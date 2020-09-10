 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Blade Runner 2049" or IRL San Francisco?   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Scary, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like Total Recall
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't remember there being that much feces in Blade Runner 2049
 
Dimensio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So it is a girl?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A friend of mine posted this image of The Enchanted Forest in Oregon last night:

media.discordapp.netView Full Size


Where's a chainsaw and a super shotgun when you need em?
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
mojtv.hrView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wow
 
Dimensio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.


It is not a movie that I need to see again but I never regretted paying to see it in the theater.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cool, but alert me when these start showing up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.


It's certainly better than the unwatchable original.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
4th greenlit link in two days about some slight pollution and environmental anomalies.

When did FARKers care about weather outside of the basement?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.


It was a great movie.  It just wasn't for everyone.

And the score was fantastic.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blade Runner 2049 was a terrible movie.

Here's 15 minutes of Ryan Gosling walking through a desert wasteland because we couldn't think of anything else to put here.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You've really got to take some of these with a grain of salt. Yes, it was red for a short time, and almost black at noon yesterday, but even when people say "No filter!" you can't be sure the color temperature settings were correct on the cameras. It's neat, and frightening, but it's like taking pictures of the Golden Gate bridge at this point.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: It's certainly better than the unwatchable original.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I don't remember there being that much feces in Blade Runner 2049


That's because Blade Runner 2049 is feces.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should have added a few shots of people walking around with masks on to really complete the effect.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2049 was awesome.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Parthenogenetic: I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.

It's certainly better than the unwatchable original.


The director's cut of the original has long been the standard bearer, not that horrible theatrical cut w/ the terrible voiceovers.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.


I don't.  I don't hate it either, but it's a film that had so much promise, and yet failed to deliver.   It's like they took the original and said "OK, let's emulate the visually stunning look of it", but came up with a convoluted and ultimately unsatisfying story.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 828x986]


Let's ask DiFi about how she knows so much more than the kids who are gonna be stuck living in the future do.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I lived through it.  Yesterday was the strangest immersion experience.  Pictures don't do it justice.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 4th greenlit link in two days about some slight pollution and environmental anomalies.

When did FARKers care about weather outside of the basement?


Short of some uncharacteristically superb filtering tech, people in their basements still need to breathe the air.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 828x986]

Let's ask DiFi about how she knows so much more than the kids who are gonna be stuck living in the future do.


This was supposed to be satirical:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Left Leg: I lived through it.  Yesterday was the strangest immersion experience.  Pictures don't do it justice.


Sorry, but the experts in this thread are gonna need to know if you had your color temperature settings correctly calibrated.

(y'all be safe over there)
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: Parthenogenetic: I like Blade Runner 2049.

There, I said it.

It is not a movie that I need to see again but I never regretted paying to see it in the theater.


Yeah ... Seeing it in Dolby Cinema was well worth the cash. The music was epic.
 
