Even though half the world worked from home and barely drove cars for 6 months, climate change is still A Thing
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to the (in)actions of the fossil fuel industry and politicians around the world, we are going to have to learn to exist in a warming climate. Droughts will be longer and more severe, hurricanes and tornadoes will be stronger and more violent, coastal areas will disappear, wild fires will be monstrous, pandemics will rake the population, plant and animal life will have to adapt and we will see the loss of ecosystems and creatures we once took for granted.

All for a few dollars more. Is it worth it? For the 1%, maybe.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
maybe if they had that gender reveal party INSIDE...?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All that pesky CO2 we've been throwing up doesn't need to be replenished, it stays up the for years.  That's also why our focus is CO2 and not things like methane.

And the next idiot that says "Water is worse than CO2 when it comes to climate change" without adding context is getting shot.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.



Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Now, granted, consumers ultimately buy most of the stuff made by said corporations (the only other final consumer is the government).  Sales of, um, stuff hardly dropped during the lockdown.

It does show how little private "light vehicles" (can't say "cars", because SUVs and pickups and vans and motorcycles and mopeds aren't "cars") contribute to the overall global warming problem.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.


partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who ever would have guessed that if you fill a tub with water and stop adding water, you still have a tub full of water until you unplug the drain.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So that means climate change is not man made and Greta Thunberg must be brought to The Hague for crimes against humanity.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 526x131]


I don't mind being reincarnated on earth, I just ask that I be reincarnated as a lichen for the next several million years.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.


Like blaming the victims.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Water is worse than CO2 when it comes to climate change
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.

partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.


And consumers usually choose to buy the products that are cheaper.  The number of people with the desire, income, and time to choose the lowest-pollution-during-production product is quite small.

You want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?  Account for the externalities appropriately with a carbon tax.  Then you'll get everyone's incentives aligned.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everybody could stop everything it's still going to roll

too little, too late
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: Water is worse than CO2 when it comes to climate change


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.


something like 30% of food available to humans is wasted. Also there's a ton of shiat being produced that nobody needs lol (looking at you, Funko Pop)...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.

partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.

And consumers usually choose to buy the products that are cheaper.  The number of people with the desire, income, and time to choose the lowest-pollution-during-production product is quite small.

You want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?  Account for the externalities appropriately with a carbon tax.  Then you'll get everyone's incentives aligned.


There's a few different arguments there...
i'd say the number with the desire is fairly high.  and if they don't specifically want to they at least dont care one way or the other.
the number with the income is pretty low b/c we've created a permanent underclass of people on welfare to which we dictate what they can and can't buy.
people with the time to choose is a red herring right now.  the reality is noone knows what the pollution footprint of a product is b/c we don't require companies to show this data.  if we required showing how much pollution a product made the way we show nutrition info on food then lots of people would have time to choose.
 
spleef420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, because six months of reduced emissions is going to reverse 200 years of environmental damage.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.

partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.

And consumers usually choose to buy the products that are cheaper.  The number of people with the desire, income, and time to choose the lowest-pollution-during-production product is quite small.

You want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?  Account for the externalities appropriately with a carbon tax.  Then you'll get everyone's incentives aligned.


'corporations are only after money'
Yes... That's why they exist. If you want to regulate their behavior, make things more and less expensive.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.


We'll, if they wouldn't make that stuff I wouldn't buy it. Just this morning I went out hunting for some lunch. Thought a wild goose would be de-lish.

But know, some fascist in a good times shirt and hat forced me, at gun point, AT GUN POINT! To get a west coast double instead.

Really hoping I can sleep under a pile of branches tonight. I'd really hate to be in a soft bed inside a heated building. Last thing I need is a house.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: Water is worse than CO2 when it comes to climate change


Wait until you find out where a whole lot of CO2 is building up.

/you'll shiat bricks!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.

partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.


We need corporations to collude on prices so they stop trying to make better products with less resources.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, nature is doing its best to solve the problem.  Maybe stop fighting nature?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What warming of a certain amount does is turn carbon sinks into carbon sources. At 2C of warming, those former cabon sinks would equal current human contributions of CO2. IOW, at 2C we could completely quit using carbon fuels and CO2 levels would continue to rise. We would have to actively extract CO2.

So, farked or not farked?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Daer21: FrancoFile: oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

...

'corporations are only after money'
Yes... That's why they exist. If you want to regulate their behavior, make things more and less expensive.


Actually, that wasn't always the case.  They were just a way to get around breaking up large ventures when people died, and estate taxes were taken.

If we go back into US history, companies used to have to get a charter from a state, and the state could revoke the charter for violations.  Corporate directors and shareholders weren't protected from liabilities of the corporation, like they were in Europe.

But now we "corporate personhood" and people trying to insist that corporations have rights ... and shareholders suing corporations for not "maximizing shareholder value" and crap like that.  (when you could also argue that they're prioritizing short-term value over long-term value if they poison the earth and risking alienating and/or killing their customers.)
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.

partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.

We need corporations to collude on prices so they stop trying to make better products with less resources.


What are you trying to do here? Are you trying to shift blame from corporations to consumers in some idiotic effort to paint climate change as muh consumer choice?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spleef420: Yeah, because six months of reduced emissions is going to reverse 200 years of environmental damage.


Yeah, the same people who think it will go away after 6 months are the ones who think they're going to lose weight by ordering a diet soda with their supersized McMeal.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oopsboom: FrancoFile: EvilEgg: That's because consumers don't directly cause most of the greenhouse gases.  Corporations do.

/Probably covered in the article.  I'll go check
//Nope.  They should mention that.


Corporations don't just create greenhouse gasses for the fun of it.  They do it so they can sell things to consumers.

Like groceries that are being delivered to your door.

partially true, partially false
corporations do create pollution in the course of creating products and services.
but corporations also tend to choose to use methods that create more pollution, even when low pollution methods are available, b/c those methods are cheaper and there is no incentive to not create pollution.  b/c their primary (or only) market driver is lower cost / higher profit.


We need cap and trade.
 
Meez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If there were no humans the earth would stil be warming,  magnetic poles are shifting and the earth is exiting an ice age , interglacial currently
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Meez: If there were no humans the earth would stil be warming,  magnetic poles are shifting and the earth is exiting an ice age , interglacial currently


Ohhhh shiat you know what I bet the IPCC never even thought of this. Better call them up and tell them climate change is cancelled, Meez figured it out.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone here mention that there are 7 billion people here vs 1.5 billion 200 years ago.

That's a lot of beer farts. And energy to make that beer.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Anyone here mention that there are 7 billion people here vs 1.5 billion 200 years ago.

That's a lot of beer farts. And energy to make that beer.


Pulling a thanos irl isn't a solution, it's genocide.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

King Something: Water is worse than CO2 when it comes to climate change


Shiat is worse than Shinola when it comes to your momma.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: King Something: Water is worse than CO2 when it comes to climate change

[Fark user image 245x146]

[Fark user image 245x146] [View Full Size image _x_]


Can't shoot'em, because if you believe in Climate Change you probably believe you can't have guns for self-defense.
 
