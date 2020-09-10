 Skip to content
Fleet of alien ships in broad daylight sky compared to dozens of strange lights flashing, street lights
    Unidentified flying object, Alien, Extraterrestrial life  
posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 9:50 AM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are just putting in a hyperspace bypass, as per plans.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't see any lights, but by the guys description and the clouds, it sounds like hail falling in just the right light.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Merltech: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i told ya so.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Merltech: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]

[Fark user image image 850x444]


I saw that one the other day
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can tell a lot about people by what they claim to see under the influence of drugs. Yokels on pills have a predisposition towards alien fantasies.
I think presupposing the existence of a life form that is superior to their superiors (which is everybody) makes them feel less like trash.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: You can tell a lot about people by what they claim to see under the influence of drugs. Yokels on pills have a predisposition towards alien fantasies.
I think presupposing the existence of a life form that is superior to their superiors (which is everybody) makes them feel less like trash.


are you on drugs?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I don't see any lights, but by the guys description and the clouds, it sounds like hail falling in just the right light.


Hail didn't occur to me, but that makes sense given the clouds there at the time. Definitely looked like the glint of light off some object.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: are you on drugs?


I dont discuss my recreational activities with extra terrestrials.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was the article's quality really improved that much by the ginormous (rendered here as roughly half-size what's in the article) photo of UFO watcher, and low-rent version of Gretchen Menn, Haley Cummins, age 27? Or the photo of her friends pointing vaguely upwards?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Five people in the video and none of them have their camera phones out?  I'm calling shenanigans.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: You can tell a lot about people by what they claim to see under the influence of drugs. Yokels on pills have a predisposition towards alien fantasies.
I think presupposing the existence of a life form that is superior to their superiors (which is everybody) makes them feel less like trash.


How would you explain the airline and military pilots who have gone down on the record with reports that put their careers in jeopardy?  Trash?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dothemath: You can tell a lot about people by what they claim to see under the influence of drugs. Yokels on pills have a predisposition towards alien fantasies.
I think presupposing the existence of a life form that is superior to their superiors (which is everybody) makes them feel less like trash.

are you on drugs?


I like drugs.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 615x823]
Was the article's quality really improved that much by the ginormous (rendered here as roughly half-size what's in the article) photo of UFO watcher, and low-rent version of Gretchen Menn, Haley Cummins, age 27? Or the photo of her friends pointing vaguely upwards?

[Fark user image image 615x1096]


I would offer that they are pointing decidedly upwards, not vaguely.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 615x823]
Was the article's quality really improved that much by the ginormous (rendered here as roughly half-size what's in the article) photo of UFO watcher, and low-rent version of Gretchen Menn, Haley Cummins, age 27? Or the photo of her friends pointing vaguely upwards?

[Fark user image image 615x1096]

I would offer that they are pointing decidedly upwards, not vaguely.


Well, the dude's pointing. And it's hard to tell how far upwards, given the Dutch angle of the photo. I don't know why the lady behind his is Heiling Hitler, though. Were they Nazi UFOs? How does the person of the dark-skinned persuasion standing next to her feel about that?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No lights, they were pointing at Jebus in the storm clouds.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
totallynot sunlight reflecting off clouds

"in broad daylight"

no shart
 
wantingout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cretinbob: I don't see any lights, but by the guys description and the clouds, it sounds like hail falling in just the right light.

sounds more like swamp gas to me.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know when I see aliens the first thing I do is take pictures of my friends pointing to them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
they are the lights of zetar
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dothemath: You can tell a lot about people by what they claim to see under the influence of drugs. Yokels on pills have a predisposition towards alien fantasies.
I think presupposing the existence of a life form that is superior to their superiors (which is everybody) makes them feel less like trash.

are you on drugs?


I know, right? More like "dothemeth", dig?
Just joshin'; you guys are funny...in the good way.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: dothemath: You can tell a lot about people by what they claim to see under the influence of drugs. Yokels on pills have a predisposition towards alien fantasies.
I think presupposing the existence of a life form that is superior to their superiors (which is everybody) makes them feel less like trash.

How would you explain the airline and military pilots who have gone down on the record with reports that put their careers in jeopardy?  Trash?


Everybody knows the military puts PCP in the oxygen systems of all military aircraft.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For those who didn't read this far:

He goes on to say he has 'communicated' with similar craft: "They sometimes communicate with flashes and if you actually hit one with a laser (which I have) they will flash back within 3 seconds."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Things I have seen appear in the sky in the form of white fuzzy dots:

a) daytime stars and planets. Yes, they are often visible if you look at a very small section of sky away from the bright Sun and other distractions
b) satellites
c) shooting stars (the regular shooting stars that flash out in the night are about the size of a speck of sand but if it were the size of a peeble it can be seen in the daytime)
d) balloons
e) birds, especially gulls flying quite high
f) plastic bags
g) toy baloons
h) a few random snowflakes or hailstones
i) random debris
j) very distant aircraft
k) military drones
l) helicopters
m) insects
n) discarded snack food backs
m) toy aircraft and drones
n) things launced by teenagers
o) sticks and leaves
p) highly sophisticated super-technology that looks exactly like a white fuzzy dot with no identifiable properties except impossible to judge distance, speed, direction, size, shape and colour
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The size gets me. Some of those are seven, even nine pixels big. Incredible technology.
 
