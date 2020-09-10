 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Shackled prisoner jumps from a moving FBI car, escapes from a woman with a meat cleaver and then hides in a man's living room for hours. The Brooklyncrats   (abc7ny.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Christ. I was worried that this was going to be an other dead person, in police custody.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I don't think so.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's lucky he wasn't in Salinas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE JUST WANTS HIS FAMILY BACK!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Soon, teams of tactical cops, with K9s, were in and out, up and down the block, even in Terry Pierson's apartment.

"I just noticed an odd lump that didn't fit the shape of what it was over," Pierson said. "He's been sitting behind me for three hours watching the TV news."

It turns out Soto had been there the whole time and was hiding under a sheet right over his shoulder."

First, that's some horror movie scary shiat when some stranger is in your house, near you, and you can't notice them.

The other thing is, the guy living in the apartment is watching news for three hours? Honestly, the news can easily be summed up as "Trump; coronavirus; California burning down; a bit of local news, weather, and sports; and more Trump".
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs "Yakety Sax".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Soon, teams of tactical cops, with K9s, were in and out, up and down the block, even in Terry Pierson's apartment.

"I just noticed an odd lump that didn't fit the shape of what it was over," Pierson said. "He's been sitting behind me for three hours watching the TV news."

It turns out Soto had been there the whole time and was hiding under a sheet right over his shoulder."

First, that's some horror movie scary shiat when some stranger is in your house, near you, and you can't notice them.

The other thing is, the guy living in the apartment is watching news for three hours? Honestly, the news can easily be summed up as "Trump; coronavirus; California burning down; a bit of local news, weather, and sports; and more Trump".


😆😁😅😆😅😂🤣🤣😂😅🤣😂
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And he would have gotten away with it too if not for those meddling New Kids on the Block.
 
