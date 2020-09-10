 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXYZ Detroit)   These postal delays are really getting out of hand   (wxyz.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Mail, Postcard, United States Postal Service, Postmark, Family, Envelope, Brittany Keech, end result  
•       •       •

815 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2020 at 11:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It shows a witch with a cat and and a goose and an owl and says, 'Halloween greetings. Which would you rather be? A goose or a pumpkin head?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After my mom passed, I ended up with a lot of very old postcards. Now I have an idea what to do with them.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would be so delighted if I got that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A USPS spokesperson said, "In most cases these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found. What we typically find is that old letters and postcards - sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online - are re-entered into our system."


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Flossie Burgess" is peak 1920s.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: A USPS spokesperson said, "In most cases these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found. What we typically find is that old letters and postcards - sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online - are re-entered into our system."


[media0.giphy.com image 221x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whoever dug deep enough to come up with that excuse deserves a promotion.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did the pants get fixed?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'That's more . . . delaying the mail, sir. Just, er . . . slowing it down. A bit. It's not like there's any intention of never delivering it, sir.'

Moist stared at Groat's worried expression. He felt that sense of shifting ground you experience when you realize that you're dealing with someone whose world is connected with your own only by their fingertips. Not a hermit, he thought, more like a shipwrecked mariner, living in this dry desert island of a building while the world outside moves on and all sanity evaporates.

'Mr Groat, I don't want to, you know, upset you or anything, but there's thousands of letters out there under a thick layer of pigeon guano . . .' he said slowly.

'Actually, on that score, sir, things aren't as bad as they seem,' Groat said, and paused to suck noisily on his natural cough lozenge. 'It's very dry stuff, pigeon doings, and forms quite a hard protective crust on the envelopes . . .'

'Why are they all here, Mr Groat?' said Moist. People skills, he remembered. You're not allowed to shake him.

The Junior Postman avoided his gaze.

'Well, you know how it is . . .' he tried.

'No, Mr Groat. I don't think I do.'

'Well . . . maybe a man's busy, got a full round, maybe it's Hogswatch, lots of cards, see, and the inspector is after him about his timekeeping, and so maybe he just shoves half a bag of letters somewhere safe . . . but he will deliver 'em, right? I mean, it's not his fault if they keeps pushing, sir, pushing him all the time. Then it's tomorrow and he's got an even bigger bag, 'cos they're pushing all the time, so he reckons, I'll just drop a few off today, too, 'cos it's my day off on Thursday and I can catch up then, but you see by Thursday he's behind by more'n a day's work because they keeps on pushing, and he's tired anyway, tired as a dog, so he says to himself, got some leave coming up soon, but he gets his leave and by then - well, it all got very nasty towards the end. There was . . . unpleasantness. We'd gone too far, sir, that's what it was, we'd tried too hard. Sometimes things smash so bad it's better to leave it alone than try to pick up the pieces. I mean, where would you start?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.