two bunglers, the US would be down near 20th in deaths/mil.


Let's see: the US currently has fewer active cases than...India. Are you tired of winning yet?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AllCatsAreBeautiful

America voted for this back in 2016 bEcAUsE hEr eMaILs..

Or the fact that the Clinton Foundation was taking millions upon millions of dollars from countries and people who do not believe in basic human rights, let alone rights for women.

Kind of a gauge for her ethics and character.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: AllCatsAreBeautiful: America voted for this back in 2016 bEcAUsE hEr eMaILs..

Why blame Trump when Americans are the stupidest, most undereducated, ill-informed, and absolutely uncultured voters in the western world?

It's almost like Americans actually deserve this and whatever comes next.

Americans voted for Hillary Clinton by a substantial margin of around 2.9 million votes.

You want to blame this on voters, you can't blame it on Americans in general (who didn't vote for Trump).  Blame it on the few thousand in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin who enabled Trump to take office with a minority of votes.


I'd go with the swing state thing and skip the "she got more votes." She one California and New York by a combined 5.9 million. She could have one California 13 million to 0 and she still would have gotten the same 55 electoral votes. It's almost as if you have to win more than just the most li real states with the highest populations. If Hillary wanted to skip visiting anywhere it probably should have been California. The state is going Dem no matter what happens.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yesterday two of our downstairs neighbors knocked on our door because we were doing an intense workout video and were being a bit loud.  We checked the peephole and neither was wearing a mask.  We yelled at them to return with a mask and they got really effing indignant and complained about the noise we were making.  Needless to say they did not return.

These were college students.  I mean, Christ, how farking stupid are people?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: AllCatsAreBeautiful

America voted for this back in 2016 bEcAUsE hEr eMaILs..

Or the fact that the Clinton Foundation was taking millions upon millions of dollars from countries and people who do not believe in basic human rights, let alone rights for women.

Kind of a gauge for her ethics and character.


You voted for Donald Trump and continue to support him. Even if Clinton was the monster that you pretend her to be you'd still be wrong.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: An american failure to do what exactly?

Last I saw there were a number of countries that have many more per capita deaths. There is nothing statistically exceptional about the virus in the US, aside from the improper handling in NJ and NY.

Without those two bunglers, the US would be down near 20th in deaths/mil.


In per capita deaths, we are 10th out of 150 countries as of today.

When what is *supposedly* the most powerful and advanced country in the world is doing worse than 93% of the other countries in that world, we have failed utterly.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​04709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per​-million-inhabitants/
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: I mean, Christ, how farking stupid are people?


I mean there are several Trump supporters in this very thread.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
200 000 official. Real number probably around 250 000.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Again. How are these deaths Trump's fault? Please. Anyone? The other side was handing out commemorative pens for their failed coup and calling him racist for trying to cut off travel from China at the start of this. Every step since has been a guess by everyone involved. CDC, WHO, Fauci; biatchES


He verifiably lied to the American public about how dangerous the situation was, leading to countless hundreds of thousands of his cult followers to not take the precautions they should have taken.

It isn't rocket science. Trump lied. People died.
 
