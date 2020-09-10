 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Judge tells defendant to move deep into the woods and drink himself to death in peace where he can't hurt others   (pennlive.com) divider line
    Sad, Ethanol, Alcohol intoxication, Criminal law, Alcoholic beverage, Assault, Christopher Whitney Cranmer, Alcoholism, Driving under the influence  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't take long


Cranmer, who began drinking beer when he was 14, is in need of a liver transplant contending his was destroyed by medicine prescribed for colitis.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think after somebody gets a 2nd DUI , their kneecaps should be blown off with a shotgun.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?


FTFA
Referring to the pre-sentence report, Lovecchio noted Cranmer has 10 adult convictions, three as a juvenile, and had his parole revoked three times.

This was Cranmer's sixth DUI conviction in Pennsylvania but the first since 2007. He also was charged with drunken driving in Massachusetts but claimed it was resolved while he was in prison.


It appears he has been locked up a few times, I would wager he's probably only alive because he couldn't drink as much while locked up as on the outside and being locked up also kept him from killing himself in a DUI crash
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?


6 DUI...rookie

/from Wisconsin
//No DUI
///I like to drink at home
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?


He is being locked up. But the judge would have liked to have had a longer sentence.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this is why I am glad my roommate sobered up and stopped hanging out with dirt balls like this. This one guy got two DUIs in the same month from the same bar that was across the street from a police station.
Only reason he got to drive and not be in jail was his mom worked for the county.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Shouldn't take long


Cranmer, who began drinking beer when he was 14, is in need of a liver transplant contending his was destroyed by medicine prescribed for colitis.


Lets throw him a party the day he gets out.

One night with me and some Everclear and we can nip this in the bud.

Even if his liver survives, his eyesight won't.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I think after somebody gets a 2nd DUI , their kneecaps should be blown off with a shotgun.


That's harsh. I got caught twice when I was 18. I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?


There's no help in prison to deal with that sort of addiction.  The help this person needs lies outside the criminal justice system and would still rely on him wanting that help.  Not saying courts just need to throw up their hands, but sending him far away where he can't harm others while on his self-destructive path is about as good of a suggestion as any.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, can you imagine how pissed off you'd be if you voluntarily eschewed all modern conveyances only to then be ran over and almost killed by one?

Isnt that ironic?

Thats a serious question. Is it?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew there was an alternate spelling of "grounds for appeal".
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Jake Havechek: I think after somebody gets a 2nd DUI , their kneecaps should be blown off with a shotgun.

That's harsh. I got caught twice when I was 18. I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.


JFC, dude. Drink at home or get someone else to drive. You're going to get someone maimed or killed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, the judge isn't wrong.  The defendant needs to either get help and stop drinking, or go somewhere where his stupid decisions won't hurt anyone else.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well now.
I've seen people do this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: spongeboob: Shouldn't take long


Cranmer, who began drinking beer when he was 14, is in need of a liver transplant contending his was destroyed by medicine prescribed for colitis.

Lets throw him a party the day he gets out.

One night with me and some Everclear and we can nip this in the bud.

Even if his liver survives, his eyesight won't.


????????
Wut?
Used to love EverClear with just enough OJ to make it no longer a transplant liquid.
You would get so drunk that you didn't feel the plasma needle go into the arm.
Not blind.
Not dead liver, yet.
47.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

There's no help in prison to deal with that sort of addiction.  The help this person needs lies outside the criminal justice system and would still rely on him wanting that help.  Not saying courts just need to throw up their hands, but sending him far away where he can't harm others while on his self-destructive path is about as good of a suggestion as any.


I agree.
I'd agree with the judge if the the nation was willing to foot the bill.

But, why do the most logical thing?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Jake Havechek: I think after somebody gets a 2nd DUI , their kneecaps should be blown off with a shotgun.

That's harsh. I got caught twice when I was 18. I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.


Name checks out!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

FTFA
Referring to the pre-sentence report, Lovecchio noted Cranmer has 10 adult convictions, three as a juvenile, and had his parole revoked three times.

This was Cranmer's sixth DUI conviction in Pennsylvania but the first since 2007. He also was charged with drunken driving in Massachusetts but claimed it was resolved while he was in prison.


It appears he has been locked up a few times, I would wager he's probably only alive because he couldn't drink as much while locked up as on the outside and being locked up also kept him from killing himself in a DUI crash


He'd cost them a fortune in medical bills.  Have you priced livers?
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.


Please get help before you hurt someone.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?


We do lock them up, but somehow that doesn't cure alcoholism and the cycle continues when they get out. It's so weird, almost like jail doesn't cure a disease. But the important thing is we keep repeating it. I'm sure eventually it will work. I bet the 12th time is the charm.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wilderness? It'd be quicker to go to a Penn State frat house.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eagles95: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

6 DUI...rookie

/from Wisconsin
//No DUI
///I like to drink at home


It's funny/sad that people with multiple DUI arrests make it as news items.  There's usually at least 2 a week here in Janesville.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MurphyMurphy: spongeboob: Shouldn't take long


Cranmer, who began drinking beer when he was 14, is in need of a liver transplant contending his was destroyed by medicine prescribed for colitis.

Lets throw him a party the day he gets out.

One night with me and some Everclear and we can nip this in the bud.

Even if his liver survives, his eyesight won't.

????????
Wut?
Used to love EverClear with just enough OJ to make it no longer a transplant liquid.
You would get so drunk that you didn't feel the plasma needle go into the arm.
Not blind.
Not dead liver, yet.
47.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I still love Everclear
Everclear - Santa Monica (Official Video)
Youtube MW6E_TNgCsY
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

groppet: Stuff like this is why I am glad my roommate sobered up and stopped hanging out with dirt balls like this. This one guy got two DUIs in the same month from the same bar that was across the street from a police station.
Only reason he got to drive and not be in jail was his mom worked for the county.


I went to drunk school with a guy that got 2 DUIs in less than 24 hours. He's now dead (unrelated to drinking) and I''m almost 11 years sober.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The charges state Cranmer's blood-alcohol level was .2 compared with a legal limit to drive of .08."

So the usual response is MADD wanting .08 dropped.   The repeat offender is usually WAY past legal

One of the many calculators available
https://dui.drivinglaws.org/calc.php

He drank a good bit to get to that level.  I can drink a six pack over two hours and be legal.  My normal drinking and not being home MIGHT get me to a .02
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wilderness?  How about Death Valley.  With a tracking collar so he can't leave.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Banshee was a great show 🍺
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've always wondered how criminal court judges do it. If I had that job, the first few defendants would get a tongue lashing at sentencing, like this guy did. But week in and week out of excoriating defendants, most of whom probably regret nothing but getting caught? I'd run out of steam pretty quick, and people like this guy would just get something along the lines of, "oh 6th DUI, here's a prison sentence, NEXT".
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?


Literally the first sentence of TFA is how the judge just sentenced him to 4-8 years in state prison for this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow sentencing is getting dark
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: some_beer_drinker: Jake Havechek: I think after somebody gets a 2nd DUI , their kneecaps should be blown off with a shotgun.

That's harsh. I got caught twice when I was 18. I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.

JFC, dude. Drink at home or get someone else to drive. You're going to get someone maimed or killed.


I drive better when I'm drunk. Honestly
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: groppet: Stuff like this is why I am glad my roommate sobered up and stopped hanging out with dirt balls like this. This one guy got two DUIs in the same month from the same bar that was across the street from a police station.
Only reason he got to drive and not be in jail was his mom worked for the county.

I went to drunk school with a guy that got 2 DUIs in less than 24 hours. He's now dead (unrelated to drinking) and I''m almost 11 years sober.


Where do I find this drunk school and how much is tuition?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Harsh but fair
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I used to give a co-worker rides home when I was a snow-maker. Due had 5 DUIs. He was there when I got my one and only DUI (go on an guess why I was the one driving). Last time I saw him, his was in an orange jumpsuit washing a cop car. 'HEY SUBTONIC!' Then the guard yelled at him for talking to the public. Lol.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel like we need a separate DUI cleanup system that the prison system.  Not because I want to go lenient on the DUIs, but because the current system doesn't appear to be working.

Basically for any DUI that didn't injure someone else send em to what would effectively be club fed rehab for twice as long as a jail sentence would've been.  It takes them off the streets, and maybe some of them reform their hard drinking ways.  I'm not clear its going to have worse results than what we've got currently.

The DUIs that do injure and kill someone on the other hand, the line forms over there for jail.
 
lennavan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When you read this guy's story, it becomes exceptionally clear alcoholism is a medical problem.  This guy definitely needs a lengthy jail sentence.  But it's pretty telling the only help our government (the judge) can provide to guy is to just die.  Maybe we should offer something more in terms of support?

some_beer_drinker: I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.


No joke, you have a problem.  I'm guessing you don't realize that yet.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eagles95: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

6 DUI...rookie

/from Wisconsin
//No DUI
///I like to drink at home


Don't you need 5 DUIs just to get your learner's permit in WI?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't think Lycoming County had Amish.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

Literally the first sentence of TFA is how the judge just sentenced him to 4-8 years in state prison for this.


There's an article?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Myk-House of El: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

There's no help in prison to deal with that sort of addiction.  The help this person needs lies outside the criminal justice system and would still rely on him wanting that help.  Not saying courts just need to throw up their hands, but sending him far away where he can't harm others while on his self-destructive path is about as good of a suggestion as any.

I agree.
I'd agree with the judge if the the nation was willing to foot the bill.

But, why do the most logical thing?


According to this rehab might be less succesful than spontaneous recovery

https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/does-rehab-work/
First we need to set terms
Is success someone who goes to rehab 6 times?

Some proponents of classic rehab put forward the notion that a relapse isn't a failure, sometimes it even seems like they deem a relapse an inevitable event that will occur sometime


Look I'm all for helping people, and if rehab works or works for some people great, let's give people that chance but how about we quit court ordering rehab for people that it won't help and do harm reduction instead
And part of harm reduction is keeping drunks from driving, this guy is going to drive even without a license so he needs to go to jail.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Jake Havechek: I think after somebody gets a 2nd DUI , their kneecaps should be blown off with a shotgun.

That's harsh. I got caught twice when I was 18. I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.


Shred your license and sell your vehicles, you lunatic.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: spongeboob: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

FTFA
Referring to the pre-sentence report, Lovecchio noted Cranmer has 10 adult convictions, three as a juvenile, and had his parole revoked three times.

This was Cranmer's sixth DUI conviction in Pennsylvania but the first since 2007. He also was charged with drunken driving in Massachusetts but claimed it was resolved while he was in prison.


It appears he has been locked up a few times, I would wager he's probably only alive because he couldn't drink as much while locked up as on the outside and being locked up also kept him from killing himself in a DUI crash

He'd cost them a fortune in medical bills.  Have you priced livers?


I don't know if he meets eligibility requirements for a liver transplant
Serious question will they give a new liver to someone who is still actively drinking?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Yellow Beard: groppet: Stuff like this is why I am glad my roommate sobered up and stopped hanging out with dirt balls like this. This one guy got two DUIs in the same month from the same bar that was across the street from a police station.
Only reason he got to drive and not be in jail was his mom worked for the county.

I went to drunk school with a guy that got 2 DUIs in less than 24 hours. He's now dead (unrelated to drinking) and I''m almost 11 years sober.

Where do I find this drunk school and how much is tuition?


All told it cost me about $10,000. I think they have one in every county in the country.

If you want a real laugh. The one here in Luzerne County is run by Catholic Social Services. They charge you for evaluating your drinking habits. Literally the first question they asked me was if I had health insurance. The reason for that is they also run an alcohol addiction clinic that almost all health insurance companies pay for. This way they pick up a lot more dough because they send just about everyone to that program. I didn't have to go because by the time of my evaluation, I had already been sober for 6 months but they still highly recommended it. There evaluation and drunk school cost me $550. Everyone that gets a DUI must go through them. In my drunk class, there were 35 "students". They grossed $19,250 on the evals and the class (which is all day Saturday and Sunday and the eval takes about a half hour). I am not sure how much addiction centers charge but I would think it is expensive so they are making a bundle on almost every DUI in the county.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: That's harsh. I got caught twice when I was 18. I love drunk driving, you just have to be careful.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: waxbeans: MurphyMurphy: spongeboob: Shouldn't take long


Cranmer, who began drinking beer when he was 14, is in need of a liver transplant contending his was destroyed by medicine prescribed for colitis.

Lets throw him a party the day he gets out.

One night with me and some Everclear and we can nip this in the bud.

Even if his liver survives, his eyesight won't.

????????
Wut?
Used to love EverClear with just enough OJ to make it no longer a transplant liquid.
You would get so drunk that you didn't feel the plasma needle go into the arm.
Not blind.
Not dead liver, yet.
47.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I still love Everclear
[YouTube video: Everclear - Santa Monica (Official Video)]


Jesus Christ. I so hated the f&&king 90s. FML. This music is too spot on for how I felt 24/7/365 for that awful crap decade. Rage. F++k you 1990s.
(┛◉Д◉)┛彡┻━┻
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spongeboob: waxbeans: MurphyMurphy: spongeboob: Shouldn't take long


Cranmer, who began drinking beer when he was 14, is in need of a liver transplant contending his was destroyed by medicine prescribed for colitis.

Lets throw him a party the day he gets out.

One night with me and some Everclear and we can nip this in the bud.

Even if his liver survives, his eyesight won't.

????????
Wut?
Used to love EverClear with just enough OJ to make it no longer a transplant liquid.
You would get so drunk that you didn't feel the plasma needle go into the arm.
Not blind.
Not dead liver, yet.
47.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I still love Everclear
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MW6E_TNg​CsY]


So your sending him out past the breakers to watch him die?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: waxbeans: Myk-House of El: Calypsocookie: His SIXTH dui? Why isn't he being locked up?

There's no help in prison to deal with that sort of addiction.  The help this person needs lies outside the criminal justice system and would still rely on him wanting that help.  Not saying courts just need to throw up their hands, but sending him far away where he can't harm others while on his self-destructive path is about as good of a suggestion as any.

I agree.
I'd agree with the judge if the the nation was willing to foot the bill.

But, why do the most logical thing?

According to this rehab might be less succesful than spontaneous recovery

https://www.scientificamerican.com/art​icle/does-rehab-work/
First we need to set terms
Is success someone who goes to rehab 6 times?

Some proponents of classic rehab put forward the notion that a relapse isn't a failure, sometimes it even seems like they deem a relapse an inevitable event that will occur sometime


Look I'm all for helping people, and if rehab works or works for some people great, let's give people that chance but how about we quit court ordering rehab for people that it won't help and do harm reduction instead
And part of harm reduction is keeping drunks from driving, this guy is going to drive even without a license so he needs to go to jail.


I don't know.
I bless God that I never got tough love. I was able to OD on Cocaine. Didn't use it again for a decade. Did a few lines. And walked away. Again didn't use it again for another decade. Did just a gum rub for weeks. And walked away again. For me personally. I'm not an addict. I have an addictive personality. I can withhold. And I can stop. But, zero tolerance is the easiest way to not have a run. I'd be dead if enemy of my relapses in the past had been around people who are heartless jerks who just want to punish people.
I'm lucky. And I see how other people die just because they don't have the luck I have.
We are literally killing people because we want to be ugly and punitive towards them

it isn't necessary I'm living proof of that.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The sad thing about this guy is that the only people who are praying for him at this point are his Amish victims.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jim32rr: Banshee was a great show 🍺


Pennsylvania sheriff's aren't cops though
Sheriff is in charge of the county jail and some other court related duties, like selling your house if default on a mortgage or don't pay your taxes.
 
