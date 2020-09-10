 Skip to content
(CNN)   AmazonBasics are so basic...except when they're so extra that they're lit. Am I doing Gen Z slang right?   (cnn.com) divider line
20
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use of "basic" and "extra" as slang both go back around 15 years - check Urban Dictionary. Lit is relatively new, but it's simply a lesser form of "enlightened", a concept which goes back millennia, so the term has wide adoption.

None of these are really unique to Gen-Z.
 
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bought Amazon's branded electronics but I do love their underwear and hoodies. While my first purchase of their branded underwear had fraying issues the second purchase was fine. Hopefully they won't spontaneously combust. Talk about hot pants.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I found Amazon's product line developer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You don't get to be the richest man in the universe without killing a bunch of poor people.

Awww he makes waffles! How cute!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do you do, fellow consumers?
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You don't get to be the richest man in the universe without killing a bunch of poor people.

Awww he makes waffles! How cute!

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Those are pancakes.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We all know the best version of Gen Z slang is in The Word According to Gen Z.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tubular. Moist. Grody to the Max. biatchin'
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't speak for the microwave, but cables can short out when they get damaged (stepped on, for example).

I guess I've had better luck with Amazon Basics stuff, or perhaps I'm more attentive when plugging in chargers and such.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cheap crappy electronics catch on fire. Ric Romero reporting, news at 11.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's good, youngsters?
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My gen z slang is so chonky it's woke.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My Monster cables never had these issues. Why, one cable was so good, it sped up my day trading my 4ms. Do you know how much money you can make in 4 ms? The answer is, "a lot."

This just goes to show you that Monster, with their $60 audio cable were just looking out for your own good and safety, and allow you to day trade with the best.

/s
 
silverjets
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you pay the lowest price possible for a product, what do you expect to happen?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i thought it was "turned up"
 
buntz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is Underwriter's Laboratories still a thing?  I remember their certification was kind of important back in the wild west days of electronics.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now that's poppin' dopin' fresh!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I can't speak for the microwave, but cables can short out when they get damaged (stepped on, for example).

I guess I've had better luck with Amazon Basics stuff, or perhaps I'm more attentive when plugging in chargers and such.


The Amazon Basics cable seem to go bad pretty quickly in my experience. I had a couple of their lighting cables that I used  to hook up my phone in my car for CarPlay. They didn't last long before they just stopper connecting reliably to my head unit. I replaced them with some Anker cables and the new ones have held up a lot better.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thornhill: NewportBarGuy: You don't get to be the richest man in the universe without killing a bunch of poor people.

Awww he makes waffles! How cute!

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Those are pancakes.


Amazon Basics waffles are pancakes.
 
