 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Former Top Gun says famous Tic Tac UFO used 'act of war' against fighter jets from the USS Nimitz in 2004 and 'wasn't developed by humans.' He's not saying it was little green men, but it was probably little green men (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Weird, Fighter pilot, Fighter aircraft, United States Navy, US fighter pilots, Commander David Fravor, famous Tic Tac UFO, World War II, Fellow fighter jet Chad Underwood  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 12:44 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "TikTok CFO"
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's writing checks his body can't cash!

He keeps this up and the only thing this top gun will be flying is a cargo plane full of rubber dog shiat out of Hong Kong!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, those weird lens artifacts sure are scary.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it was a pulsar?
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably just other aircraft, according to Anton...

Here's What We Really Know About These Pentagon UFO Videos
Youtube McVqKmUaaok
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So we can expect a full on Alien Invasion before 2020 ends.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was caught in another planes jetwash and is just trying to cover that up.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
High g force causes brain damage.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

moviesfilmsandflix.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was just Dan Aykroyd's people coming for theur next vodka shipment.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was that article written in Japanese, translated into Aramaic, then back into English?

"He went on rubbish claims the UFO was man-made."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You sceptics are looking real dumb. Lens artifacts? Ignorant to all involved.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stop this!!

Americans r the center of the universe and the only intelligent life in the universe.


This isnt hard to figure out!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 642x1000]


Good flick.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: So we can expect a full on Alien Invasion before 2020 ends.


With any luck.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Stop this!!

Americans r the center of the universe and the only intelligent life in the universe.


This isnt hard to figure out!


the universe is boned
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I welcome any competent overlords
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I welcome any competent overlords


Trump 2020
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well considering the speeds and acceleration that they have been reported to have achieved if it was man-made it was a drone, because no human could have survived inside of them.

https://www.history.com/news/ufo-sigh​t​ings-speed-appearance-movement

tracked one of the UFOs as it dropped from the sky at more than 30 times the speed of sound

from a standing position to traveling 60 miles in a minute-an astounding 3,600 miles an hour
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I welcome any competent overlords


Heck, much like giant meteor, I'd half welcome any end.
 
proton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Interesting.

Joe Rogan Experience #1361 - Cmdr. David Fravor & Jeremy Corbell
Youtube Eco2s3-0zsQ
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm going to make myself a peanut butter and act of war sandwich.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fun fact: most operational pilots have no idea what's being developed out there in secret.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

proton: Interesting.

[YouTube video: Joe Rogan Experience #1361 - Cmdr. David Fravor & Jeremy Corbell]


fark Joe Rogan
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What book or "the truth is out there" website is he pushing?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: He's writing checks his body can't cash!

He keeps this up and the only thing this top gun will be flying is a cargo plane full of rubber dog shiat out of Hong Kong!


Do you want some butt?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they shot it down and examined it and it wasn't held together with screws and the wires weren't standard plastic coated round copper, and the circuits weren't flat boards from China and the alloys used contained isotopes we don't have in abundance? Uncredible!
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It was going from like 50,000 feet to 100 feet in like seconds, which is not possible."

So if it is not possible than it did not happen and you were wrong or a liar.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: MurphyMurphy: I welcome any competent overlords

Trump 2020


Da comrade.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: proton: Interesting.

[YouTube video: Joe Rogan Experience #1361 - Cmdr. David Fravor & Jeremy Corbell]

fark Joe Rogan


Yeah he has been bought out.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

proton: Interesting.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Eco2s3-0​zsQ]


Cool, I cant wait to listen to Joe Rogan spend four hours telling them about how good he is at karate and smoking weed.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: So we can expect a full on Alien Invasion before 2020 ends.


Said it before, but America would handle a Hollywood style alien invasion WAY better than we've handled COVID, for the simple fact that we could shoot the aliens. That's a problem we know how to solve.

Of course, for the same reason, any actual nonhuman hostiles would seek to avoid physical confrontation and public notice. They'd probably have some way to weaponize memetic psychoemotional patterns to influence states of consciousness and decision making, on both a population and individual level, to be favorable to whatever goals they have. I bet it'd be easier and cheaper to induce humanity to wreck our civilization with fossil fuels and nuclear weapons than it would be to chuck an asteroid all the way across interstellar space.

Especially when your aim is so bad. Getting the rifling correct on a moon-sized mass accelerator ain't a job for amateurs.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I believe this dude because every morning the Navy has a meeting with all the guys to tell them about all the top secret shiat the government is hiding.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Elton John & Millie Jackson - "Act of War" (extended remix) With Lyrics!
Youtube cLiLVv87Ggc
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: JFK Shot First: So we can expect a full on Alien Invasion before 2020 ends.

Said it before, but America would handle a Hollywood style alien invasion WAY better than we've handled COVID, for the simple fact that we could shoot the aliens. That's a problem we know how to solve.

Of course, for the same reason, any actual nonhuman hostiles would seek to avoid physical confrontation and public notice. They'd probably have some way to weaponize memetic psychoemotional patterns to influence states of consciousness and decision making, on both a population and individual level, to be favorable to whatever goals they have. I bet it'd be easier and cheaper to induce humanity to wreck our civilization with fossil fuels and nuclear weapons than it would be to chuck an asteroid all the way across interstellar space.

Especially when your aim is so bad. Getting the rifling correct on a moon-sized mass accelerator ain't a job for amateurs.


Or just drop a great big rock on 'em.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm undecided unless I hear from FlyNavy.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 642x1000]


I am deeply disappointed that that wasn't a link to Pw8sNoodIDk.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So much outrage in here.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jubeebee: JFK Shot First: So we can expect a full on Alien Invasion before 2020 ends.

Said it before, but America would handle a Hollywood style alien invasion WAY better than we've handled COVID, for the simple fact that we could shoot the aliens. That's a problem we know how to solve.

Of course, for the same reason, any actual nonhuman hostiles would seek to avoid physical confrontation and public notice. They'd probably have some way to weaponize memetic psychoemotional patterns to influence states of consciousness and decision making, on both a population and individual level, to be favorable to whatever goals they have. I bet it'd be easier and cheaper to induce humanity to wreck our civilization with fossil fuels and nuclear weapons than it would be to chuck an asteroid all the way across interstellar space.

Especially when your aim is so bad. Getting the rifling correct on a moon-sized mass accelerator ain't a job for amateurs.


Or just slowly manipulate our DNA to have the human race slow turn into something useful to them.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.