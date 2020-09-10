 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Pima policeman pisses on petunias, paycheck paused   (kold.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis puny.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the name of the county seems to suggest that kind of thing would be allowed.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly putting people in peril
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, we finally found SOMETHING they'll suspend a cop's pay for.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a job where I was in a car all day.  I'm not going to begrudge anyone who has such a job pissing when they need to.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: I've had a job where I was in a car all day.  I'm not going to begrudge anyone who has such a job pissing when they need to.


Let's be honest here, if he pissed in your face you'd say "thank you, may I have another"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vasquez was accused of damaging several county issued vehicles, driving highly over speed limits and verbally attacking members of the general public- among other allegations.

Had he worked for Joe Apraio, he'd have been given a raise and a promotion.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude should have killed someone. That's only like a three day suspension.
 
treesloth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Preposterous!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hej: [Fark user image 480x270]


OMG that biatch.   I wanted to feed her to a Kokoblin  by the time i was done with that shrine.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
... poseys perturbed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, they were etunias.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have ust stuck to beating brown people.
 
