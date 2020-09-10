 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   TikTok admits to blocking certain LGBT hashtags in Russian and Arabic countries, which explains why Moldovan teens are stuck Flossing and doing the Running Man in between Slav Squats   (bbc.com) divider line
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they're at least very open about their censorship:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/featur​e​s/2019-04-18/tiktok-brings-chinese-sty​le-censorship-to-america-s-tweens

When asked if TikTok would allow criticism of, for example, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be prominently featured in the app, Mishra answers, "No."
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

g.fro: Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?


Yes.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's not the job of tiktok to change laws in russia and the middle east, they said in the article that they where complying to local laws.

as far as i know they don't ban such a thing in the u.s and they even let dalai lama / uygur / Ts thing be posted in the u.s (Obviously not legal in china since 2/3 of those are considered terrorists in china)

i mean appart from the u.s most other entity in this world need to obey local laws to operate.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

g.fro: Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?


It's owned by a Chinese company, yes, but in the West they tend to take a hand-off approach to content that would run afoul of Chinese authorities. That's why you are allowed to talk about the EVENT THAT NEVER OCCURRED in NOWHERE square back in the eighties or about restoring the ZOO llama to power in SOUTH CENTRAL CHINA.
 
g.fro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013: g.fro: Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?

Yes.

Yes.


So then why is anyone surprised by this?

Aside from their belief in censorship, the Chinese aren't exactly open-minded on questions of sexuality.
 
g.fro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: g.fro: Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?

It's owned by a Chinese company, yes, but in the West they tend to take a hand-off approach to content that would run afoul of Chinese authorities. That's why you are allowed to talk about the EVENT THAT NEVER OCCURRED in NOWHERE square back in the eighties or about restoring the ZOO llama to power in SOUTH CENTRAL CHINA.


I have no idea what you are talking about.

Is there some sort of number combination you could use which might help?
 
clownass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

g.fro: Kalyco Jack: g.fro: Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?

It's owned by a Chinese company, yes, but in the West they tend to take a hand-off approach to content that would run afoul of Chinese authorities. That's why you are allowed to talk about the EVENT THAT NEVER OCCURRED in NOWHERE square back in the eighties or about restoring the ZOO llama to power in SOUTH CENTRAL CHINA.

I have no idea what you are talking about.

Is there some sort of number combination you could use which might help?


Tea and a man rectangle.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
g.fro:  Aside from their belief in censorship, the Chinese aren't exactly open-minded on questions of sexuality.

Generalizations about personal choices and summing 1.4 billion people as open or closed minded isn't so open-minded. Gays are free to be gay in China, but prominently hanging a rainbow flag on your resident tower door or on the side of your house to so inform your neighbors isn't "harmony". Going arm in arm down to the local authority and demanding a marriage license will have you both confined to your home/dwelling pretty darn fast too, and until such time your actions reflect a "surrender" to a communal peace.

The Chinese maintain public facing 24-hour vending machines behind a modest curtain that dispense tools and aids that make most people blush among company. They're often "aimed" at poorer populations deemed to have a lower birth-rate than an average while richer folk don't have their appetites so questioned...which is problematic for some...but another topic really.

So, no. No, the "Chinese" are exactly open-minded about sex. A marriage counselor in China is a somewhat frustrated professional because "I cheated because my spouse wouldn't give me sex" is viewed by many as having made a "healthy" choice.

Sex is for healthy, is the the broken-English phrase. Like hot water. Cold. Cold is bad.

Your post stinks because it's the kind of ignorance applied to how horny elderly people should be. Let me tell you, in China? Plastic surgeons are making dreams come true for the 70 and above crowd.

Kill Your Television/ISP
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It added that some English phrases and some compound phrases in Arabic had been moderated by mistake, and that it had fixed the issue.
Fark user imageView Full Size

USS John C. Stennis coont4), from Wikipedia.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: g.fro: Isn't Tik Tok Chinese?

Yes.

Yes.


i2.wp.comView Full Size


Oh bother...
 
g.fro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buravirgil: g.fro:  Aside from their belief in censorship, the Chinese aren't exactly open-minded on questions of sexuality.

Generalizations about personal choices and summing 1.4 billion people as open or closed minded isn't so open-minded. Gays are free to be gay in China, but prominently hanging a rainbow flag on your resident tower door or on the side of your house to so inform your neighbors isn't "harmony". Going arm in arm down to the local authority and demanding a marriage license will have you both confined to your home/dwelling pretty darn fast too, and until such time your actions reflect a "surrender" to a communal peace.

The Chinese maintain public facing 24-hour vending machines behind a modest curtain that dispense tools and aids that make most people blush among company. They're often "aimed" at poorer populations deemed to have a lower birth-rate than an average while richer folk don't have their appetites so questioned...which is problematic for some...but another topic really.

So, no. No, the "Chinese" are exactly open-minded about sex. A marriage counselor in China is a somewhat frustrated professional because "I cheated because my spouse wouldn't give me sex" is viewed by many as having made a "healthy" choice.

Sex is for healthy, is the the broken-English phrase. Like hot water. Cold. Cold is bad.

Your post stinks because it's the kind of ignorance applied to how horny elderly people should be. Let me tell you, in China? Plastic surgeons are making dreams come true for the 70 and above crowd.

Kill Your Television/ISP


Oh, fark off with your "you can't generalize people, that's close-minded" bullshiat. Culture is a thing, as is government policy. As you yourself mentioned, there is no gay marriage in the PRC. Homosexuality might not be criminalized, but it is most certainly more underground than anywhere in the West. The rest of your babbling about the Chinese attitude toward sex has nothing to do with anything I was saying; although it was you oddly engaging in the same "generalizing" you are criticizing me for doing. But I guess "generalizations" which you think paint a culture in a positive light are ok, while "generalizations" which might be construed as critical are signs of "close-mindedness".
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buravirgil: g.fro:  Aside from their belief in censorship, the Chinese aren't exactly open-minded on questions of sexuality.

Generalizations about personal choices and summing 1.4 billion people as open or closed minded isn't so open-minded. Gays are free to be gay in China, but prominently hanging a rainbow flag on your resident tower door or on the side of your house to so inform your neighbors isn't "harmony". Going arm in arm down to the local authority and demanding a marriage license will have you both confined to your home/dwelling pretty darn fast too, and until such time your actions reflect a "surrender" to a communal peace.

The Chinese maintain public facing 24-hour vending machines behind a modest curtain that dispense tools and aids that make most people blush among company. They're often "aimed" at poorer populations deemed to have a lower birth-rate than an average while richer folk don't have their appetites so questioned...which is problematic for some...but another topic really.

So, no. No, the "Chinese" are exactly open-minded about sex. A marriage counselor in China is a somewhat frustrated professional because "I cheated because my spouse wouldn't give me sex" is viewed by many as having made a "healthy" choice.

Sex is for healthy, is the the broken-English phrase. Like hot water. Cold. Cold is bad.

Your post stinks because it's the kind of ignorance applied to how horny elderly people should be. Let me tell you, in China? Plastic surgeons are making dreams come true for the 70 and above crowd.

Kill Your Television/ISP


Yup. All of this.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: buravirgil: g.fro:  Aside from their belief in censorship, the Chinese aren't exactly open-minded on questions of sexuality.

Generalizations about personal choices and summing 1.4 billion people as open or closed minded isn't so open-minded. Gays are free to be gay in China, but prominently hanging a rainbow flag on your resident tower door or on the side of your house to so inform your neighbors isn't "harmony". Going arm in arm down to the local authority and demanding a marriage license will have you both confined to your home/dwelling pretty darn fast too, and until such time your actions reflect a "surrender" to a communal peace.

The Chinese maintain public facing 24-hour vending machines behind a modest curtain that dispense tools and aids that make most people blush among company. They're often "aimed" at poorer populations deemed to have a lower birth-rate than an average while richer folk don't have their appetites so questioned...which is problematic for some...but another topic really.

So, no. No, the "Chinese" are exactly open-minded about sex. A marriage counselor in China is a somewhat frustrated professional because "I cheated because my spouse wouldn't give me sex" is viewed by many as having made a "healthy" choice.

Sex is for healthy, is the the broken-English phrase. Like hot water. Cold. Cold is bad.

Your post stinks because it's the kind of ignorance applied to how horny elderly people should be. Let me tell you, in China? Plastic surgeons are making dreams come true for the 70 and above crowd.

Kill Your Television/ISP

Oh, fark off with your "you can't generalize people, that's close-minded" bullshiat. Culture is a thing, as is government policy. As you yourself mentioned, there is no gay marriage in the PRC. Homosexuality might not be criminalized, but it is most certainly more underground than anywhere in the West. The rest of your babbling about the Chinese attitude toward sex has nothing to do with anything I was saying; although it was you oddly engaging in the same "generalizing" you are criticizing me for doing. But I guess "generalizations" which you think paint a culture in a positive light are ok, while "generalizations" which might be construed as critical are signs of "close-mindedness".


Just like you won't find a gay bar in Wichita, Kansas, you probably won't find one in some village in Shaanxi Province.

Travel to the large cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Chongqing and you'll find vibrant gay communities and clubs.

Some of y'all need to actually go to China.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am shocked, shocked I tell you, that a company would filter things in countries that may well lead to a ban of their product in said backwards ass countries.

It's just common business sense.  It's not like Tik Tok or any other company is going to change that aspect of a country's culture, be that culture right or wrong.
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: g.fro: buravirgil: g.fro:  Aside from their belief in censorship, the Chinese aren't exactly open-minded on questions of sexuality.

Generalizations about personal choices and summing 1.4 billion people as open or closed minded isn't so open-minded. Gays are free to be gay in China, but prominently hanging a rainbow flag on your resident tower door or on the side of your house to so inform your neighbors isn't "harmony". Going arm in arm down to the local authority and demanding a marriage license will have you both confined to your home/dwelling pretty darn fast too, and until such time your actions reflect a "surrender" to a communal peace.

The Chinese maintain public facing 24-hour vending machines behind a modest curtain that dispense tools and aids that make most people blush among company. They're often "aimed" at poorer populations deemed to have a lower birth-rate than an average while richer folk don't have their appetites so questioned...which is problematic for some...but another topic really.

So, no. No, the "Chinese" are exactly open-minded about sex. A marriage counselor in China is a somewhat frustrated professional because "I cheated because my spouse wouldn't give me sex" is viewed by many as having made a "healthy" choice.

Sex is for healthy, is the the broken-English phrase. Like hot water. Cold. Cold is bad.

Your post stinks because it's the kind of ignorance applied to how horny elderly people should be. Let me tell you, in China? Plastic surgeons are making dreams come true for the 70 and above crowd.

Kill Your Television/ISP

Oh, fark off with your "you can't generalize people, that's close-minded" bullshiat. Culture is a thing, as is government policy. As you yourself mentioned, there is no gay marriage in the PRC. Homosexuality might not be criminalized, but it is most certainly more underground than anywhere in the West. The rest of your babbling about the Chinese attitude toward sex has nothing to do with anything I was saying; although it was you oddly engaging in the same "generalizing" you are criticizing me for doing. But I guess "generalizations" which you think paint a culture in a positive light are ok, while "generalizations" which might be construed as critical are signs of "close-mindedness".

Just like you won't find a gay bar in Wichita, Kansas, you probably won't find one in some village in Shaanxi Province.

Travel to the large cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Chongqing and you'll find vibrant gay communities and clubs.

Some of y'all need to actually go to China.


Can two gay men get married in China?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkBucket18: Just like you won't find a gay bar in Wichita, Kansas, you probably won't find one in some village in Shaanxi Province.


Club Boomerang in Wichita
 
