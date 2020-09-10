 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Alligators sunbathing in the snow in Colorado is so 2020   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Colorado snow, Alligators  
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want one
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: I want one


There are easier ways to get rid of a body
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason I love my adopted state.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB: I went to high school with the guy that owns that gator farm.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Diabolic: I want one

There are easier ways to get rid of a body


Hence the expression, "as greedy as a pig"
 
